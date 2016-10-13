“The Birth of a Nation” – R

The Story

“These books are for white folks — things you wouldn’t understand,” says Elizabeth Turner (Penelope Ann Miller). “But I have a book for you — the best book ever written.” It’s the Bible. The recipient is young, literate slave Nat Turner (Tony Espinosa), who will grow up to be a persuasive preacher and leader of a 48-hour violent slave rebellion in 1831. Nate Parker plays adult Nat Turner. Parker also co-wrote the screenplay, produced and directed “The Birth of a Nation.”

Is this a film you should see? Should the controversy surrounding its director, co-writer and star (in 1999, while he was at Penn State, Parker was accused of rape and acquitted) keep you away? I cannot answer those questions for you, but I’ll tell you I saw the film, was impressed and moved by it.

The Actors

Nate Parker, Armie Hammer, Aja Naomi King and Penelope Ann Miller lead a strong cast in this year’s top prize-winner at the Sundance Festival. Parker is intense and conflicted Nat Turner, whose slave-owner Samuel Turner, well-performed by Armie Hammer, played hide-and-seek with Nat when they were children. “All right,” said young Sam, “you win again.” As adults, their sometimes easy relationship is tested when cash-strapped Samuel hires out preacher Nat to neighboring white men who believe a gospel message will help keep their slaves docile. Like Nat, Sam is conflicted, but seeks relief with alcohol rather than religion. Aja Naomi King is Cherry Ann, Nat’s loyal wife whom Samuel bought for $275. Penelope Ann Miller is “Miss Elizabeth,” Samuel’s mother who sees young Nat’s intelligence. “I’m going to teach him,” she says. “He’s going to live in the big house.”

Others in the cast include Jackie Earle Haley as Raymond Cobb, an amoral, horrific slave-hunter. Gabrielle Union and Coleman Domingo play Esther and Hark, whose joyful wedding we see but who will be heartlessly separated so that Esther can provide a night of pleasure for a white man.

Other Comments

“The Birth of a Nation” is biography and dramatic history, based on events in pre-Civil War Virginia, leading to an 1831 slave revolt that killed 60 white Virginians and 200 blacks. An indie film, made by Nate Parker, distributed by Fox Searchlight, it’s a powerful mix of performances and drama, with sometimes distracting symbolism. Photography by Elliot Davis and solo cello by Steve Erdody are first rate. An important, if flawed film, to see and talk about. Why, for example, does it take its title from D.W. Griffith’s 1915 film about the KKK?

Rated R for disturbing, violent content, brief nudity and language, “The Birth of a Nation” runs 120 minutes. An adult film.

