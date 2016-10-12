St. Gerard Parish to celebrate 100 years

LIMA — On the Roman Catholic calendar, Sunday is the feast day of St. Gerard Majella, an 18th century lay brother of the Redemptorist order who is known as the patron saint of expectant mothers. For members of Lima’s St. Gerard parish, Oct. 16 would be an important date any year, but all the more so in 2016, because this year marks the 100th anniversary of the parish’s founding. And even though the congregation’s first pastor, Father John Behr, CSsR, was appointed to St. Gerard April 24, 1916, parish leaders decided to hold the centennial celebration this coming weekend, a nod to the saint for whom the parish was named.

“It’s certainly noteworthy any time you reach a hundred year anniversary,” said Zachary Silka, spokesman for Bishop Daniel E. Thomas, who will be coming to St. Gerard Sunday to officiate a Centennial Mass at 11 a.m. “It’s a time for celebration. We do have older parishes in the diocese. But a hundred years is a major milestone no matter where you’re from or what your institution is.”

For many parishioners, the centennial is not only a time to celebrate, but also a time to look back. And the focus for many of them is the parish school, which opened Sept. 9, 1918.

Maureen Rode attended St. Gerard School for a full 12 years and taught there for another 30. She notes that her father, Harold Finn — a third grader at the time — was a member of the student body the year the school opened. So for her, St. Gerard evokes fond memories of family and growing up in Lima’s north end.

“It was a place where we all went to school with our friends, our siblings and our cousins,” she said. “There was a real family feeling and there was a great feeling of working together. The Ursuline Sisters who taught there and the Redemptorist priests were working together to start the parish and get it going. That gave all of us the spirit of doing this now for each other. There was a lot of that feeling.”

She notes that this strong feeling of community persisted throughout her years as a teacher in the parish school.

“The thing I really loved about teaching at St. Gerard’s was you always had the backing of the parents,” she said. “They were so good. There was never a time that I asked parents to help out some way, with field trips or whatever, that they didn’t come through and help out. So you had a feeling that you were really working with them. That, I think, is what really kept the school going. The parents and the teachers worked together for the benefit of the children.”

The Ursuline sisters no longer teach at St. Gerard, but like Rode, John Christoff fondly remembers their tireless efforts to provide a quality Catholic education. In the 1950s, Christoff attended grades 1 though 8 at the parish school, and today he serves as the church liturgist, planning liturgical services and meeting with families to plan funeral masses.

“The nuns,” he recalled, “were great examples for us, bringing us close to God. They were a lot of fun, too. I had a sixth and seventh grade teacher named Sister Kathleen Padden. At ages 11 and 12, we all thought that she was ancient. It turns out she was about 10 years older than we were. She would come out on the playground and play basketball with the boys — in her habit — and was a very alive person who made learning very exciting and fun. We had a great time with her. And there was an Ursuline nun named Sister Gerard who taught generations of students at St. Gerard’s. She was there it seemed like forever. She was an extremely popular and well-loved teacher there.”

If an anniversary is a great time to look back and reminisce, Father Jim Szobonya, who has served as St. Gerard’s pastor since 2011, believes it is also a time to assess and look forward. He calls this a crossroad in the life of the parish.

“I have heard some really great stories that have inspired me,” he said. “The past has the power to inspire. But at a hundred years, what road are we going to take now? What can we learn from the past and use that in going forward?”

His primary concern, he said, is families. He worries about families and marriages breaking up as well as the materialism that is pulling young people away from spiritual concerns and religious vocations.

“They don’t want to give themselves over to service,” he said. “The world has become more secular. God is being pushed out more and more.”

Although the challenges are substantial, Szobonya believes St. Gerard parish is up to meeting it. He points to expansion at the parish school, an active church-sponsored prison ministry, a Spanish-speaking ministry, and the Serve & Share meals that are prepared for homeless and low-income people as examples of St. Gerard’s ongoing response to changing times.

A first-time pastor, Szobonya said that he wasn’t quite prepared for the burdens facing him when he moved to Lima from Long Island. But his greatest asset, he believes, is the people of St. Gerard parish.

“I could never run a parish by myself,” he said. “The work is daunting. But I have a couple key people that have really stepped to the plate. There’s the kindness of their hearts. They’re just willing to give.”

And with this spirit of giving underpinning the congregation for 100 years now, it simply follows that a bicentennial celebration is only a century away.

A look inside St. Gerard Catholic Church. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_InsideChurch-1.jpg A look inside St. Gerard Catholic Church. Courtesy of St. Gerard Parish, by Michael J. Ayers St. Gerard Parish Festival is a major event in Lima, attracting big crowds. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Festival-1.jpg St. Gerard Parish Festival is a major event in Lima, attracting big crowds. Courtesy of St. Gerard Parish, by Michael J. Ayers This building served as the first church of the parish. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_0-FirstChurch3-1.jpg This building served as the first church of the parish. Courtesy of St. Gerard Parish The church, as it appears today. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_0-Church2-1.jpg The church, as it appears today. Courtesy of St. Gerard Parish The worship space inside the parish’s first church. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_0-FirstChurch2-1.jpg The worship space inside the parish’s first church. Courtesy of St. Gerard Parish

St. Gerard Parish to celebrate 100 years

By Dayton Fandray For The Lima News

IF YOU GO What: Formal Celebration Dinner with Parishioners and Former Redemptorist Priests and Nuns When: 6 p.m. Saturday Where: St. Gerard Parish Hall, 1311 N. Main St., Lima Cost: $60 • A Centennial Mass officiated by The Most Reverend Daniel E. Thomas, Toledo Diocese Bishop, will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday at the church, with an open house following services at the parish hall. For additional information on all Centennial events, call the church office at 419-224-3080.

Reach Dayton Fandray at [email protected]

