Health Briefs

Lima home health aide recognized

LIMA — Lima home health aide, Martha “MJ” Meister, was recently recognized at the Ohio Council for Home Care and Hospice Annual Conference. Meister was named Homemaker/Aide of the Year.

The Homemaker/Aide of the Year Award recognizes individuals in both home care and hospice. The award was presented by the past chair of OCHCH, Deb Studer, and Interim Healthcare of Lima Quality Assurance Manager Penny Kill.

The 2016 OCHCH Annual Conference and Tradeshow took place Sept. 13 and 14 at the Hyatt Regency in Columbus. The conference is the largest gathering of home care and hospice professionals in Ohio, attracting nearly 350 attendees and 75 exhibitors.

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

