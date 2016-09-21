Religion briefs

Thelma Wells to speak at Dupont Church of the Brethren

DUPONT — The Dupont Church of the Brethren, State Road 634 at Cedar Street, will host Ladies Night Out Oct. 11 and 16. There will be a meet and greet with snacks from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., and Thelma Wells will speak from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. Call 419-596-4314 for reservations.

Church to host free auto clinic for single mothers, widows

VAN WERT — Single mothers and widows are invited to attend a free auto clinic at First Friends Church, 210 S. Franklin St., Saturday morning. Volunteers will change oil and filter and do a multi-point inspection and offer car care information and tips, with supplies donated by Walmart, Advance Auto and other local businesses. Services will be limited to the first 50 who call and register to participate. For more information or to pre-register, call Pastor Paul at 419-771-9378.

Lifetree Café program topic announced

VAN WERT — Stories of people who have experienced church-inflicted hurt will be discussed at Lifetree Café from 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 29. The program, titled “Hurt by Church,” features a filmed interview with a woman who suffered emotional wounds caused by the church during several difficult periods in her life.” This Lifetree program offers attendees an opportunity to discuss the wounds they’ve suffered at the hands of the church as well. Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located at The Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington St. Parking available behind the courthouse and with an entrance on Court Street. Contact First United Methodist Church at 419-238-0631 or [email protected]

Church plans 5K to raise money for missions

LIMA — A 5K is planned to raise money for Makombe Family Missions, care of Union Chapel Missionary Church. The Miles for Missions 5K begins at 8 a.m. Oct. 1 at Faurot Park Pavilion. Cost is $25.

Shawnee UMC plans Fall Fest in October

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Shawnee Community United Church, 2600 Zurmehly Road, will hold its Fall Fest Oct. 2. There will be rides, games, inflatables and food. Admission is free.

Gymanfa Ganu coming up at Gomer church

GOMER — The Gymanfa Ganu, or Welsh singing festival, will begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at Gomer Congregational Church, 7350 Gomer Road. Jay Williams is directing, and the featured soloist is Amy Garman. Nancy Glick will perform on harp.

Octoberfest planned at St. Matthew Lutheran Church

HUME — St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 5005 St. Matthews Drive, near Hume, will hold an Octoberfest at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 9. There will be kids games, face painting, pumpkin painting, hay rides, food, pony rides and kettle corn. Little Hog Creek Dulcimers and EZ and Company will entertain. Admission is free.

By Dayton Fandray For The Lima News

Reach Dayton Fandray at [email protected]

