Fun to be had at Delphos Canal Days

IF YOU GO
WHAT: Delphos Canal Days
WHEN: Today through Sunday
WHERE: Downtown Delphos
ADMISSION: Free
Today
11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Food vendors open
11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 4-H Livestock food booth open
3 p.m. to 12 a.m. Beer garden and wine tent open
4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Masonic Hope Lodge #214 Dunk Tank
5 p.m. to 8 p.m. First Financial Bank 30th Art Exhibit at the corner of Main and Second Streets
5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Optimist Bingo at Third Street in front of Union Bank
5 p.m. to 9 p.m. FFA Putt Putt Golf at Main and Second Streets
5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Rides by D&D Amusements $15 wristbands
6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Battle of the Businesses
6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Canal Commission Museum, 241 North Main St., Delphos
8 p.m. to 12 a.m. The Logan Ross Band
11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Free cab rides home
Saturday
7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Optimist Pancake and Sausage Breakfast, Third Street
8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Children’s Fishing Derby, The Canal behind the Post Office
9 a.m. to finished Young Farmer’s Farm Fit Challenge, Canal Parking Lot
9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest, Second and Main Streets
9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Little/Junior Miss Pagent, Social Tent
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Young Farmer’s Tractor Show, Canal Parking Lot
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Taste of Trinity” Bake Sale, Trinity UMC, 211 E. Third St., Delphos
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Craft and Vendor Fair, Second Street
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. DAAG Art Fest, Delphos Public Library
11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Food Vendors Open
11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 4-H Livestock Food Booth Open
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pet Parade, East Second Street
11 a.m. until sold out Famous Kiwanis Chicken Dinners, Social Tent
11 a.m. to finished Corn Hole Tournament, in front of the Delphos Herald (register at 11 a.m.)
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kid’s Creativity and Activity Tent, in front of Post Office
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Delphos Decorating Delights” Cake Decorating Contest, winners announced at 4 p.m. Children’s tent
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. FFA Putt Putt Golf, Main and Second Streets
12 p.m. to finished Young Farmer’s Kiddie Tractor Pull, Main and Second Streets
12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Museum of Postal History Open to the public
12 p.m. to 8 p.m. First Financial Bank 30th Art Exhibit, Main and Second Street
12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Rides by D&D Amusements $12 wristband from Noon to4 p.m. and $15 wristband from 5 to 10 p.m.
12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Beer Garden and Wine Tent Open, Social Tent
12:30 p.m. to finished Water Ball Contest, East Second Street by fire station
1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Canal Commission Museum, 241 North Main Street, Delphos
1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Optimist Bingo, East Third Street, Delphos
2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Trips and Tickets Bingo, Call 419-695-1771 for tickets, Social Tent
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Canal Days Car Show, North Main and Fifth Street
8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Naked Karate Girls, Social Tent
11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Free Cab Rides Home
Sunday
9 a.m. Canal Days 5K Run, Registration begins at 8 a.m., Second Street Canal Bank
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. DAAG ArtFest, Delphos Public Library
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food Vendors and 4-H Livestock Food Booths Open
11 a.m. to sold out Famous Kiwanis Chicken Dinners, Social Tent
12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Beer Garden and Wine Tent Open, Social Tent
1 p.m. Line up begins for the Grand Parade: Report to WEST Old Lincoln Highway
2 p.m. Grand Parade, Second Street from State to Pierce
Immediately after Parade: Children’s Big Wheel Races, Second and Main Streets
3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Optimist Bingo, Third Street
3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Canal Commission Museum, 241 North Main Street, Delphos
3 p.m. to 6 p.m. “Strummin’s Steel,” Social Tent
6 p.m. Grand prize drawing and conclusion of Canal Days Festival
DELPHOS — The 59th annual Delphos Canal Days is this weekend.
“It’s always the third weekend in September. We have people calling us in May and June asking when is the date, saying we want to make sure we can get there,” said Diane Sterling, event coordinator.
The committee has added two events for the younger crowd that they are hoping will take off.
“We have a Big Wheel race for the kids. We think that would be neat for the smaller children,” said Sterling. “ And we are doing a Pokemon Go game for the teenage kids. Saturday afternoon we are sending out lures for kids to collect as many as they can. We hope that goes over well.”
There is a change in the event’s bingo as well.
“We have a new bingo. We usually do basket bingo, but this year we are doing trips and tickets bingo. It is going over real good,” said Sterling.
D&D Putting and Amusements are providing the rides for the kids. Wrist bands are $15 in the evenings, and $12 during the afternoon on Saturday.
