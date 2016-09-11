2016 Allen County Fair Open Class results

Open Class Sewing & Needle Arts

Best of Show Large Quilts: Kathy Vermillion, Ada

Best of Show Small Quilts: Janet McClintock, Lima

Best of Show Professionally Quilted: Janet McClintock, Lima

Best of Show Comforters: Elaine Fisher, Wapakoneta

Best of Show Novelty: Janet McClintock, Lima

Best of Show Large Afghans: Kelsey Richards, Gomer

Best of Show Small/Baby Afghans: Carol Okuley, Bluffton

Best of Show Crocheting: Sharon Martin, Elida

Best of Show Novelty Crochet/Knit/Tatting: Eugina Garrett, Lima

Best of Show Knitting: Shana Taylor, Lima

Best of Show Rugs: Janice Betts, Lima

Best of Show Pillows: Linda Sneary, Lima

Best of Show Hand Embroidery: Lois Wetherill, Bluffton

Best of Show Sewing Homemade Children’s Clothing: Beverly Phillips, Harrod

Best of Show Sewing Homemade Adult Clothing: Lois Wetherill, Bluffton

Best of Show Sewing Non-Clothing Homemade: Janet Siefker, Delphos

Best of Show Machine Embroidery: Dianna Hall, Harrod

Best of Show Counted Cross Stitch: Dianna Hall, Harrod

Best of Show Other Hand Needlework Technique: Linda Sneary, Lima

Best of Show Wall Hangings: Lois Wetherill, Bluffton

Best of Show Juvenile Sewing and Needle Arts: Cadence Richard, Lima

Best of Show Upcycle: Janet McClintock, Lima

Best of Show Duct Tape: Mickie Dunlap, Huntsville

Best of Show Trash Fashions: Vicki Hauenstein, Columbus Grove

Open Class Baked Goods

Best of Show Yeast Breads: Barbara Staley, Harrod

Best of Show Quick Breads: Julie Brown, Lima

Best of Show Holiday Treats: Katie Hohenbrink, Bluffton

Best of Show Cookies: Miriam Dienhart, Lima

Best of Show Brownies & Bar Cookies: Lynette Woods, Lima

Best of Show Cakes: Jennifer Parker, Columbus Grove

Best of Show Candies & Goodies: Charlene Stewart, Lima

Best of Show Pies: Sharon Sanders, Harrod

Best of Show Decorated Cupcakes: Jamie Vasquez, Lima

Best of Show Decorated Cakes: Miriam Dienhart, Lima

Best of Show Baked Goods Junior Baking Division: Kordelia Staley, Harrod

Best of Show Junior Cake Decorating: Kiley Staley, Harrod

Table Scapes (Classes 1-4): Kathryn Yingst, Lima

Table Scapes (Classes 5-8): Kathryn Yingst, Lima

Directors Choice Baked Goods: Jennifer Parker, Columbus Grove

Best of Show Favorite Casserole: Dave Perkins, Cridersville

Open Class Antiques

Best of Show Antique Glass: Carolyn Detrick, Lima

Best of Show China: Margaret Murphy, Lima

Best of Show Pottery: Carole Okuley, Bluffton

Best of Show Paper: Demeril Motter, Harrod

Best of Show Ladies and Gents: Dianna Hall, Harrod

Best of Show Advertising: Tammy Risser, Bluffton

Best of Show Specialty: Catherine Fisher, Lima

Best of Show Metal: Janet McClintock, Lima

Best of Show Toys: Barb Tilton, Lima

Judge’s Choice Award: Carol Dawson, Lima

Open Class Fine Arts

Best of Show Oils & Acrylics: Jim Webb, Cridersville

Best of Show Watercolors: Carolyn Michael, Lima

Best of Show Sketches/Chalks/Colored Pencils/Ink/Charcoal - Adult: Tom Lehman, Elida

Best of Show Sketches/Chalks/Colored Pencils/Ink/Charcoal Ages, Ages 12 & Under: Eli J. Okuley, Bluffton

Best of Show Assembled/Applied to Canvas or Panel/Decorative Painting/Mask/ Duct TapeArt: Eli J. Okuley, Bluffton

OSU Lima Department of Art Award: Jim Webb, Cridersville

Best of Show Black & White Photography: Carole Okuley, Bluffton

Best of Show Color Photography Classes 1-5: Stephanie Emerick, Lima

Best of Show Color Photography Classes 6-10: Janis Schwager, Port Clinton

Best of Show Color Photography Classes 11-15: Bonnie Brielmaier, Kenton

Best of Show Color Photography Classes 16-20: Sherrie Fisher, Wapakoneta

Best of Show Best of Best Photography by Musselman Photography: Stephanie Emerick, Lima

Open Class Domestic & Applied Arts

Best of Show Handcraft: Playcie Allen, Lima

Best of Show Wreaths: Claire McConnell, Spencerville

Best of Show Scrapbooking: Janet Siefker, Delphos

Best of Show Greeting Card: Deb Sneary, Lima

Best of Show Gift Wrapping: Carol Guthrie, Lima

Best of Show Woodcraft: Robert Wise Jr., Lima

Best of Show Other Hand Carving: Robert Wise Jr., Lima

Best of Show Other Woodcraft Techniques: Robert Wise Jr., Lima

Best of Show Gourds: Cindy Cummins, Harrod

Best of Show Recycling: Carole Okuley, Bluffton

Best of Show Trash Fashions: Playcie Allen, Lima

Director’s Choice Award: Theodore White, Lima

Open Class Grains, Fruits & Vegetables

Best of Show Corn/Popcorn: Corn & Popcorn, Bluffton

Best of Show Sunflowers: Denise Fett, Bluffton

Best of Show Grain/Soybean/Seeds: Bud Bowers, Bluffton

Best of Show Hay: Robert Hutchinson, Lafayette

Best of Best of Show Seeds & Grains: Robert Hutchinson, Lafayette

Reserve Best of Best of Show Seeds/Grains/Hay: Bud Bowers, Bluffton

Best of Show Beans: Lee Parker, Columbus Grove

Best of Show Cruciferous Vegetables: Bud Bowers, Bluffton

Best of Show Melons: Vaughn Goodwin, Columbus Grove

Best of Show Pumpkins & Gourds: Mark & Katrina Goodwin, Lima

Best of Show Potatoes: Van Risser, Bluffton

Best of Show Squash: Joanie Kabara, Waynesfield

Best of Show Peppers: James Burkholder, Ottawa

Best of Show Tomatoes: Bud Bowers, Bluffton

Best of Show Onions & Garlic: Patrick Flinn, Bluffton

Best of Show Other Vegetables: Denise Fett, Bluffton

Best of Best of Show Vegetables: Patrick Flinn, Bluffton

Reserve Best of Best of Show Vegetables: Mark & Katrina Goodwin, Lima

3rd Place Best of Best of Show: Bud Bowers, Bluffton

Best of Show Apples: Bruce McConnell, Spencerville

Best of Show Peaches/Nectarines: Rachel McConnell, Spencerville

Best of Show Plums/Pears: Dwain Klink, Elida

Best of Show Grapes/Quinces: Dwain Klink, Elida

Best of Best of Show Fruits: Bruce McConnell, Spencerville

Reserve Best of Best of Show Fruits: Rachel McConnell, Spencerville

Open Class Bees & Honey

Best of Show Single Specimen in Hive Products: Miriam Dienhart, Lima, and Michael Hubble, Ada

Open Class First Flower Show

Best Traditional Design: Judie Pepple, Lima

Best Novice Design: Al Bishop, Wapakoneta

Best Creative Design: Juanita Wilkins, Wapakoneta

Best Junior Design: Kayla Carpenter, Lima

Best Junior Floriculture: Kylie Carpenter, Lima

Best Gladiolus: Patrick Flinn, Bluffton

Best Dahlia: Mischelle Lacy, Lima OH

Best Cut Cultivar: Sheila Sano, Lima

Best Rose Cultivar: Carol Guthrie, Lima

Best Miniature Rose Cultivar: Carol Guthrie, Lima

Best of Show Artistic Excellence: Juanita Wilkins, Wapakoneta

Best of Show Best Use of Color: Juanita Wilkins, Wapakoneta

Best of Show Best Interpretation: Juanita Wilkins, Wapakoneta

Mary Mae Campbell Award Design Award of Distinction: Juanita Wilkins, Wapakoneta

In Memory of Mary Baxter, Judges Favorite, Novice Traditional: Al Bishop, Wapakoneta

In Memory of Mary Baxter, Judges Favorite, Best Zinnia: Demeril Motter, Harrod

Open Class Second Flower Show

Best Cut Cultivar: Kolene Bourne, Lima

Best Container Grown Plant: Janice Schneider, Lima

Best Junior Floriculture: Kylie Carpenter, Lima

Best Jr. Fairy Garden: Cadence Richard, Lima

Best of Show Fairy Garden: Michele Bishop, Wapakoneta

Mary Mae Campbell Award Best Cultivar: Juanita Wilkins, Wapakoneta

Open Class Canned Goods

Best of Show Fruit: Theresa Paxson, Lima

Best of Show Pickled Fruits & Pickled Vegetables: Donna Maki, Lima

Best of Show Vegetables: Barbara Staley, Harrod

Best of Show Tomatoes: Barbara Staley, Harrod

Best of Show Jellies: Theresa Paxson, Lima

Best of Show Jams: Theresa Paxson, Lima

Best of Show Herbs - Dried: Amanda Richard, Lima

Best of Show Dried Vegetables: Amanda Richard, Lima

Best of Show Dried Fruits: Melinda Knauss, Columbus Grove

Best of Show Miscellaneous: Dianna Hall, Harrod

Directors Choice Award: Julie Brown, Lima

Open Class Third Flower Show

Best Traditional Design: Jane Daniels, Elida

Best Novice Design: Kolene Bourne, Lima

Best Creative Design: Juanita Wilkins, Wapakoneta

Best Junior Design: Isaac Richard, Lima

Best Junior Floriculture: Kayla Carpenter, Lima

Best Dahlia: Patty Miller, Lima

Best Gladiolus: Jennifer Inskeep, Lima

Best Cut Cultivar: Carol Guthrie, Lima

Best Rose Cultivar: Donna Maki, Lima

Best Miniature Rose Cultivar: Carol Guthrie, Lima

Mary Mae Campbell Award Best Cultivar: Carol Guthrie, Lima

Mary Mae Campbell Award Design Award of Distinction: Juanita Wilkins, Wapakoneta

In Memory of Mary Baxter, Judges Favorite, Novice Traditional: Kolene Bourne, Lima

In Memory of Mary Baxter, Judges Favorite, Best Zinnia: John Simindinger, Lima

Parade 1st Place

Jr. Float: Cairo Korn Kobs

Jr. Drill: High Octane Drumline

H.S. Marching Band: Allen East High School

Business/Mobile: Sign Pro Imaging

Business/Novelty: Bob Johns Shoes

Horse Division: Equine Country Club

Antique Vehicle: Trumpert Oil

Parade 2nd Place

Jr. Float: America’s Finest

H.S. Marching Band: Bath High School

Business/Mobile: 92.1 The Frog

Business/Novelty: Freedom Isn’t Free

Antique Vehicle: Klingler Farms

Horse Division: Allen County Easy Riders

Open Class Guys & Gals Lead Class

Peewee Class (8 yrs. & Under)

1st Place: Addison Schick

2nd Place: Gwyn Foust

3rd Place: Lily Miller

4th Place: Morgan Inbody

Juniors Class (9-13 yrs.)

1st Place: Ella Miller

2nd Place: Gabi Croft

3rd Place: Megan Inbody

Intermediate Class (14-18 yrs.)

1st Place: Regan Schick

2nd Place: Miranda Hilty

Senior Class (19 yrs. and older)

1st Place: Priscilla Painter

2nd Place: Rachel McConnell

Costume Class (any age)

1st Place: (Tie) Madison Miller & Ainsley Massic

2nd Place: Chase Miller & Kade Wireman

3rd Place: Alex Johnson

4th Place: Sondra Clum

Seams, Sew Fine Style Show

Adult Work Day Wear Best of Show: Vicki Hauenstein

Infant Playwear Best of Show: Mickie Dunlap

Infant Accessory Best of Show: Mickie Dunlap

Toddler Playwear Best of Show: Beverly Phillips

Children’s School Clothes Best of Show: Vicki Hauenstein

Children’s Accessories Best of Show: Vicki Hauenstein

Family Coordinating Best of Show: Vicki Hauenstein

Family Embellished Best of Show: Beverly Phillips

Trash Fashion Accessory Best of Show: Vicki Hauenstein

Adult Dress Up Best of Show: Vicki Hauenstein

Infant Dress Up Best of Show: Mickie Dunlap

Toddler Dress Up Best of Show: Vicki Hauenstein

Children Dress Up Best of Show: Beverly Phillips

Children’s Accessories Best of Show: Beverly Phillips

Adult Accessory Upcycle Best of Show: Nancy Meckstroth

Toddler Accessory Best of Show: Vicki Hauenstein

Toddler Costume Best of Show: Rebecca Crouse

Children Costume Best of Show: Beverly Phillips

Children Costume Upcycle Best of Show: Vicki Hauenstein

Adult Costume Best of Show: Nancy Meckstroth

Adult Coat/Jacket Upcycle Best of Show: Janet McClintock

Adult Sleepwear Best of Show: Vicki Hauenstein

Infant Sleepwear Best of Show: Mickie Dunlap

Children Sleepwear Best of Show: Beverly Phillips

Children EmbellishedBest of Show: Beverly Phillips

Toddler Upcycle Best of Show: Beverly Phillips

Infant Duct Tape Best of Show: Mickie Dunlap

Infant Duct Tape Accessories Best of Show: Mickie Dunlap

Adult Upcycle Best of Show: Nancy Meckstroth

Children Trash Fashion Best of Show: Vicki Hauenstein

Duct Tape Accessories Best of Show: Placie Allen

Jr. Seamstress/Teen School Clothes Best of Show: Cadence Richard

Cheerleading Competition

1st Place Youth Midget Football Division: Allen East Wolves

2nd Place Youth Midget Football Division: Bath Cats

1st Place Jr. High: Spencerville Jr. High

2nd Place Jr. High: Allen East Jr. High

3rd Place Jr. High: Bath Jr. High

1st Place High School: Delphos St. John’s High School

2nd Place High School: Spencerville High School

3rd Place High School: Lima Senior High School

Spirit Award: Bath

Baton & Flag Corps Competition

Class B Majorette Squad

1st: Lima Central Catholic HS

Class A Majorette Squad

1st: Bath HS

Class B Feature Twirler

1st: Lima Central Catholic HS, Alexis Garlock

Class A Feature Twirler

1st: Bath HS, Emma Crowe

Class B Feature Flag

1st: Spencerville HS

2nd: Lima Central Catholic HS

3rd: Perry HS

Class A Feature Flag

1st: Bluffton HS

2nd: Allen East HS

3rd: Wapakoneta HS

4th: Bath HS

Class B Flag Corps

1st: Spencerville HS

2nd: Lima Central Catholic HS

3rd: Perry HS

Class A Flag Corps

1st: Allen East HS

2nd: Bluffton HS

3rd: Wapakoneta HS

4th: Bath HS

Open Class Dance Twirl Team

1st: Bath HS

2nd: Lima Central Catholic HS

Open Class Dance Team

1st: Lima Central Catholic HS

2nd: Allen East HS

3rd: Perry HS

Open Class Sheep Show

Cheviot Champion Ram: Kasey Copeland, Lewistown

Cheviot Champion Ewe: Kasey Copeland, Lewistown

Cheviot Champion Flock: Kasey Copeland, Lewistown

Corridale Champion Ram: Wayne Kemler, Lewiston

Corridale Champion Ewe: Wayne Kemler, Lewiston

Corridale Champion Flock: Wayne Kemler, Lewiston

Columbia Champion Ram: Courtney Copeland, Lewiston

Columbia Champion Ewe: Courtney Copeland, Lewiston

Columbia Champion Flock: Courtney Copeland, Lewiston

Crossbred Champion Ewe: Steven Herbert, Fort Jennings

Dorper Champion Ram: Jake Clum, Harrod

Dorper Champion Ewe: Jake Clum, Harrod

Dorper Champion Flock: Jake Clum, Harrod

Dorset Champion Ram: Charles Inbody, Bluffton

Dorset Champion Ewe: Charles Inbody, Bluffton

Dorset Champion Flock: Charles Inbody, Bluffton

Hampshire Champion Ram: Jim Brandt, Anna

Hampshire Champion Ewe: Jim Brandt, Anna

Hampshire Champion Flock: Jim Brandt, Anna

Horned Dorset Champion Ram: Charles Inbody, Bluffton

Horned Dorset Champion Ewe: Charles Inbody, Bluffton

Horned Dorset Champion Flock: Charles Inbody, Bluffton

Merino Champion Ram: Amy Schroeder, McComb

Merino Champion Ewe: Amy Schroeder, McComb

Merino Champion Flock: Amy Schroeder, McComb

Montedale Champion Ram: Charles Inbody, Bluffton

Montedale Champion Ewe: Charles Inbody, Bluffton OH

Montedale Champion Flock: Charles Inbody, Bluffton

All Other Breeds Champion Ram: Robert Sando, Acanum

All Other Breeds Champion Ewe: Robert Sando, Acanum

All Other Breeds Champion Flock: Robert Sando, Acanum

Oxford Champion Ram: Kaleb Vondenhueval, Wapakoneta

Oxford Champion Ewe: Kaleb Vodenhueval, Wapakoneta

Oxford Champion Flock: Kaleb Vondenhueval, Wapakoneta

Rambouillet Champion Ram: Jim Brandt, Anna

Rambouillet Champion Ewe: Jim Brandt, Anna

Rambouillet Champion Flock: Jim Brandt, Anna

Shropshire Champion Ram: Ronald Evans, Ada

Shropshire Champion Ewe: Jim Brandt, Anna

Shropshire Champion Flock: Jim Brandt, Anna

Southdown Champion Ram: Jim Brandt, Anna

Southdown Champion Ewe: Jim Brandt, Anna

Southdown Champion Flock: Jim Brandt, Anna

Natural Color Champion Ram: Charles Inbody, Bluffton

Natural Color Champion Ewe: Charles Inbody, Bluffton

Natural Color Champion Flock: Charles Inbody, Bluffton

Polly Pays Champion Ram: Kayla Flinn, Bluffton

Polly Pays Champion Ewe: Kayla Flinn, Bluffton

Polly Pays Champion Flock: Kayla Flinn, Bluffton

Open Class Market Lambs

Grand Champion: Kennedy Family, Lima

Reserve Grand Champion: Aaron Swaney, Wapakoneta

Open Class Fleece Show

Champion Fleece (Cheviot): Robert Sando, Acanum

Champion Fleece (Columbia): Pamela Businger, Bluffton

Champion Fleece (Merino): Steven Diller, Harrod

Champion Fleece (Southdown): Robert Sando, Acanum

Champion Fleece (Horned Dorset): Sierra Inbody, Bluffton

Champion Fleece (All Other Purebreeds): Sierra Inbody, Bluffton

Supreme Champion Fleece: Merino, Steven Diller, Harrod

Open Class Dairy Pee Wee Showmanship

Champion: Lilly Zeller, Ada

Open Class Adult Showmanship

Champion: Keith Dirkson, Kenton

Open Class Dairy Breeding Stock

Junior Champion Ayrshire: Dale Dirkson, Kenton

Grand Champion Ayrshire: Dale Dirkson, Kenton

Junior Champion Brown Swiss: Dale Dirkson, Kenton

Reserve Jr. Champion: Dale Dirkson, Kenton

Senior & Grand Sr. Champion Brown Swiss: Dale Dirkson, Kenton

Res. Grand Champion Brown Swiss: Dale Dirkson, Kenton

Junior Champion Guernsey: Mike Armentrout, Lima

Grand Champion Guernsey: Mike Armentrout, Lima

Res. Junior Champion Guernsey: Brad Goodman, Lima

Res. Champion Guernsey: Brad Goodman, Lima

Junior Champion Holstein: Heather Etgen, Harrod

Res. Jr. Champion Hostein: Heather Etgen, Harrod

Sr. & Grand Champion Holstein: Tom Fleming, Harrod

Res. Sr. & Grand Champion Holstein: Heather Etgen, Harrod

Junior Champion Jersey: Matt Helser, Ada

Jr. Reserve Champion Jersey: Dale Dirkson, Kenton

Sr. Champion Jersey: Matt Helser, Ada

Grand Champion Jersey: Matt Helser, Ada

Sr. Reserve Champion: Matt Helser, Ada

Res. Champion Jersey: Matt Helser, Ada

Jr. Champion Shorthorn: Matt Helser, Ada

Grand Champion Shorthorn: Matt Helser, Ada

Jr. Reserve Champion Shorthorn: Dale Dirkson, Kenton

Supreme Champion Dairy Cow: Tom Fleming

Open Class Best Dressed Pig Contest

1st Place: Colt Snyder

2nd Place: Matt Stout

3rd Place: Reagan Emerick

4th Place: Alan Boyer

5th Place: Madeline Emerick

Open Class Women’s Showmanship

1st Place: Kylie Fritz

2nd Place: Chelsey Eberle

Open Class Men’s Showmanship

1st Place: Bruce Fricke

2nd Place: Shane Boyer

3rd Place: Brian Hershberger

4th Place: Steve Emerick

Open Class Swine Champion of Champion Showmanship

1st Place: Kylie Fritz

2nd Place: Stephanie Lewis

3rd Place: Bruce Fricke

4th Place: Joe Burgei

5th Place: Kerri Risner

Open Class Market Hogs

Barrow Class

1st Place: Steve Buettner, Ft. Jennings

2nd Place: Leslie Treglia, Harrod

3rd Place: Kylie Acheson, Ada

4th Place: Matt Treglia, Harrod

5th Place: Scott Elwer, Delphos

6th Place: Evan Shafer, Lima

7th Place: Camden Smith, Lima

8th Place: Leslie Treglia, Harrod

9th Place: Tony Kahle, Spencerville

10th Place: James Skym, Delphos

Gilt Class

1st Place: Scott Elwer, Delphos

2nd Place: Matt Treglia, Harrod

3rd Place: Bob Elwer, Delphos

4th Place: Dave Scott, Alger

5th Place: Todd Gable, Delphos

6th Place: Joe Payne, Harrod

7th Place: Carl Bucher, Lima

8th Place: Craig Scott, Ada

9th Place: Jimmy Shilling, Harrod

10th Place: Maxwell Eversole, Columbus Grove

Demolition Derby

Trucks

1st: Travis Gibson, Raymond

2nd: James Rettig, Greiton

3rd: Hansel Lowe, Jackson Center

Mini Cars

1st: Doug Lewis, Urbana

2nd: Shaun Johnson, Michiganllerstown

3rd: Matthew Phillips, Urbana

Mildweld

1st: Brady Allen, Lima

2nd: William Keehn, Napoleon

3rd: Devon Allen, Lima

Figure

1st: Bruce Osborn io City

2nd: Ethan Watkins, Gomer

Golden Age Day Party, 11 a.m.

Oldest Women in Attendance: Esther Smith, Lima, 97 years old

Longest Married Couple: Lewis & Imogene Bassett, Lima, 69 years

Oldest Man in Attendance: Phil Meeks, Lima, 96 years old

Golden Age Day Party, 2 p.m.

Oldest Women in Attendance: Selma Tickner, Harrod, 95 years old

Longest Married Couple: Howard & Irene Lackey, Lima, 68 years

Oldest Man in Attendance: Charles Alstaetter, Cairo, 94 years old

Kewpee Classic

Champion Steer: Abby Von Sossan, Ft. Jennings

Res. Champion Steer: Ali Muir, Waynesfield

3rd Place Steer: Zac Mahoney, Wapakoneta

4th Place Steer: Jenna Orahood, Wapakoneta

5th Place Steer: Caitlin Shaub, Wapakoneta

Champion Heifer: Wright Show Cattle, Wapakoneta

Res. Champion Heifer: Ali Muir, Waynesfield

3rd Place Heifer: Victoria Gossard, Harrod

4th Place Heifer: Krystal Turner, Waynesfield

5th Place Heifer: Michelle Bockelman, Napoleon

Showmanship

Senior: Michelle Bockelmen, Napoleon

Junior: Rylee Closser, Hebron

Beginner: Victoria Gossard, Harrod

Open Class Poultry Show

Champion Large Fowl: Zeb Smith, Lima

Res. Champion Large Fowl: Zeb Smith, Lima

Reserve of Show: Zeb Smith, Lima

Champion Old English Game: Kreg Rex, Harrod

Res. Champion Old English Game: Kreg Rex, Harrod

Champion Modern Game: Kreg Rex, Harrod

Champion Bantam: Kreg Rex, Harrod

Best of Show: Kreg Rex, Harrod

Res. Champion Modern Game: Kreg Rex, Harrod

Res. Champion Bantam: Kreg Rex, Harrod

Champion Feather Leg: Cindy Rogers, Lima

Res. Champion Feather Leg: Cindy Rogers, Lima

Champion AOCCL: Terri Rostorfer, Harrod

Res. Champion AOCCL: Terri Rostorfer, Harrod

Champion Duck: Joanne Rex, Harrod

Res. Champion Duck: Tammy Spallinger, Columbus Grove

Champion Turkey: Zeb Smith, Lima

Res. Champion Turkey: Zeb Smith, Lima

Open Class West Central Ohio Angus Association Show

Registered Angus Heifers

Jr. Calf Champion: Landon Bockelman, Napoleon

Res. Jr. Calf Champion: Michelle Bockelman, Napoleon

Sr. Calf Champion: Way View Cattle Co., Hebron

Res. Sr. Calf Champion: Brandt Couch, Warren, Indiana

Intermediate Champion: Kerrie Miller, Wapakoneta

Res. Intermediate Champion: Karlee Hacker, Huntington, Indiana

Jr. Yearling Champion: Rylee Closser, Hebron

Res. Jr. Yearling Champion: Michelle Bockelman, Napoleon

Grand Champion Heifer: Rylee Closser, Hebron

Res. Grand Champion Heifer: Landon Bockelman, Napoleon

Purebred Angus Steers

Champion Angus Steer: Logan Core, Spencerville

Res. Champion Angus Steer: Logan Core, Spencerville

Registered Angus Bulls

Jr. Calf Champion: Rylee Closser, Hebron

Res. Jr. Calf Champion: Matthew Knight, Van Buren, Indiana

Sr. Calf Champion: Way View Cattle Co., Hebron

Grand Champion Bull: Rylee Closser, Hebron

Res. Grand Champion Bull: Way View Cattle Co., Hebron

Showmanship, Jr. Division

1st Place: Rylee Closser, Hebron

2nd Place: Kailee Hacker, Huntington, Indiana

3rd Place: Landon Bockelman, Napoleon

Showmanship, Sr. Division

1st Place: Michelle Bockelman, Napoleon

2nd Place: Matthew Knight, Van Buren, Indiana

3rd Place: Brandt Couch, Warren, Indiana

Open Class Dairy Goat Show

Jr. Doe Show

Grand Champion Alpine Jr. Doe: Holly Buroker, Bellefontaine

Res. Grand Champion Alpine Jr. Doe: Tammy Tuller, Wayland, Michigan

Grand Champion Lamancha Jr. Doe: Tammy Tuller, Wayland, Michigan

Res. Grand Champion Lamancha Jr. Doe: Tammy Tuller, Wayland, Michigan

Grand Champion Nubian Jr. Doe: Holly Buroker, Bellefontaine

Res. Grand Champion Nubian Jr. Doe: Holly Buroker, Bellefontaine

Grand Champion Oberhasli Jr. Doe: Tammy Tuller, Wayland, Michigan

Res. Grand Champion Oberhasli Jr. Doe: Tammy Tuller, Wayland, Michigan

Grand Champion Saanen Jr. Doe: Holly Buroker, Bellefontaine

Res. Grand Champion Saanen Jr. Doe: Karinda Miller, Elida

Grand Champion Toggenburg Jr. Doe: Susan Frank, Brighton, Michigan

Res. Grand Champion Toggenburg Jr. Doe: Susan Frank, Brighton, Michigan

Grand Champion Recorded Grade Jr. Doe: Tammy Tuller, Wayland, Michigan

Res. Grand Champion Recorded Grade Jr. Doe: Tammy Tuller, Wayland, Michigan

Grand Champion All Other Purebreed: Marunda Harshbarger, Waynesfield

Sr. Doe Show

Grand Champion Alpine Sr. Doe: Tammy Tuller, Wayland, Michigan

Res. Grand Champion Alpine Sr. Doe: Tammy Tuller, Wayland, Michigan

Grand Champion Lamancha Sr. Doe: Tammy Tuller, Wayland, Michigan

Res. Grand Champion Lamancha Sr. Doe: Tammy Tuller, Wayland, Michigan

Grand Champion Nubian Sr. Doe: Holly Buroker, Bellefontaine

Res. Grand Champion Nubian Sr. Doe: Karinda Miller, Elida

Grand Champion Oberhasli Sr. Doe: Tammy Tuller, Wayland, Michigan

Grand Champion Saanen Sr. Doe: Karinda Miller, Elida

Res. Grand Champion Saanen Sr. Doe: Holly Buroker, Bellefontaine

Grand Champion Toggenburg Sr. Doe: William Frank, Brighton, Michigan

Res. Grand Champion Toggenburg Sr. Doe: William Frank, Brighton, Michigan

Grand Champion Recorded Grade Sr. Doe: Tammy Tuller, Wayland, Michigan

Res. Grand Champion Recorded Grade Sr.: Tammy Tuller, Wayland, Michigan

Best Jr. Doe of Show: Holly Buroker, Bellefontaine

Best Sr. Doe of Show: Tammy Tuller, Wayland, Michigan

Cornhole

1st: Roger Markley and Fred Platfoot

2nd: Luke Hall and Dylan Kersker

3rd: Jake Frisch and Brennan Kersker

4th: Bob Frisch and Troy Kersker

5th: Ocie Halloway and Ron Wischmeyer

Horseshoes

A Class

1st: Ocie Halloway

2nd: Bob Beech

3rd: John Auctin

4th: Dan Smith

5th: Norm Tracey

6th: Tom Helmstetter

B Class

1st: Rich Cook

2nd: Paul Aguire

3rd: Sam Decker

4th: Tim Neely

5th: Tony Holbrook

6th: Albert Morales

7th: Ron Wischmeyer

Doubles

1st: Ocie Halloway and Ron Wischmeyer

2nd: Rich Cook and Tim Neely

3rd: Norm Tracey and Al Morales

4th: Bob Beech and Tony Holbrook

5th: John Austin and Bob Jones

6th: Gene Hendrickson and Sam Decker

7th: Bobby Baker and Roy Moore

Senior

1st: John Austin

2nd: Dwain Klink

3rd: Gene Hendrickson

4th: Roy Moore

5th: Ron Wischmeyer

6th Dick Schneider

Open Pitch

1st: Gene Hendrickson

2nd: Ron Wischmeyer

3rd: Dwain Klink