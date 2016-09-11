Buyers list

United Equity Inc.

1st Choice Financial

2-J Supply

4-K Tire - Delphos

7th Street Deli - Spencerville

A to Z Coin Exchange

A&J Woodworking

A.G. Boogher & Sons

Aaron Shrearer

Able to Buy Auction Gallery - Mike Reindel

Acheson Trucking

ACS Excavating

Adam Spees

Adams Automatic

Advanced Mechanical Plus, Inc

Advantage Cleaners

Aero Printing - Carl Core

Affordable Exterminating

Ag Credit

Ag Credit - Ottawa - Kathy Schnipke

Agri-Gold Charles Young Corn Specialist

Alan Davis Insurance Agency - Wapakoneta

Alberta Lee

All Temp Refrigeration

Allan Nott Honda

Allen County Fabrication

Allen County Farm Bureau

Allen Hughes Septic Service

Allen Tire Service

Althaus Brothers

Alton & Wanda Kiene

Alt’s Gas Station

Alvetro Orthodontics

Amanda Animal Hospital - Spencerville

Ameriprise Financial/Greg Averesch

Anderson Tractor Supply

Andre Miller’s Mowing Service

Apple Farm Service

Archbold Equipment

Area Electric

Arms Wrecking

Avonelle Burgei

A-Z Portion Meats

Azzarello’s Realty - Sara J. Whittaker - Lima

B & D Trucking

B&G Equipment Repair

B&G Recycling Center, Inc.

Baked to Perfection

Bare Bones BBQ

Barnyard Café

Bass Trucking

Bayliff & Son Funeral Home

Bayou Billy

Beaverdam Fleet Serv/Northwest OH Towing & Recovery

Beck’s Hybrids

Beery Insurance Services

Beining Contractors

Ben Monnin

Ber-Gust Farms & Seeds

Best One Tire & Service of Lima

Best One Tire of Delphos

Beucler Family Farms

Biggies Coast to Coast

Bigun Restaurants, LLC

Bill & Barb Kroeger

Bill & Marie Blymyer

Bill & Sharon Musselman

Bill Bowersock & Family - Spencerville

Bill Evans

Biovante

Birnesser Builders

Block Insurance

Bluffton Beaverdam Pandora Buyers

Bluffton Slaw Cuters/Bob Sehlhorst

Bluffton Stone

Bob & Beda Sielschott

Bob & Deb Elwer

Bob & Donna Holdgrave

Bob Johns Shoes

Bob May Custom Concrete

Bobbie’s Donuts

Bobby & Jenn Snyder

Bobcat of Lima

Boot’s Barbershop

Boutwell Cleaning

Bowers Family Show Lambs

Bowersock Brothers Spencerville VFW #6772

Bow-Rock Enterprises

Boyer Farms

Brad & Cathy Stuber

Brad Heffner Club Calves

Brad/Angie Hoy

Brandehoff Jewelers

Brauen’s Gourds

Brenco Pork

BrennCo

Brent Blythe

Brian & Tracy Richardson

Brian Egbert - Egbert Livestock

Brian Fisher

Brian Hilty

Brian Kahle Pioneer Seeds

Bridging to Balance - Teresa Wienken - Spencerville

Bristle Ridge

Broerman Insurance Agency

Bruce Egbert - Egbert Livestock

Bruce Egbert & family

Buckeye Beef Jerkey, Gary Wicker

Buckeye Commercial Body

Buckeye Mechanical Insulation

Buettner Farms

Buffalo Wild Wings

Bunge North America

Burgei Show Pigs

Burkholder Excavating, LLC, Mark Burkholder

Busy B Realty

C&J AgriService

Cameo Beauty Salon

Canal Health Mart Pharmacy - Spencerville

Canal Pharmacy

Capps Farm

Cara & Conner Spencer

Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgeons

Carol Slane Florist

Carolyn Brenneman

Cathy Fruchey

Chamberlain Huckeriede Funeral Home

Charlie & Doris Buettner

Chemar Trucking

Cherry Outdoor World

Cherry’s Farm Market

Cherry’s Propane Service, LTD

Chief Supermarkets

Chief Supermarkets - Delphos

Chiles & Son Laman Bluffton Chapel

Chuck & Heather Oatman

Chuffers

Circle K - Delphos

Citizens Bank

Citizens National Bank of Bluffton

Cole Humphrey Insurance

Cole Montgomery

Colonial Hills Golfers Club

Colonial Surface Solutions, Inc.

Columbus Grove Dairy Whip

Columbus Grove VFW

Consolidated Appraisal Services

Core Consulting, Engineering and Surveying

Cornwell & Mackey Attorneys

Country View Barn

County Line Ag

County Line Ag Service, Kent Seeds & Pioneer

County Line Auto Wrecking

County Line Pork

CPC Contracting LLC

Creek Bottom Farms

Creps & Miller Tax Consulting

Creps Insurance Agency

Crider Farms

Crop Production Services

Crosby & Brenda McDorman

Custom Agri Systems

CW Repair

D & D Distributing - Delphos

D&B Investments

D&D Grain

D&K Pulling

Dairy Haus

Dairy Hut

Dale & Sarah Burden

Dale & Sherry Wilson

Dan & Dale Burgess Farms

Dan & Deb Siefker

Dan Coder

Dan Kimmet

Dan Siefker & Family

Dan Younkman Excavating

Dancer Logistics

Daniel Maltsbarger

Danielle Wireman

Darrin & Kathy Sutherland

Dave & Ashley DeLong

Dave & Beth Evans

Dave & Cindy Scott Family

Dave & Linda Mayor

Dave & Lisa Siefker & Family

Dave Ault

Deggen Excavating

Delphos Ace Hardware & Rental

Delphos Animal Hospital - Delphos

Delphos Bowling & Recreation

Delphos Eagles Aerie #471

Delphos Herald

Delphos Optimist Club

Delphos Rental Corporation

Dennis & Esther Siefker

Denny Fricke

Derek & Michelle Webb

DeWitt Chiropractic

Diamond Manufacturing of Bluffton

Dick Clark Real Estate

Dick Elwer

Ditto Brothers Farms

Dominon East Ohio Gas

Don & Janice Derringer

Don Utrup

Donald Durain

Don’s Custom Exhaust

Double A Construction

Double A Trailer Sales Inc.

Doug & Janice Ditto

Dr. Jason Kessen, DVM

DuPont Pioneer

E&B Concessions

E&R Trailer Sales

Eastside Insurance

Ed Brown Insurance Agency

Eddy/Chas Miller

Edon Farmers Coop

Edward Jones Investments - Andy North

Edward Jones Investments - Dave Lotz

Edward Jones Investments - Stacy McVan

Elevator Services, Inc.

Eley Excavating Inc

Elida Depot

Elida Machine & Tool, Inc. Terry Slane

Elida Rd Tire

Elite Naturescapes

Elwer Family Farms

Evans Marathon - Spencerville

F.A.N.’s Pizza

Family Eye Care Clinic of Bluffton

Farm Credit Mid-America

Farmer Smith’s Popcorn, LLC - Spencerville

Farmers Equipment

Feigh Farms

Ferguson Enterprise

Findlay Implement

Finishing Touch/Betsy Calvelage

Fire in the Hole Pizza

First Federal Bank

First Federal Bank of Delphos

First National Bank

Fiske Fries

Ford’s Garage - Spencerville

Frank & Sarah Treglia

Fraternal Order of Eagles

Fred & Ruth Calvelage

Friedrich Concrete

Friends of 4H

Ft. Jennings State Bank

Full Effect Property Maintenance

Full Spectrum Tack & Western Wear

Gable Family Farms

Gallaspie Drainage & Excavating, LLC - Wapakoneta

Gary Hawk CPA

Gary Hensley

Gary Lugibihl, Excavating

Geeding Construction

Gene & Jean McCluer

Gerald Fischer, Accounting

Gerdeman TV

German Mutual Insurance

Gerten Seed

Gessners Produce

Giant Bratwurst

Gilden Insurance Agency

Glandorf Feed Co

Goecke Farms

Golden Harvest Seeds

Gossard Grain Hauling

Gossards Public Storage

Grade A Excavating

Great Lakes Crop Insurance

Green Top Acres Show Pigs

Greg & Amy Bickley

Gregg DeCoursey

Greve Chrysler-Plymouth-Dodge-Jeep, Inc.

Grone Chiropractic

Grove Skateland

Guardian Lima, LLC

H&M Machine, Inc.

H.G. Violet Equipment

Halker Drywall & Plastering

Hammer Lane Mobile Service

Happy Valley Farms-Larry & Ginny Moser & Family

Harrod Insurance

Harry & Barb Durain

Harry J Reynolds American Legion Post #191 - Spencerville

Harter Scheir Funeral Home

Hawkeys Pharmacy

Hefner’s Dairy Barn

Helms Cane Service

Hemker Grain, Inc - Venedocia

Hempy Water

Hensen-Neeley Funeral Home

Heritage Cooperative

Hickey-Morris Insurance Agency - Delphos

Hillbilly Truck Pulls - Spencerville

Hohenbrink Builders

Holmes Improvement - Mike Holmes

Homan Fennig Crop Insurance

Homesteadapps.com

Honey Run Apiaries

Hope Lodge #214

Huggy Bear Campground

Hughes Show Pigs

Hulihan Family

Hume Supply

Husky Lima Refinery

Hutchinson Farms

In Loving Memory of John Goedde & Lewis Elwer

In Memory of Herb Warnecke by Janice Warnecke - Spencerville

In Memory of Ken Warrington

Indian Lake Outfitters

Indian Trail Garden Center

Innocor Foam Technologies - Spencerville

Irish Electric Motor Service - St. Marys

Irvin & Rosie Moenter

Irwin Computer Solutions

Irwin Real Estate

J & M Distrubuting / Little Debbie snacks

J & M Homemade Ice Cream

Jack & Deb Miller

Jackie Siebert

Jake & Deb Seifker & family

Jalapenos

James D. Pohlman Attorney at Law

James Shilling

Jan Banshoff

Jay Begg

Jay Harman

JB Pipe Puller LLC/Jon Basinger

Jeffery & Dianne Althaus

Jenn/Bobby Snyder

Jennings Gomer Equity

Jerry & Alice Kronse

Jerry Johnson, Attorney at Law

Jerry’s Marathon

Jim & Cindy Hefner Family

Jim & Janet Trentman

Jim & Sue Shilling

Jim Buchy - Greenville

Jim Dickman Insurance

Jim Long

Jim Rode & Family

JJ Fleck Trucking

JoAn Smith H&R Block

Joe Burgei

Joe E. and Mona Losh

Joe Obringer

John & Colton Bucher

John & Melanie Nixon

John & Roxanne Mackesy

John’s Barber Shop

Jon W. Carr

Jones Show Cattle

Joseph H. Owen, Auctioneer - Spencerville

Josh Fischer

Julie Koontz

Just Right Grain Systems

K&K Builders

Kah’s Meats

Katie Scheele

Kaufman Law Office

Ken Lugibihl Auto & Truck Sales

Ken Rode

Kenneth & Edith Miller

Kenn-Feld Group, LLC

Kerns Chevy Buick GMC

Kessen Veterinary Clinic - Delphos

Kevin Dicus & Family - Plain City

Kevin Moore Tree Service

Kill Hay & Straw, LLC - Delphos

Kimmet’s Boer Goats - Dan & Barb Kimmet - Spencerville

King Brothers Truck Center

Kingfeed & Supply Inc.

Klaus & Son Construction

KMAT

Knippen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc - Delphos

Koenig Antiques & Collectibles

Koogler Refuse Service, Inc.

K-tech Specialty Coatings

Kurt Kaufman, Attorney at Law

L. Joe Wright & Family - Venedocia

Laborers Local 329

LaKing Trucking

Lee Kinstle - Buick-GMC

Lee’s Concessions

Lee’s Famous Recipe

Legacy Farmers Coop

Leiber Garage & Auto

Lena & Jim Blair

Liberty National Bank

Lifetime Dock & Lumber Co

Lima Auto Mall Chevrolet Cadillac

Lima Building Trades

Lima Floor Covering

Lima Memorial Hospital

Lima Municipal Court Judge David Rodabaugh

Lima Sheet Metal

Lima Tank Wash

Link Lima

Linkous Concessions

Logan Kaufman

Lost Creek Golf Course

Lowell & Jackie Seibert

Lugibihl Ice Cream

Lugibihl Spray Service/Dave Lugibihl

M & M Hauling

M & W Farm Supply, LLC

Maple Grove

Maria Stein Grain & Fertilizer

Mark & Rita Hershberger

Mark’s Oil

Martin & Kathleen White

Mathew Bowers Auctioneer

Matt Koverman

Matt Roethlisberger & Son

Matt Spencer

Matt Staley

Matthew Jordan, DDS

Maximum Personal Acievement

Max’s Trader Days

McSpen Farms

MDJ Show Pigs

Meads Construction

Meijer, Inc

Merle & Eileen Shearer

Mershman Family

Metzger Appliance Services

Metzger Drainage, Inc - St. Marys

Metzger Popcorn Co.

Meyer Ag Services

Michael Miller - Auctioneer & Real Estate Agent - Real Living - CCR Realtors® - Spencerville

Mid Ohio Energy Coop.

Mid-American Cleaning

Mike & Cathy Lehman

Mike & Jill Shobe & family

Mike & Lisa Newland

Mike & Sue May & family

Mike & Sue Steiner

Mike Kossick Consulting

Mike Miller

Mike, Wendy & Sophie Wilson

Miller Beef Farms - Spencerville

Miller Family Homes

Miller’s Corral “Your Partner In The Appliance & Furniture Business” - Wapakoneta

Millers Lunch

Minton Vet Clinic

Moloney Area Electric

Montooth Underground

Moore Tree Service/Kevin Moore

Moser - Central Ohio

Mox Nursery

MPH Insurance Agency - Spencerville

Mr. Concrete

Murphy Tractor & Equipment

Muskingum Livestock

Myer Ag Service

Myers Bulldozing

Nathan & Melissa Metz

Nationwide Insurance - Curt Peterson

Neidert Mowers

Neighborhood Dry Cleaners

Newcomer Concrete

Nikki Horstman, Realtor Schrader Realty

Norm Capps

Northwest Ag

Northwest Physical Therapy

Northwest Tractor

NovusAg

Oakridge Realty, Kevin Miller

Odenweller-Jauman Insurance Agency

Ohio Cat

Ohio Farm Management

Omer’s Alignment Shop

Omni Source

Orthodontic Associates

Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio, Inc

Ottawa Oil Company Inc

Ottoville Bank Co.

Overholt Construction

Palmer Trucking of Dayton

Palson’s Auto

Pandora Grain & Supply

Parker Farms

Paul & Laura Basinger

Paul Morgret

Peters Family Enterprise

Pete’s Ice Cream

Pinecrest Pork

Pioneer Seed

Pitsenbarger Supply, Inc. - Delphos

Pizza 101

Pizza Station

Pohlman Builders

Pohlman Farms LTD

Poor Jacks Amusement

Poppa Boyds

Post Agri-Service - Spencerville

PotashCorp

Powell Company

Praxair

Precision Planting/Dennis & Scott Moenter

Premier Equipment & Contracting, LLC

Premier Insulation

Pride Transportation Company, Inc.

Provico Farm & Show Supply

Provico Show Supply

Pumpmeister, Inc.

Putnam Oil & Propane

Putnam Oil, Rusty Winegardner

Quality Welding & Fabrication

R & S Contracting - Spencerville

R&I Farms LLC

Raabe Ford Lincoln Mercury Motor Sales

Radio Hospital

Randal Anderson

Randy & Alice Carter

Randy & Kathy Ackerman

Randy Faulder-Ron Spencer & Ron Spencer Real Estate

Raymond James Financial Services

RD Jones Excavating

Rebekah Hedahl

Reindel Farms

Reliable Plumbing & Heating

Rex Motter

Richard & Kathy Hutchinsons

Richardson Brothers Farms

Richardson Concessions

Rick & Kathy Keller & family - Spencerville

Rick & Sandy Wooland

Rick Hellman

Rivercrest Elevator

Robert & Janet Hutchinson

Rockhold Financial Group

Rod Alt - Archbold Equipment

Rodabaugh Bros Meats

Rode Farms

Rodoc Leasing Sales & Service - Delphos

Rolled Away Farm

Ron & Lori Schwartz Farms

Ron Spencer Real Estate - Mike Reindel Agent

Ron Spencer Real Estate Location in Delphos, Lima, Wapak

Ron Spencer Real Estate Randy Faulder & Mike Reindel

Ronald Ringwald, MD - Spencerville

Ronald Warnecke Family

Ronnie Gies

Roselawn Manor - Spencerville

Rowdy Rooster Café

RRR Tire Service

Rudolph Foods

Rustic Café’

Rusty Roush

S&S Volvo GMC Trucks

S. I. Distributing, Inc - Spencerville

S.D. Products

Sandkuhl Clay Works, Inc - Spencerville

Sandy Hellman

Saviges’ Paint & Repair - Spencerville

Scattered Acres - Betty Fisher

Schaffer Farms

Schaub Excavating

Schimmoeller Trucking

Schmidt Massa & Lloyd Insurance Agency, LLC

Schwartz Builidng & Excavating

Schwinen Electric

Scott & Chrissy Elwer & family

Scott Wireman

Seifker Sawmill

Sever Well Drilling

Shafer Farms

Shawnee Ace Hardware

Shaws Coating/Steve Shaw

Sheldon On-Site, Inc

Sheriff Sam Crish

Siefker Real Estate & Auction Service

Siefker Sawmill

Sielschott, Walsh, Keifer & Regula CPA, Inc

Siferd Professional Service

Skyline Chili

Smith Construction

Smith-Boughan Mechanical Service

Smith’s Realty Professionals

Snack Shack

Snap on Tools

Soil Scripts

Southgate Lanes

Spallinger Combine Parts

Spallinger Millwright

Spencerville Hardware

Spencerville Livestock Boosters

Spencerville Quick Stop

Spencerville Service Club - Spencerville

Stahler Farms

Stan & Kim Kill - Spencerville

Stand Energy

State Farm - Lori Kroeger

State Farm Insurance/Dodie Seller

State Representative Bob Cupp

Stechschulte Farms

Steph Schafer

Steve & Bonnie Buettner

Steve Buettner Asgro Seeds

Steve Emerick

Stolly Insurance

Strategic Financial Resources-Brian Inkrott

Strategic Financial Services - Cory King

Stratton Auto Sales

Strayers Hog Farm

Strickland Concessions

Suever Seed & Feed

Sunset Farm

Superior Credit Union

SW Concrete & Construction

Sycamore Lake Wine Co.

T.J. Miller Technology

Tabler’s Drive Thru

TAC Supply

Tawa Tree Service

Tecno Poultry

Ted & Molly Zimpfer

Terkelson Machinery

Terry & Monica Fischer

Terry Slane - Elida Machine & Tool

The Barnyard Café

The Centre of Bluffton

The Cutting Edge/Betsy Wentling

The Fort

The Hair Chair - Tennille Roberts - Spencerville

The Kenfeld Group/Van Wert

The Locker Room Pizza & Wings

The Powell Company

The Pub

The Sunday Funday Crew

The Union Bank Company

Thermo King of Delphos

Thirsty’s Food & Spirits

Thomas E Bayliff Funeral Home - Spencerville

Thompson Seed Farm

Tim Kahle & Tony Kahle - Spencerville

Tim Yargers Bodyshop

Toby & Mary Strayer - Spencerville

Todd Hager Hay and Straw Sales

Toh Ahl Family of Dealerships

Tom & Eileen King

Tom & Marcey Brickner

Tom Bacome & Family

Tommy Tire Sales

Topp Chalet

Travis Jones & Family

Trevor Jones & Family

Triple J Application LLC

Tri-State Forest Products

Troy Jones & Family

Trupointe Cooperative

Trupointe-Uniopolis

Two Men & Tools, LLC/Steve Shaw

Two Story Investments

U.S. Bank - Spencerville

UAW Local 2075 @General Dynamics - Lima

United Equity

Unverferth Manufacturing/Kill Brothers Division

US Bank

Vanamatic

Vancrest Health Care Center

Verhoff Alfalfa Mill

Vetter Builders Supply Co.

VFW Post 3035

Vorst & Son Excavating

Wade Hendrickson

Walmart Super Center-Harding Hwy & Allentown

Walter Paxson & Family

Wanda & Alton Kiene

Warnecke Equipment

Warnecke Farm Equipment

Watch Communications

Water Equipment

Waynesfield Raceway

WDG Accounting & Tax Service

Weber Funeral Home

Wellman Seeds

Western Sizzlin

Westrich Home Furnishings - Delphos

Westside Lawn Care

Whitney Sandblasting & Painting

Whole Health Dentistry

Wiechart Investment Properties

Wilcox Family Chiropratic

Will Emerick, Attorney at Law

Williams Excavating

Williams Insurance Agency

Williamson Insurance Agency

Winegardner Petroleom

Winegardner Show Cattle

Wingfield Crop Insurance

Wings & Rings

Wireman Excavating & Concrete

Wittler LG Seeds

Wood Creations

Wright’s Polled Herefords - Venedocia

Youngpeter Farms

Zimpfer Family