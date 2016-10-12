Religion briefs

Free community meal to be served at Pandora UMC

PANDORA — The Pandora United Methodist Church will host a free community meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 in the church fellowship hall, 108 E. Washington St. The meal this month will be provided by Never Ending Witnesses Small Group. The menu includes pulled pork sandwich, potato chips, cookies and drink. For information, call 419-384-3905 or email [email protected]

Food boxes available for low-income households

PANDORA — Churches in the Pandora/Gilboa area are offering food boxes to needy households that find themselves in need in the Pandora/Gilboa school district. The boxes are designed to provide nine meals (three breakfasts, three lunches, and three dinners) for a family of four. In order to receive a food box, call Grace Mennonite Church at 419-384-3038 by Oct. 15. Boxes will be available for pickup at 11 a.m. Oct. 29 at Grace Mennonite Church, 502 E. Main St.

Beverly Gaines Revival in Lima through Friday

LIMA — Wings of Deliverance ministries will host a revival featuring evangelist Beverly Gaines at 7 p.m. through Friday at Wings of Deliverance, 400 S. Scott St. Gaines is the founder of Women in Need ministries. For information, call 419-221-3336.

Time to Revive targets Auglaize County

WAPAKONETA — Time to Revive, a Dallas-based ministry, is in Auglaize County through Saturday. The ministry has brought a team of staff, missionaries and volunteers from across the country to partner with local churches. The week-long event begins with prayer at 7 a.m., a free breakfast at 8 a.m. and then community outreach. Each day culminates with a free dinner and a 7 p.m. praise and worship service at the host church, Harvest Baptist, 1301 Navajo Trail. For information contact Janaé Werner at 817-938-5229.

Christian Fellowship Meal set for Columbus Grove

COLUMBUS GROVE — A Christian Fellowship Meal will be served 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. John United Methodist Church, 205 N. High St. This month’s meal will be chili soup, baked potato bar, salads and desserts.

Redemption will be featured topic at Lifetree Cafe

VAN WERT — The program “Redeemed: A Real-Life Cinderella Story” will be presented at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Lifetree Café, 116 N. Washington St. The film features real-life examples of hope growing out of hopelessness. During the program, participants will have the opportunity to share stories about times they’ve seen difficult situations redeemed. Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Parking is available behind the courthouse and with an entrance on Court Street. Contact First United Methodist Church at 419-238-0631 or [email protected]

Beef and noodle dinner will be served in Bluffton

BLUFFTON — St. John United Church of Christ, 223 W. College Ave., will host a beef and noodle dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28. The dinner includes homemade noodles, beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, apple sauce, roll, homemade pies and beverages. Prices: Adults: $8; 6th grade through college: $5; Pre-K: free; Elementary: $4.

Fatima statue to be shown at local churches

TOLEDO — To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the final apparition of Our Lady at Fatima, Bishop Daniel E. Thomas of the Diocese of Toledo has accepted an invitation to receive the Immaculate Heart of Our Lady of Fatima Statue (IHMS) for visits to diocese parishes from Oct. 18 through Nov. 2. The IHMS is an image of Our Lady as she appeared in 1929 to Sister Lucia in Tuy, Spain. It was during this apparition that Our Lady asked for the consecration of Russia to her Immaculate Heart. The statue was blessed by Pope Francis on Oct. 23, 2013, Locally, the statue may be viewed at St. Anthony, Columbus Grove; SS. Peter & Paul, Ottawa; Immaculate Conception, Ottoville; St. Mary, Leipsic; St. John the Baptist, Glandorf; Divine Mercy, Paulding. Call your church office for time and dates.

