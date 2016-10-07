Upcoming events

Aquathon held at Senior Citizens to benefit pantry

LIMA — The second annual Aquathon will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 12 at Senior Citizens Services, 3400 W. Elm St.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Veteran’s Food Pantry of Northwest Ohio. The pantry services 1,000 people every month. The Veteran’s Food Pantry is in need of the following: personal care items, canned fruit and vegetables, soups, baking and breakfast items, boxed pasta, beans and rice.

Participants (age 18+) will do aquatic exercise, including aquatic Zumba, water aerobics, noodlemania, aqua circuit, aquatic core and Tai Chi.

Individuals and teams are encouraged to participate. Cost is $10 per person. Cash donations and food items will also be accepted.

For more information contact Betsy Winget or Melissa Hittepole at Senior Citizens Services: 419-991-8811.

Memorial Park seeking crafters, non-profits for festival

ST. MARYS — The 2016 Walk with Nature Fall Festival will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 at Memorial Park.

Booth space is still available to interested non-profits and craft vendors. Craft vendors registering by today will receive $10 off their application, and non-profit organizations may register space for just $3.

Registration applications can be found on the St. Marys Kiwanis website at www.kiwanissm.org or the Heritage Trails Park District Facebook page.

All are invited to enjoy the music, arts and crafts, farmers market goods, car show and hike along the Miami & Erie Canal towpath trail.

The Walk with Nature Fall Festival is sponsored by St. Marys Kiwanis Club and Heritage Trails Park District.

Bazaar planned at Findlay’s Upper Room Church of God

FINDLAY — The Upper Room Church of God, located at 520 W. Bigelow, will host a one day only street of shops bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5.

Items featured will include baked goods, unique crafts and gifts for any holiday, birthday, anniversary or anytime. There will be new and pre-owned items. Free coffee and punch while shopping.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $7, and includes sandwich, soup, chips, dessert and drink.

For more information, call 419-422-8017 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.

Beacon of Hope event set for CHP Home Care and Hospice

DELPHOS — CHP Home Care and Hospice of Delphos will hold its annual Beacon of Hope dinner/auction at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Delphos Eagles. The event features a meal, silent and live auctions and honors families served by the local nonprofit agency.

Tax-deductible donations of items, goods and services to be sold in the auction are being accepted. Proceeds will benefit the local hospice patient care fund.

Dinner tickets are $20 each, $100 for a table of six and $140 for a table of eight. A mystery raffle drawing to win prizes valued at more than $500 is also part of the event, and raffle tickets are $5. Tickets can be purchased at the CHP office located at 602 E. Fifth Street, Delphos. For more information call 419-695-1999.

By Merri Hanjora

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511.

