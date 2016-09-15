Encore presents ‘Night Must Fall’

WHEN: 8 p.m. today, Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sept. 24; 2 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 25

LIMA — “Night Must Fall,” a play written by Emlyn Williams, opens at 8 p.m. today at Encore Theatre.

Director George Dunster takes the helm of this typical English mystery written in 1935 by Emlyn Williams. Dunster has directed 127 plays over the years.

“I like this show a lot. It was written by Emlyn Williams who was an outstanding actor and playwright. He was well known. He acted in the play as the lead character himself. In 1937, it was made into a movie starring Robert Montgomery and Roslyn Russell,” said Dunster.

The play is a mystery, but in a different sense.

“You know right away that he is the killer. Not a case of who killed who, but when will he get caught,” said Dunster.

There are nine cast members in the play, although only eight are on stage.

Aimee Bucher plays Mrs. Branson, the female lead; Ambyr Rose plays Olivia Grayne, Doug Norton plays Danny, who is the character that everyone knows right away that he is the killer; Jeff Kerr plays Hubert Laurie; Sarah Bennet plays Nurse Libby; Laura Dunster plays Mrs. Terence; Ashley Shank plays Dora Parkoe, and Mike Gegel plays Inspector Belsize.

“I am pleased to have them all on stage. They all have experience,” Dunster said, “I have a good cast.”

The play is very good, but younger family members might not like it.

“It is a creepy, scary show and perhaps some children would not want to see it. It all depends on the child. There is no harsh language,” said Dunster. “It keeps you guessing.”

“This is a very good English play by a playwright known for doing some very, very entertaining and fantastic mystery shows,” said Dunster.

Doug Norton and Sarah Bennett act out a scene at dress rehearsal Sunday. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_ENCORE-September-11-20165.jpg Doug Norton and Sarah Bennett act out a scene at dress rehearsal Sunday.

By Merri Hanjora

WHAT: "Night Must Fall"
WHEN: 8 p.m. today, Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sept. 24; 2 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 25
WHERE: Encore Theatre, 991 North Shore Drive, Lima
ADMISSION: $15 adults; $14 senior and $12 youth

