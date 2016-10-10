Health Briefs

Lima Memorial to host EMS Symposium

LIMA — Lima Memorial Health System will host its annual Fall EMS Symposium at 8:30 a.m. Saturday for all local emergency medical service providers.

Lima Memorial provides medical direction to 24 of the region’s EMS department and strives to equip them with ongoing education to enhance their knowledge and training, a press release stated. This educational event will focus on traumatic injuries, farm emergencies and managing first responder stress.

The symposium is a free educational event open to all EMS professionals. Registration is required and can be obtained by contacting Lima Memorial EMS Coordinator Doug LaRue at 419-226-5178.

Medicare 101 Workshop set for Thursday

LIMA — A free Medicare 101 Workshop will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Allen County Council on Aging, 215 N. Central Ave.

Information on Medicare and the choices participants need to consider when they become eligible for this health insurance will be provided during the workshop.

Topics covered will include applying for Medicare, Medicare Part A and Part B, Medicare costs, Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage, Medicare supplemental insurance and Medicare Advantage plans.

Reservations are not required. For details, call 419-228-5135.

Lupus support group to be held in Lima

LIMA — The Lupus Foundation of America’s Greater Ohio Chapter will host its monthly lupus support group from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at Crossroads Church of God, 775 S. Thayer Road.

The support group is an open, small-group environment that encourages discussion among lupus patients and their families, a press release stated. It is a place where individuals with lupus can share their experiences and ask questions. Most discussions focus on the “how-to’s” of living with a chronic illness.

For details, contact the foundation at 888-NO-LUPUS, or visit LupusGreaterOhio.org.

Northwest Physical Therapy offers free screenings

LIMA — Northwest Physical Therapy Inc. is offering free therapy screens to the public during the month of October. These screens will be available at all four outpatient locations in Delphos, Ottawa, Bluffton and Lima.

A physical therapy screening takes approximately 10 to 15 minutes and will be performed by a licensed clinician. A therapy screening helps identify issues that may be causing unnecessary pain, according to a press release.

To schedule a free therapy screening, call your nearest Northwest Physical Therapy office.

CHP to hold fundraiser for hospice fund

DELPHOS — Community Health Professionals Home Care & Hospice will hold its annual Beacon of Hope dinner and auction at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Delphos Eagles. It features a meal, silent and live auctions, and a recognition of families served by the nonprofit agency.

Tax-deductible donations of items, goods and services to be sold in the auction are being accepted. Proceeds will benefit the local hospice patient care fund.

A “mystery raffle drawing” to win prizes valued at over $500 is also part of the event. Raffle tickets are $5. Dinner tickets are $20 each, $100 for a table of six and $140 for a table of eight. Both are available now at CHP’s Delphos office, located at 602 E. Fifth St.

For details, call 419-695-1999.

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

