Spooky: Fall events list

Bluffton Haunted Town Hall: 103 S. High St., Bluffton. 567-204-7695. 7:30 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29. $10 for adults and $8 children ages 12 and under.

Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends: 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30. Starts at $53.

Comicfest: Alter Ego Comics, downtown Lima. 419-224-6700. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at Alter Ego Comics in downtown Lima.

Delphos Zombie Walk: American Legion Post 268, 413 N. State St., Delphos. 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Bring canned good.

Hammer Brothers’ Haunted Circus: 19407 state Route 117, Waynesfield. www.hammerbrothershauntedcircus.com. 8 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29. Starts at $12.

Haunted Ghost Town, Findlay: 10630 County Road 40, Findlay. 419-270-2667. 7:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30. Starts at $15. Friendly event noon to 4 p.m. Saturday for $5.

Haunted Town Hall: Town Hall, 101 High St., Lafayette. 419-230-4619. 7:30 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29. Adults $10, children $8.

Lima Lantern Tours: Start at Veterans Memorial Civic Center. www.limalanterntours.com or 419-222-2686. Oct. 21 and Oct. 22. $15 for walking tours, $25 for trolley tours.

Petrified Woods: 22499 Bowsher Road, Lima. 8 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 5. $13.

Putnam County’s Haunted Cornfield: 13360 Road 12, Ottawa. www.pchaunt.com. 7:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29; 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday. $12.

Shadows of Poe - Dinner Theatre: Jamison Manor, 1028 W. Market St., Lima. poeinlima.com/tickets or 419-236-1389. Doors at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m., readings of “The Raven” and “The Tell-Tale Heart” at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. $45.

Suter’s Corn Maze and Hayride: 8250 Road R, Pandora. suterproduce.com. 419-384-3665. 1 to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. Adults $6, students $4.50.

WapaWeen Halloween Parade: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Auglaize County Fairgrounds.

Zombie Walk: 2 p.m. Oct. 31 at Town Square, Lima.

A group of actors at Hammer Brothers Haunted Circus in Waynesfield get into character before going out into the haunted corn maze.

