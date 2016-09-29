“The Magnificent Seven” – PG-13

The Story

“Bogue had him killed dead in the middle of the street,” says grieving widow Emma Cullen (Haley Bennett). “I seek righteousness, but I’ll take revenge.” She’s recruiting warrant officer Sam Chisolm (Denzel Washington) to help save the town of Rose Creek from land-grabber Bartholomew Bogue (Peter Sarsgaard). That’s the setup for this remake of the justly famous 1960 western.

Can Chisolm find six like-minded men to join his crusade? Will Rose Creek’s residents join in the fight to defeat Bogue’s mercenaries? And — this question is for director Antoine Fuqua: With John Sturges’ great 1960 film, three Hollywood sequels, and Akira Kurosawa’s splendid 1954 original (“Seven Samurai”) behind you, why do “The Magnificent Seven” again?

The Actors

Denzel Washington leads the (almost) all-male cast as calm, centered and duly-sworn bounty hunter Sam Chisolm. He’s a straight-shooter. “You want to keep your town?” he says to the citizens of Rose Creek. “Then you got to fight for it.” Joining Washington in the fight is Chris Pratt as cardsharp Josh Faraday, quirky, quick-witted and surprisingly committed. Ethan Hawke is Goodnight Robicheaux, expert rifleman and ex-Confederate officer. Byung-hun Lee, South Korean mega-star, plays Billy Rocks, whose weapons of choice are knives kept in his hair. Mexican outlaw Vasquez, Commanche warrior Red Harvest, and Bible-quoting, grizzled mountain man Jack Horne are played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Martin Sensmeier and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Others in the cast include Haley Bennett as brave and tough-minded townswoman Emma Cullen who recruits Chisolm to protect Rose Creek. She’s good with a rifle, too, and has a large enough part to be the “magnificent eighth,” adding yet more diversity to the heroic gang. Peter Sarsgaard is despicable Bartholomew Bogue whose mining company threatens the town. “I want land?” he says. “I take it.” Under orders, his men gun down townspeople and burn the local church.

Other Comments

“The Magnificent Seven” is a competent, if uninspired, remake of John Sturges’ epic western. Antoine Fuqua’s version looks good, its cast performs well, and Nic Pizzolatto and Richard Wenk’s script tells a straight-forward story, but the film does not convince. It includes tropes we look for in westerns — shootouts on dusty streets, unexpected gunplay in suddenly quiet saloons, nighttime campfire talk, guys guzzling whiskey straight from the bottle, fearful women and children hiding in cellars — but they seem perfunctory — superficial and inserted without enthusiasm like quotations from other, better films.

Rated PG-13 for extended, intense violence and language, it runs a long 132 minutes. A disappointment. Watch John Sturges’ 1960 classic instead.

Final Words

Denzel and his diverse crew

Save the town — you know the plot;

“Seven” guys do what they do —

“Magnificent”? Maybe not.