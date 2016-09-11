2016 Allen County Fair Open Class results

Open Class Sewing & Needle Arts
Best of Show Large Quilts: Kathy Vermillion, Ada
Best of Show Small Quilts: Janet McClintock, Lima
Best of Show Professionally Quilted: Janet McClintock, Lima
Best of Show Comforters: Elaine Fisher, Wapakoneta
Best of Show Novelty: Janet McClintock, Lima
Best of Show Large Afghans: Kelsey Richards, Gomer
Best of Show Small/Baby Afghans: Carol Okuley, Bluffton
Best of Show Crocheting: Sharon Martin, Elida
Best of Show Novelty Crochet/Knit/Tatting: Eugina Garrett, Lima
Best of Show Knitting: Shana Taylor, Lima
Best of Show Rugs: Janice Betts, Lima
Best of Show Pillows: Linda Sneary, Lima
Best of Show Hand Embroidery: Lois Wetherill, Bluffton
Best of Show Sewing Homemade Children’s Clothing: Beverly Phillips, Harrod
Best of Show Sewing Homemade Adult Clothing: Lois Wetherill, Bluffton
Best of Show Sewing Non-Clothing Homemade: Janet Siefker, Delphos
Best of Show Machine Embroidery: Dianna Hall, Harrod
Best of Show Counted Cross Stitch: Dianna Hall, Harrod
Best of Show Other Hand Needlework Technique: Linda Sneary, Lima
Best of Show Wall Hangings: Lois Wetherill, Bluffton
Best of Show Juvenile Sewing and Needle Arts: Cadence Richard, Lima
Best of Show Upcycle: Janet McClintock, Lima
Best of Show Duct Tape: Mickie Dunlap, Huntsville
Best of Show Trash Fashions: Vicki Hauenstein, Columbus Grove
Open Class Baked Goods
Best of Show Yeast Breads: Barbara Staley, Harrod
Best of Show Quick Breads: Julie Brown, Lima
Best of Show Holiday Treats: Katie Hohenbrink, Bluffton
Best of Show Cookies: Miriam Dienhart, Lima
Best of Show Brownies & Bar Cookies: Lynette Woods, Lima
Best of Show Cakes: Jennifer Parker, Columbus Grove
Best of Show Candies & Goodies: Charlene Stewart, Lima
Best of Show Pies: Sharon Sanders, Harrod
Best of Show Decorated Cupcakes: Jamie Vasquez, Lima
Best of Show Decorated Cakes: Miriam Dienhart, Lima
Best of Show Baked Goods Junior Baking Division: Kordelia Staley, Harrod
Best of Show Junior Cake Decorating: Kiley Staley, Harrod
Table Scapes (Classes 1-4): Kathryn Yingst, Lima
Table Scapes (Classes 5-8): Kathryn Yingst, Lima
Directors Choice Baked Goods: Jennifer Parker, Columbus Grove
Best of Show Favorite Casserole: Dave Perkins, Cridersville
Open Class Antiques
Best of Show Antique Glass: Carolyn Detrick, Lima
Best of Show China: Margaret Murphy, Lima
Best of Show Pottery: Carole Okuley, Bluffton
Best of Show Paper: Demeril Motter, Harrod
Best of Show Ladies and Gents: Dianna Hall, Harrod
Best of Show Advertising: Tammy Risser, Bluffton
Best of Show Specialty: Catherine Fisher, Lima
Best of Show Metal: Janet McClintock, Lima
Best of Show Toys: Barb Tilton, Lima
Judge’s Choice Award: Carol Dawson, Lima
Open Class Fine Arts
Best of Show Oils & Acrylics: Jim Webb, Cridersville
Best of Show Watercolors: Carolyn Michael, Lima
Best of Show Sketches/Chalks/Colored Pencils/Ink/Charcoal - Adult: Tom Lehman, Elida
Best of Show Sketches/Chalks/Colored Pencils/Ink/Charcoal Ages, Ages 12 & Under: Eli J. Okuley, Bluffton
Best of Show Assembled/Applied to Canvas or Panel/Decorative Painting/Mask/ Duct TapeArt: Eli J. Okuley, Bluffton
OSU Lima Department of Art Award: Jim Webb, Cridersville
Best of Show Black & White Photography: Carole Okuley, Bluffton
Best of Show Color Photography Classes 1-5: Stephanie Emerick, Lima
Best of Show Color Photography Classes 6-10: Janis Schwager, Port Clinton
Best of Show Color Photography Classes 11-15: Bonnie Brielmaier, Kenton
Best of Show Color Photography Classes 16-20: Sherrie Fisher, Wapakoneta
Best of Show Best of Best Photography by Musselman Photography: Stephanie Emerick, Lima
Open Class Domestic & Applied Arts
Best of Show Handcraft: Playcie Allen, Lima
Best of Show Wreaths: Claire McConnell, Spencerville
Best of Show Scrapbooking: Janet Siefker, Delphos
Best of Show Greeting Card: Deb Sneary, Lima
Best of Show Gift Wrapping: Carol Guthrie, Lima
Best of Show Woodcraft: Robert Wise Jr., Lima
Best of Show Other Hand Carving: Robert Wise Jr., Lima
Best of Show Other Woodcraft Techniques: Robert Wise Jr., Lima
Best of Show Gourds: Cindy Cummins, Harrod
Best of Show Recycling: Carole Okuley, Bluffton
Best of Show Trash Fashions: Playcie Allen, Lima
Director’s Choice Award: Theodore White, Lima
Open Class Grains, Fruits & Vegetables
Best of Show Corn/Popcorn: Corn & Popcorn, Bluffton
Best of Show Sunflowers: Denise Fett, Bluffton
Best of Show Grain/Soybean/Seeds: Bud Bowers, Bluffton
Best of Show Hay: Robert Hutchinson, Lafayette
Best of Best of Show Seeds & Grains: Robert Hutchinson, Lafayette
Reserve Best of Best of Show Seeds/Grains/Hay: Bud Bowers, Bluffton
Best of Show Beans: Lee Parker, Columbus Grove
Best of Show Cruciferous Vegetables: Bud Bowers, Bluffton
Best of Show Melons: Vaughn Goodwin, Columbus Grove
Best of Show Pumpkins & Gourds: Mark & Katrina Goodwin, Lima
Best of Show Potatoes: Van Risser, Bluffton
Best of Show Squash: Joanie Kabara, Waynesfield
Best of Show Peppers: James Burkholder, Ottawa
Best of Show Tomatoes: Bud Bowers, Bluffton
Best of Show Onions & Garlic: Patrick Flinn, Bluffton
Best of Show Other Vegetables: Denise Fett, Bluffton
Best of Best of Show Vegetables: Patrick Flinn, Bluffton
Reserve Best of Best of Show Vegetables: Mark & Katrina Goodwin, Lima
3rd Place Best of Best of Show: Bud Bowers, Bluffton
Best of Show Apples: Bruce McConnell, Spencerville
Best of Show Peaches/Nectarines: Rachel McConnell, Spencerville
Best of Show Plums/Pears: Dwain Klink, Elida
Best of Show Grapes/Quinces: Dwain Klink, Elida
Best of Best of Show Fruits: Bruce McConnell, Spencerville
Reserve Best of Best of Show Fruits: Rachel McConnell, Spencerville
Open Class Bees & Honey
Best of Show Single Specimen in Hive Products: Miriam Dienhart, Lima, and Michael Hubble, Ada
Open Class First Flower Show
Best Traditional Design: Judie Pepple, Lima
Best Novice Design: Al Bishop, Wapakoneta
Best Creative Design: Juanita Wilkins, Wapakoneta
Best Junior Design: Kayla Carpenter, Lima
Best Junior Floriculture: Kylie Carpenter, Lima
Best Gladiolus: Patrick Flinn, Bluffton
Best Dahlia: Mischelle Lacy, Lima OH
Best Cut Cultivar: Sheila Sano, Lima
Best Rose Cultivar: Carol Guthrie, Lima
Best Miniature Rose Cultivar: Carol Guthrie, Lima
Best of Show Artistic Excellence: Juanita Wilkins, Wapakoneta
Best of Show Best Use of Color: Juanita Wilkins, Wapakoneta
Best of Show Best Interpretation: Juanita Wilkins, Wapakoneta
Mary Mae Campbell Award Design Award of Distinction: Juanita Wilkins, Wapakoneta
In Memory of Mary Baxter, Judges Favorite, Novice Traditional: Al Bishop, Wapakoneta
In Memory of Mary Baxter, Judges Favorite, Best Zinnia: Demeril Motter, Harrod
Open Class Second Flower Show
Best Cut Cultivar: Kolene Bourne, Lima
Best Container Grown Plant: Janice Schneider, Lima
Best Junior Floriculture: Kylie Carpenter, Lima
Best Jr. Fairy Garden: Cadence Richard, Lima
Best of Show Fairy Garden: Michele Bishop, Wapakoneta
Mary Mae Campbell Award Best Cultivar: Juanita Wilkins, Wapakoneta
Open Class Canned Goods
Best of Show Fruit: Theresa Paxson, Lima
Best of Show Pickled Fruits & Pickled Vegetables: Donna Maki, Lima
Best of Show Vegetables: Barbara Staley, Harrod
Best of Show Tomatoes: Barbara Staley, Harrod
Best of Show Jellies: Theresa Paxson, Lima
Best of Show Jams: Theresa Paxson, Lima
Best of Show Herbs - Dried: Amanda Richard, Lima
Best of Show Dried Vegetables: Amanda Richard, Lima
Best of Show Dried Fruits: Melinda Knauss, Columbus Grove
Best of Show Miscellaneous: Dianna Hall, Harrod
Directors Choice Award: Julie Brown, Lima
Open Class Third Flower Show
Best Traditional Design: Jane Daniels, Elida
Best Novice Design: Kolene Bourne, Lima
Best Creative Design: Juanita Wilkins, Wapakoneta
Best Junior Design: Isaac Richard, Lima
Best Junior Floriculture: Kayla Carpenter, Lima
Best Dahlia: Patty Miller, Lima
Best Gladiolus: Jennifer Inskeep, Lima
Best Cut Cultivar: Carol Guthrie, Lima
Best Rose Cultivar: Donna Maki, Lima
Best Miniature Rose Cultivar: Carol Guthrie, Lima
Mary Mae Campbell Award Best Cultivar: Carol Guthrie, Lima
Mary Mae Campbell Award Design Award of Distinction: Juanita Wilkins, Wapakoneta
In Memory of Mary Baxter, Judges Favorite, Novice Traditional: Kolene Bourne, Lima
In Memory of Mary Baxter, Judges Favorite, Best Zinnia: John Simindinger, Lima
Parade 1st Place
Jr. Float: Cairo Korn Kobs
Jr. Drill: High Octane Drumline
H.S. Marching Band: Allen East High School
Business/Mobile: Sign Pro Imaging
Business/Novelty: Bob Johns Shoes
Horse Division: Equine Country Club
Antique Vehicle: Trumpert Oil
Parade 2nd Place
Jr. Float: America’s Finest
H.S. Marching Band: Bath High School
Business/Mobile: 92.1 The Frog
Business/Novelty: Freedom Isn’t Free
Antique Vehicle: Klingler Farms
Horse Division: Allen County Easy Riders
Open Class Guys & Gals Lead Class
Peewee Class (8 yrs. & Under)
1st Place: Addison Schick
2nd Place: Gwyn Foust
3rd Place: Lily Miller
4th Place: Morgan Inbody
Juniors Class (9-13 yrs.)
1st Place: Ella Miller
2nd Place: Gabi Croft
3rd Place: Megan Inbody
Intermediate Class (14-18 yrs.)
1st Place: Regan Schick
2nd Place: Miranda Hilty
Senior Class (19 yrs. and older)
1st Place: Priscilla Painter
2nd Place: Rachel McConnell
Costume Class (any age)
1st Place: (Tie) Madison Miller & Ainsley Massic
2nd Place: Chase Miller & Kade Wireman
3rd Place: Alex Johnson
4th Place: Sondra Clum
Seams, Sew Fine Style Show
Adult Work Day Wear Best of Show: Vicki Hauenstein
Infant Playwear Best of Show: Mickie Dunlap
Infant Accessory Best of Show: Mickie Dunlap
Toddler Playwear Best of Show: Beverly Phillips
Children’s School Clothes Best of Show: Vicki Hauenstein
Children’s Accessories Best of Show: Vicki Hauenstein
Family Coordinating Best of Show: Vicki Hauenstein
Family Embellished Best of Show: Beverly Phillips
Trash Fashion Accessory Best of Show: Vicki Hauenstein
Adult Dress Up Best of Show: Vicki Hauenstein
Infant Dress Up Best of Show: Mickie Dunlap
Toddler Dress Up Best of Show: Vicki Hauenstein
Children Dress Up Best of Show: Beverly Phillips
Children’s Accessories Best of Show: Beverly Phillips
Adult Accessory Upcycle Best of Show: Nancy Meckstroth
Toddler Accessory Best of Show: Vicki Hauenstein
Toddler Costume Best of Show: Rebecca Crouse
Children Costume Best of Show: Beverly Phillips
Children Costume Upcycle Best of Show: Vicki Hauenstein
Adult Costume Best of Show: Nancy Meckstroth
Adult Coat/Jacket Upcycle Best of Show: Janet McClintock
Adult Sleepwear Best of Show: Vicki Hauenstein
Infant Sleepwear Best of Show: Mickie Dunlap
Children Sleepwear Best of Show: Beverly Phillips
Children EmbellishedBest of Show: Beverly Phillips
Toddler Upcycle Best of Show: Beverly Phillips
Infant Duct Tape Best of Show: Mickie Dunlap
Infant Duct Tape Accessories Best of Show: Mickie Dunlap
Adult Upcycle Best of Show: Nancy Meckstroth
Children Trash Fashion Best of Show: Vicki Hauenstein
Duct Tape Accessories Best of Show: Placie Allen
Jr. Seamstress/Teen School Clothes Best of Show: Cadence Richard
Cheerleading Competition
1st Place Youth Midget Football Division: Allen East Wolves
2nd Place Youth Midget Football Division: Bath Cats
1st Place Jr. High: Spencerville Jr. High
2nd Place Jr. High: Allen East Jr. High
3rd Place Jr. High: Bath Jr. High
1st Place High School: Delphos St. John’s High School
2nd Place High School: Spencerville High School
3rd Place High School: Lima Senior High School
Spirit Award: Bath
Baton & Flag Corps Competition
Class B Majorette Squad
1st: Lima Central Catholic HS
Class A Majorette Squad
1st: Bath HS
Class B Feature Twirler
1st: Lima Central Catholic HS, Alexis Garlock
Class A Feature Twirler
1st: Bath HS, Emma Crowe
Class B Feature Flag
1st: Spencerville HS
2nd: Lima Central Catholic HS
3rd: Perry HS
Class A Feature Flag
1st: Bluffton HS
2nd: Allen East HS
3rd: Wapakoneta HS
4th: Bath HS
Class B Flag Corps
1st: Spencerville HS
2nd: Lima Central Catholic HS
3rd: Perry HS
Class A Flag Corps
1st: Allen East HS
2nd: Bluffton HS
3rd: Wapakoneta HS
4th: Bath HS
Open Class Dance Twirl Team
1st: Bath HS
2nd: Lima Central Catholic HS
Open Class Dance Team
1st: Lima Central Catholic HS
2nd: Allen East HS
3rd: Perry HS
Open Class Sheep Show
Cheviot Champion Ram: Kasey Copeland, Lewistown
Cheviot Champion Ewe: Kasey Copeland, Lewistown
Cheviot Champion Flock: Kasey Copeland, Lewistown
Corridale Champion Ram: Wayne Kemler, Lewiston
Corridale Champion Ewe: Wayne Kemler, Lewiston
Corridale Champion Flock: Wayne Kemler, Lewiston
Columbia Champion Ram: Courtney Copeland, Lewiston
Columbia Champion Ewe: Courtney Copeland, Lewiston
Columbia Champion Flock: Courtney Copeland, Lewiston
Crossbred Champion Ewe: Steven Herbert, Fort Jennings
Dorper Champion Ram: Jake Clum, Harrod
Dorper Champion Ewe: Jake Clum, Harrod
Dorper Champion Flock: Jake Clum, Harrod
Dorset Champion Ram: Charles Inbody, Bluffton
Dorset Champion Ewe: Charles Inbody, Bluffton
Dorset Champion Flock: Charles Inbody, Bluffton
Hampshire Champion Ram: Jim Brandt, Anna
Hampshire Champion Ewe: Jim Brandt, Anna
Hampshire Champion Flock: Jim Brandt, Anna
Horned Dorset Champion Ram: Charles Inbody, Bluffton
Horned Dorset Champion Ewe: Charles Inbody, Bluffton
Horned Dorset Champion Flock: Charles Inbody, Bluffton
Merino Champion Ram: Amy Schroeder, McComb
Merino Champion Ewe: Amy Schroeder, McComb
Merino Champion Flock: Amy Schroeder, McComb
Montedale Champion Ram: Charles Inbody, Bluffton
Montedale Champion Ewe: Charles Inbody, Bluffton OH
Montedale Champion Flock: Charles Inbody, Bluffton
All Other Breeds Champion Ram: Robert Sando, Acanum
All Other Breeds Champion Ewe: Robert Sando, Acanum
All Other Breeds Champion Flock: Robert Sando, Acanum
Oxford Champion Ram: Kaleb Vondenhueval, Wapakoneta
Oxford Champion Ewe: Kaleb Vodenhueval, Wapakoneta
Oxford Champion Flock: Kaleb Vondenhueval, Wapakoneta
Rambouillet Champion Ram: Jim Brandt, Anna
Rambouillet Champion Ewe: Jim Brandt, Anna
Rambouillet Champion Flock: Jim Brandt, Anna
Shropshire Champion Ram: Ronald Evans, Ada
Shropshire Champion Ewe: Jim Brandt, Anna
Shropshire Champion Flock: Jim Brandt, Anna
Southdown Champion Ram: Jim Brandt, Anna
Southdown Champion Ewe: Jim Brandt, Anna
Southdown Champion Flock: Jim Brandt, Anna
Natural Color Champion Ram: Charles Inbody, Bluffton
Natural Color Champion Ewe: Charles Inbody, Bluffton
Natural Color Champion Flock: Charles Inbody, Bluffton
Polly Pays Champion Ram: Kayla Flinn, Bluffton
Polly Pays Champion Ewe: Kayla Flinn, Bluffton
Polly Pays Champion Flock: Kayla Flinn, Bluffton
Open Class Market Lambs
Grand Champion: Kennedy Family, Lima
Reserve Grand Champion: Aaron Swaney, Wapakoneta
Open Class Fleece Show
Champion Fleece (Cheviot): Robert Sando, Acanum
Champion Fleece (Columbia): Pamela Businger, Bluffton
Champion Fleece (Merino): Steven Diller, Harrod
Champion Fleece (Southdown): Robert Sando, Acanum
Champion Fleece (Horned Dorset): Sierra Inbody, Bluffton
Champion Fleece (All Other Purebreeds): Sierra Inbody, Bluffton
Supreme Champion Fleece: Merino, Steven Diller, Harrod
Open Class Dairy Pee Wee Showmanship
Champion: Lilly Zeller, Ada
Open Class Adult Showmanship
Champion: Keith Dirkson, Kenton
Open Class Dairy Breeding Stock
Junior Champion Ayrshire: Dale Dirkson, Kenton
Grand Champion Ayrshire: Dale Dirkson, Kenton
Junior Champion Brown Swiss: Dale Dirkson, Kenton
Reserve Jr. Champion: Dale Dirkson, Kenton
Senior & Grand Sr. Champion Brown Swiss: Dale Dirkson, Kenton
Res. Grand Champion Brown Swiss: Dale Dirkson, Kenton
Junior Champion Guernsey: Mike Armentrout, Lima
Grand Champion Guernsey: Mike Armentrout, Lima
Res. Junior Champion Guernsey: Brad Goodman, Lima
Res. Champion Guernsey: Brad Goodman, Lima
Junior Champion Holstein: Heather Etgen, Harrod
Res. Jr. Champion Hostein: Heather Etgen, Harrod
Sr. & Grand Champion Holstein: Tom Fleming, Harrod
Res. Sr. & Grand Champion Holstein: Heather Etgen, Harrod
Junior Champion Jersey: Matt Helser, Ada
Jr. Reserve Champion Jersey: Dale Dirkson, Kenton
Sr. Champion Jersey: Matt Helser, Ada
Grand Champion Jersey: Matt Helser, Ada
Sr. Reserve Champion: Matt Helser, Ada
Res. Champion Jersey: Matt Helser, Ada
Jr. Champion Shorthorn: Matt Helser, Ada
Grand Champion Shorthorn: Matt Helser, Ada
Jr. Reserve Champion Shorthorn: Dale Dirkson, Kenton
Supreme Champion Dairy Cow: Tom Fleming
Open Class Best Dressed Pig Contest
1st Place: Colt Snyder
2nd Place: Matt Stout
3rd Place: Reagan Emerick
4th Place: Alan Boyer
5th Place: Madeline Emerick
Open Class Women’s Showmanship
1st Place: Kylie Fritz
2nd Place: Chelsey Eberle
Open Class Men’s Showmanship
1st Place: Bruce Fricke
2nd Place: Shane Boyer
3rd Place: Brian Hershberger
4th Place: Steve Emerick
Open Class Swine Champion of Champion Showmanship
1st Place: Kylie Fritz
2nd Place: Stephanie Lewis
3rd Place: Bruce Fricke
4th Place: Joe Burgei
5th Place: Kerri Risner
Open Class Market Hogs
Barrow Class
1st Place: Steve Buettner, Ft. Jennings
2nd Place: Leslie Treglia, Harrod
3rd Place: Kylie Acheson, Ada
4th Place: Matt Treglia, Harrod
5th Place: Scott Elwer, Delphos
6th Place: Evan Shafer, Lima
7th Place: Camden Smith, Lima
8th Place: Leslie Treglia, Harrod
9th Place: Tony Kahle, Spencerville
10th Place: James Skym, Delphos
Gilt Class
1st Place: Scott Elwer, Delphos
2nd Place: Matt Treglia, Harrod
3rd Place: Bob Elwer, Delphos
4th Place: Dave Scott, Alger
5th Place: Todd Gable, Delphos
6th Place: Joe Payne, Harrod
7th Place: Carl Bucher, Lima
8th Place: Craig Scott, Ada
9th Place: Jimmy Shilling, Harrod
10th Place: Maxwell Eversole, Columbus Grove
Demolition Derby
Trucks
1st: Travis Gibson, Raymond
2nd: James Rettig, Greiton
3rd: Hansel Lowe, Jackson Center
Mini Cars
1st: Doug Lewis, Urbana
2nd: Shaun Johnson, Michiganllerstown
3rd: Matthew Phillips, Urbana
Mildweld
1st: Brady Allen, Lima
2nd: William Keehn, Napoleon
3rd: Devon Allen, Lima
Figure
1st: Bruce Osborn io City
2nd: Ethan Watkins, Gomer
Golden Age Day Party, 11 a.m.
Oldest Women in Attendance: Esther Smith, Lima, 97 years old
Longest Married Couple: Lewis & Imogene Bassett, Lima, 69 years
Oldest Man in Attendance: Phil Meeks, Lima, 96 years old
Golden Age Day Party, 2 p.m.
Oldest Women in Attendance: Selma Tickner, Harrod, 95 years old
Longest Married Couple: Howard & Irene Lackey, Lima, 68 years
Oldest Man in Attendance: Charles Alstaetter, Cairo, 94 years old
Kewpee Classic
Champion Steer: Abby Von Sossan, Ft. Jennings
Res. Champion Steer: Ali Muir, Waynesfield
3rd Place Steer: Zac Mahoney, Wapakoneta
4th Place Steer: Jenna Orahood, Wapakoneta
5th Place Steer: Caitlin Shaub, Wapakoneta
Champion Heifer: Wright Show Cattle, Wapakoneta
Res. Champion Heifer: Ali Muir, Waynesfield
3rd Place Heifer: Victoria Gossard, Harrod
4th Place Heifer: Krystal Turner, Waynesfield
5th Place Heifer: Michelle Bockelman, Napoleon
Showmanship
Senior: Michelle Bockelmen, Napoleon
Junior: Rylee Closser, Hebron
Beginner: Victoria Gossard, Harrod
Open Class Poultry Show
Champion Large Fowl: Zeb Smith, Lima
Res. Champion Large Fowl: Zeb Smith, Lima
Reserve of Show: Zeb Smith, Lima
Champion Old English Game: Kreg Rex, Harrod
Res. Champion Old English Game: Kreg Rex, Harrod
Champion Modern Game: Kreg Rex, Harrod
Champion Bantam: Kreg Rex, Harrod
Best of Show: Kreg Rex, Harrod
Res. Champion Modern Game: Kreg Rex, Harrod
Res. Champion Bantam: Kreg Rex, Harrod
Champion Feather Leg: Cindy Rogers, Lima
Res. Champion Feather Leg: Cindy Rogers, Lima
Champion AOCCL: Terri Rostorfer, Harrod
Res. Champion AOCCL: Terri Rostorfer, Harrod
Champion Duck: Joanne Rex, Harrod
Res. Champion Duck: Tammy Spallinger, Columbus Grove
Champion Turkey: Zeb Smith, Lima
Res. Champion Turkey: Zeb Smith, Lima
Open Class West Central Ohio Angus Association Show
Registered Angus Heifers
Jr. Calf Champion: Landon Bockelman, Napoleon
Res. Jr. Calf Champion: Michelle Bockelman, Napoleon
Sr. Calf Champion: Way View Cattle Co., Hebron
Res. Sr. Calf Champion: Brandt Couch, Warren, Indiana
Intermediate Champion: Kerrie Miller, Wapakoneta
Res. Intermediate Champion: Karlee Hacker, Huntington, Indiana
Jr. Yearling Champion: Rylee Closser, Hebron
Res. Jr. Yearling Champion: Michelle Bockelman, Napoleon
Grand Champion Heifer: Rylee Closser, Hebron
Res. Grand Champion Heifer: Landon Bockelman, Napoleon
Purebred Angus Steers
Champion Angus Steer: Logan Core, Spencerville
Res. Champion Angus Steer: Logan Core, Spencerville
Registered Angus Bulls
Jr. Calf Champion: Rylee Closser, Hebron
Res. Jr. Calf Champion: Matthew Knight, Van Buren, Indiana
Sr. Calf Champion: Way View Cattle Co., Hebron
Grand Champion Bull: Rylee Closser, Hebron
Res. Grand Champion Bull: Way View Cattle Co., Hebron
Showmanship, Jr. Division
1st Place: Rylee Closser, Hebron
2nd Place: Kailee Hacker, Huntington, Indiana
3rd Place: Landon Bockelman, Napoleon
Showmanship, Sr. Division
1st Place: Michelle Bockelman, Napoleon
2nd Place: Matthew Knight, Van Buren, Indiana
3rd Place: Brandt Couch, Warren, Indiana
Open Class Dairy Goat Show
Jr. Doe Show
Grand Champion Alpine Jr. Doe: Holly Buroker, Bellefontaine
Res. Grand Champion Alpine Jr. Doe: Tammy Tuller, Wayland, Michigan
Grand Champion Lamancha Jr. Doe: Tammy Tuller, Wayland, Michigan
Res. Grand Champion Lamancha Jr. Doe: Tammy Tuller, Wayland, Michigan
Grand Champion Nubian Jr. Doe: Holly Buroker, Bellefontaine
Res. Grand Champion Nubian Jr. Doe: Holly Buroker, Bellefontaine
Grand Champion Oberhasli Jr. Doe: Tammy Tuller, Wayland, Michigan
Res. Grand Champion Oberhasli Jr. Doe: Tammy Tuller, Wayland, Michigan
Grand Champion Saanen Jr. Doe: Holly Buroker, Bellefontaine
Res. Grand Champion Saanen Jr. Doe: Karinda Miller, Elida
Grand Champion Toggenburg Jr. Doe: Susan Frank, Brighton, Michigan
Res. Grand Champion Toggenburg Jr. Doe: Susan Frank, Brighton, Michigan
Grand Champion Recorded Grade Jr. Doe: Tammy Tuller, Wayland, Michigan
Res. Grand Champion Recorded Grade Jr. Doe: Tammy Tuller, Wayland, Michigan
Grand Champion All Other Purebreed: Marunda Harshbarger, Waynesfield
Sr. Doe Show
Grand Champion Alpine Sr. Doe: Tammy Tuller, Wayland, Michigan
Res. Grand Champion Alpine Sr. Doe: Tammy Tuller, Wayland, Michigan
Grand Champion Lamancha Sr. Doe: Tammy Tuller, Wayland, Michigan
Res. Grand Champion Lamancha Sr. Doe: Tammy Tuller, Wayland, Michigan
Grand Champion Nubian Sr. Doe: Holly Buroker, Bellefontaine
Res. Grand Champion Nubian Sr. Doe: Karinda Miller, Elida
Grand Champion Oberhasli Sr. Doe: Tammy Tuller, Wayland, Michigan
Grand Champion Saanen Sr. Doe: Karinda Miller, Elida
Res. Grand Champion Saanen Sr. Doe: Holly Buroker, Bellefontaine
Grand Champion Toggenburg Sr. Doe: William Frank, Brighton, Michigan
Res. Grand Champion Toggenburg Sr. Doe: William Frank, Brighton, Michigan
Grand Champion Recorded Grade Sr. Doe: Tammy Tuller, Wayland, Michigan
Res. Grand Champion Recorded Grade Sr.: Tammy Tuller, Wayland, Michigan
Best Jr. Doe of Show: Holly Buroker, Bellefontaine
Best Sr. Doe of Show: Tammy Tuller, Wayland, Michigan
Cornhole
1st: Roger Markley and Fred Platfoot
2nd: Luke Hall and Dylan Kersker
3rd: Jake Frisch and Brennan Kersker
4th: Bob Frisch and Troy Kersker
5th: Ocie Halloway and Ron Wischmeyer
Horseshoes
A Class
1st: Ocie Halloway
2nd: Bob Beech
3rd: John Auctin
4th: Dan Smith
5th: Norm Tracey
6th: Tom Helmstetter
B Class
1st: Rich Cook
2nd: Paul Aguire
3rd: Sam Decker
4th: Tim Neely
5th: Tony Holbrook
6th: Albert Morales
7th: Ron Wischmeyer
Doubles
1st: Ocie Halloway and Ron Wischmeyer
2nd: Rich Cook and Tim Neely
3rd: Norm Tracey and Al Morales
4th: Bob Beech and Tony Holbrook
5th: John Austin and Bob Jones
6th: Gene Hendrickson and Sam Decker
7th: Bobby Baker and Roy Moore
Senior
1st: John Austin
2nd: Dwain Klink
3rd: Gene Hendrickson
4th: Roy Moore
5th: Ron Wischmeyer
6th Dick Schneider
Open Pitch
1st: Gene Hendrickson
2nd: Ron Wischmeyer
3rd: Dwain Klink