Volunteers needed to count bicyclists, pedestrians

Starting today, about 200 volunteers are needed to help count the number of people who ride bicycles or walk during a semi-annual survey throughout Allen County.

Volunteer support is vital to the success of this project. In 2016, volunteers conducted counts in May and are now ramping up for the fall count. Volunteer information and registration link is now open at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/23677DF05AFCBECC42-septac and many locations still have shifts that have not been filled.

For the fourth year, the Allen County Bike & Pedestrian Task Force, Allen County Public Health, Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission and Activate Allen County are enlisting volunteers and organizations like St. Rita’s Medical Center, The Lima Family YMCA, the City of Lima, Johnny Appleseed Metro Parks, The Chamber of Commerce, City of Lima, OSU-Lima, Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission and Bluffton Pathways Board to help count the number of people bicycling and walking today through Sunday. As well as locally, counts will be taken throughout the state of Ohio and across the United States. The data collected helps the LARPC improve bicycling and walking policies, projects and funding in Allen County.

Get involved - Those interested in helping can learn more online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/23677DF05AFCBECC42-septac, by emailing [email protected] or by calling 419-221-5035. If you are a business that would like to assist, call Josh Unterbrink at 419-303-3387.

