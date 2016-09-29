Plenty to do, smell, see at Minster Oktoberfest

10 a.m. A Walk Through History - Gymnasium by the Church

MINSTER — Time to pull out your lederhosen and polish up your German accent, as Minster’s Oktoberfest starts at 6 p.m. today and runs through Sunday in downtown Minster.

This is the 42nd Oktoberfest and it is estimated that 80,000 people come to the Oktoberfest. With a town of 2,500, that’s quite a draw from the surrounding areas.

“Well we think it’s a combination of a few things actually. We think it’s hospitality, it’s just a good feeling that we provide for people. It’s the food, the music, the overall fellowship that they feel while they’re there, and they just enjoy themselves,” said Sue Brandewie, president of the Oktoberfest Committee.

The festival features a parade, beer tray relays, a 10K run, arts and crafts and plenty of German food and beer.

“We would love for anyone to come and enjoy our festival. Hopefully they will walk away with a big smile and come back next year,” she said.

Friends and family choose the perfect pin for their hats during a past Oktoberfest in Minster. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Oktoberfest-October-03-20157.jpg Friends and family choose the perfect pin for their hats during a past Oktoberfest in Minster. The Lima News file

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

IF YOU GO WHAT: Minster Oktoberfest WHEN: 6 p.m. today, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday WHERE: Downtown Minster ADMISSION: Free Today 6 p.m. Stands open - Mugs on sale - Button Haus 6 p.m. Arts and crafts open - Centennial Park 7 p.m. Autobahn - Gazebo 8 p.. Karma’s Pawn - Spass Platz Saturday 9:30 a.m. Car show registration - Community Lanes Bowling Alley 10 a.m. Arts and Crafts open - Centennial Park 10 a.m. A Walk Through History - Gymnasium by the Church 10 a.m. Little Miss Oktoberfest Contest - K of C Hall, N. Main Street 11 a.m. Stands open 12 p.m. Opening ceremonies - Gazebo 1 p.m. Miss Oktoberfest contest - Spass Platz 1 p.m. Cincinnati Schnapps - Gazebo 2 p.m. Beer Tray Relays - Fourth Street The Jug Hoist, after the Beer Tree Relay - Fourth Street 3:30 p.m. The Klaberheads - Spass Platz 4 p.m. Celebration Mass of Our German Heritage - St. Augustine Church 6 p.m. Celebration Mass of Our German Heritage - St. Augustine Church 7 p.m. Route 161 Happy Wanderers - Gazebo 8 p.m. Chardon Polka Band - Spass Platz 12 a.m. Festival closes Sunday 9:30 a.m. Oktoberfest 10K Run - Start at Minster High School Oktoberfest 10K Awards - Spass Platz 10 a.m. Arts and Crafts open - Centennial Park 10 a.m. A Walk Through History - Gymnasium by the Church 11 a.m. Stands open 2 p.m. Minster Oktoberfest Parade 2 p.m. The Klaberheads - Spass Platz 3:30 p.m. Chardon Polka Band - Gazebo 8 p.m. All Stands Close

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511

