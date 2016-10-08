Being absolutely certain — until you’re not

The elderly gentleman walked casually into the clinic like every other client. He proceeded to the receptionist’s desk where he showed her his last pill of Heartgard. He simply wanted to get another six months’ worth of the monthly heartworm-preventing pills for his beloved dog. A simple refill, you would think.

However, he hit a snag when the receptionist could not find his name in the computer system. While this seems like this could be a major problem when trying to get a refill, this is actually more common than you would expect. Not because the receptionists do not keep good records; on the contrary, they are quite meticulous about their record keeping.

It is somewhat common to not have the name of the actual person sent to pick up the medication because often the pet will be listed under somebody else’s name. Such as a daughter or a son, or sometimes a spouse who forgot to enter the other spouse’s name as a contact. In this particular case, the gentleman asked the receptionist to look under his daughter’s name. Her name appeared in the computer only one time, 12 years ago.

So she moved on to Plan B: Looking up the patient’s name. Unfortunately, the receptionist did not have any patients with the name Woodstock in the system. There were several Woody’s, but no Woodstock. The gentleman was certain that nobody had ever called his pet Woody. And none of the clients with a pet named Woody fit the description of anybody the gentleman said would have brought his dog in.

Boy … talk about being in a pickle. The receptionist had no record of this gentleman or his dog ever coming in and getting Heartgard. Which is a problem, because a prescription medication cannot be dispensed without a valid Veterinary-Client-Patient Relationship. So if the medical records do not show that the pet has been in for an examination and heartworm test within the last year, the clinic cannot dispense prescription medication. And that was clearly the case here.

Unfortunately, it was not clear to the gentleman. Who started becoming upset. Upset to the point of raising his voice. He even blurted a few obscenities at the receptionist, who remained polite. However, this scene got the attention of the doctor.

The doctor, who did not recognize the elderly gentleman, proceeded to ask a few more questions. The gentleman mentioned the last time he brought his dog in and having to use a medication for Woodstock’s liver. The receptionist asked the gentleman the name of that medication, with intentions of looking it up in the computer. From that list she would be able to see the names of patients who had received it.

However, with the gentleman’s next words, clarity dawned on the doctor. As the gentleman described the “powdered liver medication,” it became clear that this gentleman was actually not a client of this hospital. This hospital did not carry a powdered liver medication. As the doctor presented this idea to the upset man, the man laughed indignantly.

“Of course I’m not at the wrong clinic,” he replied emphatically.

But when the doctor mentioned the name of the clinic just down the street, the man’s eyes changed quickly.

“What name did you say?” he hastily asked.

When the doctor said the colleague’s name again, the man once again hastily asked another question: “And which clinic are you?”

The man, returning to his gentleman-like demeanor, was just as quick to apologize. He felt horrible. He apologized for the confusion. He apologized for the expletives. He left.

Those are 15 minutes of Monday morning we cannot get back. Those were some tense moments of thinking we had somehow done something wrong. And occasionally we do. After all, we’re all human.

By Dr. Adam Ferguson For The Lima News

Dr. Adam Ferguson is co-owner of Baker Animal Hospital in Cridersville. One of the sayings he lives by is: “To err is human; to forgive, divine.” Unfortunately, that expression is not from The Bible, but rather from the English poet, Alexander Pope. May the Lord forgive us all for our errors, and may He bless us with the grace to forgive others for theirs.

