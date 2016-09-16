Upcoming events

Hancock County Halloween Parade

FINDLAY — The 2016 Findlay/Hancock County Halloween Parade presented by the Hancock Leadership Alumni Association will take place in downtown Findlay at 7 p.m. Oct. 25.

The parade is open to all groups, organizations, businesses and schools. Registration is available through Friday, October 21st. Online pre-registration is required at www.hancockleadership.org/parade. Discounted early registration is available through October 11, 2016. Entries received after Oct. 11 will be at the regular price. Early registration fees are $90 for business/for-profit entrants, and $25 for non-business/non-profit entrants.

For more information, to register or volunteer, visit http://www.hancockleadership.org/parade or call 419-422-3313 extension 124.

Niswonger offers tickets for John Tesh show

VAN WERT — Tickets are now available for the 7 p.m. Dec. 17 show of John Tesh Big Band Christmas at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 state Route 118 S.

John Tesh and his Big Band Orchestra will play favorite holiday tunes in the big band style and treat viewers to piano solos.

Tickets are available at Niswonger Performing Arts Center. They can be purchased online at npacvw.org or by calling 419-238-6722.

Single Mothers and Widows Auto Clinic

VAN WERT — First Friends Church in Bellefontaine, has hosted a community assistance program for seven years. They offer a free auto clinic to single mothers and widows.

Space is limited to the first 50 who call and pre-register. For more information or to pre-register call Pastor Paul at 419-771-9378. Area single moms and widows need to pre-register by Sept. 21.

To volunteer for helping with the auto clinic, call Pastor Paul at 419-771-9378.

