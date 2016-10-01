Aida has arrived

I quickly lost count on how many people commented about enjoying my last column regarding service dogs. I usually get two to three people mentioning each column that is in The Lima News, but occasionally there is a particular column that really generates a lot of positive comments. I would estimate that I had at least 12 to 15 people mention that they had enjoyed the last column. I think people who have experienced the unique bond that dogs can have with people are especially touched by the “work” that service dogs perform. I know it has always amazed me at the things service dogs are capable of doing.

At the end of the column, I mentioned that we were getting a puppy to train to be a service dog for our daughter. Well, Aida (Aid-a, not A-ee-da) has arrived. She is a yellow Labrador and we brought her home when she was about 8 weeks old, and now she is 13 weeks old. It had been almost seven years since we last had a puppy. While Aida has been an incredibly good puppy so far, a new puppy definitely changes the normal flow of the household. A puppy’s feeding schedule is different than an adult dog’s, so our other four dogs are wondering why this intruder to their normal way of life is getting fed three times a day while they only get fed once a day. They don’t seem to resent her for it, but they sure give me some odd stares. A new puppy requires trips home during the work day to let her out of her crate to potty. This isn’t really a big deal, but it does disrupt the day long napping schedule of the other dogs.

Other than her getting fed more frequently, Aida has really fit in well with the other dogs. She has become a good wrestling buddy with our seven-year old Labrador, Bea. Our seven-year old Boxer doesn’t seem to mind her and will play with her at times. Our 12-year old Chihuahua completely ignores her, but she also ignores every other living thing in our house, including people. The biggest surprise is the interaction between Aida and our soon to be 15-year-old dog, Pippi. Initially, Pippi seemed to be a little ticked off at this new arrival. But within a week or two, Pippi was actually playing and interacting with Aida several times a day. At first I thought Pippi was just trying to get Aida to leave her alone, but now it is clear that Pippi is initiating play. Young dogs can really help to motivate older dogs to get up and move around.

Although we have not begun working with Aida on the specific training needed to be a service dog, we have started working on basic puppy training and she is doing very well. The trainer who will be helping us with the service dog training also teaches puppy classes and we have been taking her to those classes. This is the first time I have actually taken one of our puppies to puppy classes and it has reminded me how important it can be for all dog owners, especially for first-time dog owners and owners of larger dogs that can be hard to control if not trained.

Although there has been some obedience training in these early classes, the best part of the class involved discussions about very common behavioral issues that can be prevented by addressing them at this young, very impressionable age. This “period of socialization” from two to five months of age is very important to address and prevent a variety of behaviors that can be a serious problem for some dogs. Some of the topics that have been discussed include potty training, biting, interactions with other people, interactions with other animals, food aggression, dominance aggression and crate training. The goal was to instruct these owners of new puppies on behaviors to watch for and on how to prevent them from occurring in the first place.

Many of the training tips and ideas are things that I have been telling puppy owners for years, but even an “old pro” like myself learned some great techniques to not only try on Aida, but also to pass along to my clients. It is very important for puppy owners to not miss this critical age of two to five months old. This is the period that is vital to prevent and correct serious behavioral issues. Ask your veterinarian where he/she recommends for puppy classes.

Chad Higgins, DVM has owned Amanda Animal Hospital for 19 years and sees dogs, cats, ferrets and other little furry critters.

