Upcoming events

Salt Market Place and Cook Show

LIMA — The Salt Market Place and Cook Show will be held Nov. 10 at Apollo Career Center, Lima. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the show will begin at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available starting Monday at The Lima News, 3515 Elida Road, Lima. Cost is $15 for general admission or $40 for limited VIP seating.

‘Messiah’ rehearsals to begin at Bluffton University

BLUFFTON — Rehearsals for Bluffton University’s 121st performance of Handel’s “Messiah” will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning Oct. 4, in the Gilliom Room of Mosiman Hall on campus.

Anyone interested in singing, from high school students to adults, is invited to join the chorus, which typically ranges from 70 to 90 members, including Bluffton students, faculty, staff and community members. There is no cost to participate.

Rehearsals, to be held each Tuesday except Nov. 22, will lead to the traditional Advent-season performance at 4 p.m. Dec. 4 in Founders Hall. Jonathan Wey, visiting conductor, will conduct the performance.

For more information on the rehearsals, contact Jonathan Wey at [email protected] or the music department office at 419-358-3347.

Allen County Board of DD barbecue

LIMA — The 18th annual Allen County Board of DD Chicken Barbecue will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at Marimor School, 2550 Ada Road.

The menu consists of Harlan’s barbecue chicken, baked potato and green beans, roll and butter and cookie, for $8.50. Business deliveries are available in Allen County with a minimum of five dinner purchases. Drive through is also available.

Call 419-221-1385 ext. 1247 or 1033 for ticket information.

Proceeds will be used to help purchase a lift van for Marimor School students and individuals served by the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Family Promise presents Cardboard City

LIMA — Family Promise of Lima-Allen County presents Cardboard City from 6 p.m. Oct. 21 to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 301 W. Market St. This is Family Promise’s major fundraiser.

In its effort to knock out homelessness, youth are invited to spend a night at Cardboard City. They are encouraged to get sponsors to pledge money for their “rent” then collect the money from the pledges and bring “rent” money to registration at Trinity United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. Oct. 21. Checks should be made payable to Family Promise of Lima-Allen County. Dinner and breakfast will be provided. There will be fun activities such as games, a live band and Christian fellowship.

For more information, call 419-879-4600.

Lima Mall prepares for holidays with job fair

LIMA — The Lima Mall will prepare for the holiday season with a job fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 7 to 9 throughout the Mall. The event will match job seekers with retailers looking to fill full, part-time and seasonal positions.

Available retail and restaurant positions at the Lima Mall include opportunities at JCPenney, JCPenney Portrait Studio, Regis Salons, FYE, Old Navy, Lids, Vanity and Kay Jewelers.

Retailers will be accepting applications, reviewing resumes and conducting on-the-spot interviews.

For more information, call 419-331-6255 or visit www.limamall.com.

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511.

