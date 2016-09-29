Marathon hosts Irish dance with a twist

FINDLAY — Rockin’ Road to Dublin performs tonight at the Marathon Center For The Performing Arts. They bring a fusion of Celtic rock and Irish culture to bring Irish dance back into the spotlight.

“I saw this group three or four times. The guys who put this show together, Scott Doherty and Chris Smith, are wonderful. Doherty is the show choreographer and he starred in ‘Riverdance’ and ‘Lord of the Dance.’ Smith is a veteran Celtic rocker. Basically, what this group has done, is merge rock and roll music with a Celtic edge to put this fusion of dance and lighting design together,” said Jenna Deja, interim executive director at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. “It’s a really cool new Irish dance for the next generation, which is terrific.”

The show will appeal to families, as it highlights Irish and Celtic culture in a way that is visually entertaining.

“They have done stuff with Cirque du Soleil and Blueman Group, so they’ve brought all of these amazing talented people together from the dance world, lighting world and rock and roll world and they’ve come together and put this wonderful show together,” Deja said. “I loved it because the dancers are young, like in their early 20s and it’s fun seeing these folks come out very excited, high energy and they are laughing and having a good time too. There is a lot of audience participation. It’s great fun.”

Rockin’ Road to Dublin will perform tonight at the Marathon Center for Performing Arts, Findlay. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_rockin-road-to-dublin-7smaller.jpg Rockin’ Road to Dublin will perform tonight at the Marathon Center for Performing Arts, Findlay. Submitted

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

IF YOU GO WHAT: Rockin Road to Dublin WHEN: 8 p.m. today WHERE: Marathon Center for Performing Arts, 200 W. Main St., Findlay ADMISSION: $45 to $65. Call 419-423-2787.

