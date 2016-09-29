Here Come the Mummies to play Lima Saturday

ADMISSION: $30 to $40. Contact the box office at 419-224-1552 or limaciviccenter.com.

WHAT: Here Come The Mummies

LIMA — What better way to bring in the Halloween spookiness than going to see a band wrapped up like mummies?

“The show was booked before I got here, but I think the Civic Center itself had that in mind. The start of October, the start of Halloween, and everything to bring them in,” said Abe Ambroza, CEO of the Civic Center.

Here Come the Mummies has opened for P-Funk, Al Green and Cheap Trick, rocked Super Bowl Village 2012 and have become a regular on The Bob and Tom Show.

“They are a combination of jazz, blues and funk with definitely an adult spin to it,” Ambroza said. “The concert is not recommended for children.”

The mystery of the members makes the concert more exciting and a little eerie at the same time.

“They are a group of talented musicians that basically do this on the side. They are with other groups, some of which I am told are quite popular groups, but they prefer to do this on the side, under wraps if you will, so that no one really knows who they are,” Ambroza said. “They are really talented. It’s going to be a great show.”

Here Comes the Mummies will be in concert Saturday at the Civic Center.

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

IF YOU GO WHAT: Here Come The Mummies WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday WHERE: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, downtown Lima ADMISSION: $30 to $40. Contact the box office at 419-224-1552 or limaciviccenter.com.

