Religion briefs

Cookout in Faurot Park planned for Sunday

LIMA — The Lima Area Black Ministerial Alliance is hosting a summer’s end Christian fellowship cookout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Faurot Park. The event will include a meal of grilled chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, green beans, corn on the cob and desserts; musical entertainment; and games for children. Admission is free.

Concert coming to Alger Assembly of God

ALGER — Singing groups Trinity, Micah and The Sisters will be in concert at 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at Alger Assembly of God, 7050 state Route 235. Admission is free; a freewill offering will be taken. For details, visit www.AlgerAG.com.

Westside UMC to host Joel Penton

LIMA — Joel Penton will speak at the 10:15 a.m. worship service Sept. 25 at Westside United Methodist Church, 604 Gloria Drive. A luncheon will follow the service. Penton played five years of football for the OSU Buckeyes and often speaks on the rewards that result from making the right choices.

Lifetree Cafe program topic announced

VAN WERT — A program titled “Confronting Bullies: At School, Work and Home” will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 at The Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington St. Please park behind the courthouse and enter on Court Street. Admission is free. For details, contact First United Methodist Church at 419-238-0631 or [email protected]

Christian Fellowship Meal to be held Sept. 21

COLUMBUS GROVE — The Christian Fellowship Meal at St. John United Methodist Church will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the church, 205 N. High St. This month’s meal will be chicken, cheesy potato, salads and desserts.

St. Augustine Church to hold open house

MINSTER — St. Augustine Catholic Church will have an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the church, 48 N. Hanover St. The church, built in 1848, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The event is being held in conjunction with Ohio Open Doors, an effort of the Ohio History Connection in honor of the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act. Visitors may enter from the front or from the parking lot in the rear to minimize steps. For details, call the church office at 419-628-2614.

Food distribution planned by youth group

OTTAWA — West Ohio Food Bank and Holy Family/St. Nicholas Catholic Church’s Confirmation Class will hold a food distribution from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Oct. 8 at the Educational Service Center, 124 Putnam Parkway. Youth from the class will be distributing the food that day. The foods available include frozen food, fresh produce, bread and other items. To receive food, you must be at 200 percent or below the Federal Poverty Guideline, have proof of residency for Putnam, Allen or Hancock counties, have a valid ID and sign a form. According to Map the Meal Gap, a study conducted by Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger relief organization, there are an estimated 3,680 individuals in Putnam County who are food insecure.

Botkins Christian Music Festival planned

BOTKINS — The third annual Botkins Christian Music Festival will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, East State Street, sponsored by the Botkins Ministerial Association. Musicians performing represent the congregations of St. Paul, Botkins United Methodist Church, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and St. Lawrence Catholic Church, among others. The festival will feature music and free refreshments and children’s events. Admission is free.

Mother Teresa program scheduled at Toledo Diocese

TOLEDO — “A Journey into the World of Mother Teresa” will begin at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Hilton Garden Inn, Perrysburg. The guest speaker is Linda Schaefer, the last photojournalist given permission by Mother Teresa to photograph the work of the Missionaries of Charity. Bishop Daniel E. Thomas will share insights and reflections on St. Teresa of Calcutta’s life’s work. The event is a fundraiser for Catholic Charities. Dinner tickets are $50. Call 419-244-6711.

Mass/memorial service scheduled at Toledo Diocese

TOLEDO — A Mass celebrating the mercy of God and a memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at St. Rose Parish, 215 E. Front St., Perrysburg. Bishop Daniel E. Thomas will preside. The event is aimed at those who have experienced a loss of a child due to stillbirth, miscarriage or abortion. Testimonies from those who have experienced loss will begin at 8 p.m. Babysitting is available. For details, contact 419-583-6817 or [email protected]

Christian writing conference coming to Ohio

HOLLAND, Ohio — Editor and writer Linda Taylor will be the speaker at the 28th Annual Northwest Ohio Christian Writers Conference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at Holland Free Methodist Church, 6605 Angola Road. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Topics include publishing and internet resources, grammar and guidelines, marketing and social media, plus a Q&A time. Cost is $60 if received by Oct. 6 or $70 at the door. For details, contact 419-351-0169 or www.nwocw.org.

