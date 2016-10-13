Colton Dixon brings uplifting music to Van Wert

VAN WERT — Christian singer Colton Dixon will be in concert Sunday night at Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

The concert is sponsored by Youth for Christ.

“I know it has a younger message of worth, but it’s for every age group for sure,” said Tafi Stober, marketing director for Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Dixon came to fame on the 11th season of American Idol and has since gone on to have two No. 1 radio singles, received three Dove Award nominations and was nominated for Male Artist of the Year at the 2014 KLOVE Fan Awards.

“He is not only a contemporary Christian artist but his music has this transistional power to uplift people and set new persepectives. He just has a really good blend of Christian rock that is peaceful. I think it’s because of the words,” said Stober.

Living in the limelight can be difficult for some, but Dixon makes it work.

“His life story is pretty amazing and the way he balances living in the world and not sacrificing his convictions, and making music that people want to listen to is actually a difficult balance, but I think he finds it. He is a neat guy of integrity who can really sing,” said Stober.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Colton Dixon WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sunday WHERE: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 SR 118 S, Van Wert, OH ADMISSION: $20 to $40. Call the box office at 419-238-6722.

