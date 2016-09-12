Health Briefs

Putnam County YMCA announces weight loss challenge

OTTAWA — The Putnam County YMCA has partnered with Blanchard Valley Health System to offer a nine-week weight loss challenge.

Teams made up of three people will compete to lose the largest amount of body weight, a press release from the YMCA stated. The first weigh-in will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 22, with an orientation meeting at 6 p.m. at the YMCA.

The cost is $25 per person, and includes a T-shirt, weekly activities and recognitions, nutrition information and prizes for the winning team.

To register or for more details, call the YMCA at 419-523-5233.

Local church to host estate planning seminar

LIMA — Westside United Methodist Church, 604 Gloria Ave. will host a free Estate Planning/Legacy Seminar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Presenters include Jim Harriman, Stephanie Shutt, Matt Mitchell, Emily Gast-Schlater and Ann Miller.

Register by calling the church at 419-223-2881. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

NAMI accepting registration for family training

LIMA — The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Allen, Auglaize and Hardin counties is accepting registrations for its free Family to Family training, which will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20 at Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1976 Spencerville Road.

This 12-week course is designed for family members and close friends of those who suffer from severe and persistent mental illness. The course covers diagnosis and symptoms of major mental illnesses, how the brain is affected, medication coping and communication skills, and more.

To register, call 419-692-2480.

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

