Religion briefs

Chicken barbecue to be held at Harrod UCC

HARROD — Westminster Christian United Church of Christ, 6845 Faulkner Road, will hold its annual chicken barbecue from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The chicken will be prepared by Sweet Caroline’s. Tickets are $9 and are available at the door or from church members. There will also be a craft bazaar and other activities.

President’s faith to be discussed at Lifetree Café

VAN WERT — The film “The President’s Faith: Does It Matter?” featuring interviews with Michael Gerson, columnist for The Washington Post and chief speechwriter for George W. Bush, and Jim Wallis, president of Sojourners and spiritual adviser to Barack Obama, will be shown at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Lifetree Café, The Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington St. Parking available behind the courthouse with entrance at Court Street. Contact First United Methodist Church at 419-238-0631 or [email protected]

Seventh-day Adventists to conduct revival services

LIMA — The president of the Ohio Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, Ron Halvorsen Jr. and his wife Buffy, will conduct revival services at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 through 22 except for Monday and Thursday at Lima Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1976 Spencerville Road. Pastor Ron has served as senior pastor in three university churches and as an adjunct professor of theology. His wife, Buffy, is also a pastor as well as a marriage and family therapist. They have worked together in ministry for 35 years.

Fish fry slated for Providence Missionary Baptist Church

LIMA — The Men of Providence Missionary Baptist Church will host a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 125 S. McDonel St. Cost is $10, benefiting the church building fund. Call 567-712-2608 for details.

Fall harvest revival to feature Dr. Jamison Hunter

LIMA — Providence Missionary Baptist Church announces that Dr. Jamison Hunter will be the guest revivalist for the Fall Harvest Revival at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Oct. 6 at the church, 125 S. McDonel St. Hunter has led Macedonia Baptist Church, Dayton, and is the first vice-moderator of the Northwestern Ohio Missionary Baptist Association. Call 567-712-2608 for details.

Westside UMC serving barbecue dinners

LIMA — Westside United Methodist Church will be selling barbecue chicken and rib dinners by Sweet Carolines from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, 708 N. Cable Road. Chicken dinners are $8.99, and rib dinners are $11.99. Call 419-223-2881 for details.

Lima Rescue Mission to celebrate 110-year ministry

LIMA — Marking 110 years in operation, the Lima Rescue Mission will hold its annual banquet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Veterans Memorial Civic Center. Featured guests this year are the musical group the Ball Brothers. Tickets are free, but are required for admission. An offering will be taken at the end of the evening. To request tickets, e-mail [email protected] For reserved seating, table sponsorships are available for a gift of $250. Each table seats eight. For details, contact 419-224-6961 or [email protected]

By Dayton Fandray For The Lima News

Reach Dayton Fandray at [email protected]

Reach Dayton Fandray at [email protected]