Health Briefs

St. Rita’s introduces new technology

LIMA — St. Rita’s Lima Urology has attained a new biopsy machine that health officials say will help doctors find and diagnose hidden tumors more easily.

Known as the UroNav, the machine allows doctors to take a high-field MRI image of a patient’s prostate gland. The image is then fused with an ultrasound image to assist in identifying suspicious areas of the prostate for needle biopsy. The accuracy of this system helps eliminate taking multiple random biopsies, and may also allow doctors to discover aggressive tumors that may have been missed.

St. Rita’s is the first practice to introduce this new type of technology to patients in the 10-county area, according to a press release from the hospital.

Council on Aging to hold check-up day

LIMA — A Medicare and Part D Check-Up Day will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Allen County Council on Aging. Individuals attending the event should bring their Medicare or Medicare Advantage card.

Flu shots will be provided, as well as blood pressure checks, blood sugar and cholesterol testing, hearing, balance and dizziness screenings and medication checks. A program on Medicare updates will be also be presented at 10:30 a.m.

There is no cost to attend, and no appointment is needed.

CHP announces flu shot clinics

LIMA — Community Health Professionals has announced that several flu shot clinics will be held in Lima in the coming weeks. Flu shots are at no cost with a valid Medicare card, and are $30 for those without Medicare.

Here are the times, dates and locations of upcoming clinics:

• 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Allen County Council on Aging, 215 N. Central Ave.

• 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Community Health Professionals, 3719 Shawnee Road

• 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the American Legion, 711 South Shore Drive

• 12:30 to 4 p.m. Monday at Community Health Professionals

Infant mortality rates high in Ohio, study finds

MINNETONKA, Minn. — With at least seven infant deaths before the age of one for every 1,000 live births, Ohio’s infant mortality rate is one of the highest in the nation, a new study finds.

United Health Foundation’s newest America’s Health Rankings report – The Health of Women & Children – provides a deep dive on more than 60 data points examining the health of women, children and infants in Ohio and nationwide.

Specifically, the report details Ohio’s rankings as 35th in the nation for women’s health, 37th in infants’ health and 28th in children’s health.

The report also highlights the states that are healthiest for women, children and infants, as well as those facing the greatest challenges, and the long-lasting impact home and community environments can have on a child’s health. The report can be found at americashealthrankings.org.

