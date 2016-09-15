Plenty to do at Ada Harvest and Herb Fest

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

ADA — The 31st annual Ada Area Chamber of Commerce Harvest and Herb Festival starts at 9 a.m. Saturday downtown. Booths open at 9 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m. The festival takes place on the third Saturday in September every year.

“We are set up for 160 booths, and we are going to be at that point,” said Deb Curlis, Ada Area Chamber of Commerce President. “We get usually 4,000 people come to this,” said Curlis.

A highlight is the parade which starts at 10 a.m. Participants start lining up at 9 a.m. at Ada schools.

“We have a huge variety of crafters, businesses and food vendors, along with live entertainment. The Rotary Club does a cane toss and cornhole game to win prizes. The University has kids doing stuff as well. The health department will be giving immunizations,” said Curlis. “There is something here for all ages.”

All of the proceeds from the Harvest and Herb Festival go to the Ada Chamber of Commerce.

Ada’s caboose took center stage during a past Ada Harvest and Herb Festival. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_ada-harvest-and-herb-fest.jpg Ada’s caboose took center stage during a past Ada Harvest and Herb Festival. Courtesy of Ada Icon Ada’s Harvest and Herb Fest usually sees a lot of visitors. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_ada-harvest-and-herb-fest-2.jpg Ada’s Harvest and Herb Fest usually sees a lot of visitors. Courtesy of Ada Icon

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

WHAT: Ada Harvest and Herb Fest WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday WHERE: Main Street and Lincoln Avenue, downtown Ada ADMISSION: Free

