Carcass show results

POULTRY
Champion Carcass: Jared Meyer, Bluffton Cattle Club
2nd: Sophia Zeller, Bluffton Cattle Club
3rd: Gage Steinke, Perry Blue Ribbons
4th: Lake Brinkman, LaFayette Boys & Girls
5th: Logan Stechschulte, Cairo Korn Kobs
RABBITS
Champion Carcass: Riley Stark, Bunny Boosters
2nd: Alexis Parker, Bunny Boosters
3rd: Abigail Bitters, Bunny Boosters
4th: Zebulon Smith, Perry Blue Ribbons
5th: Kylie Hall, Bunny Boosters
BEEF
Champion Carcass: Logan Core, Spencerville FFA
2nd: Billy Sidey, Spencerville FFA
3rd: Bryce Belcher, Auglaize Ag
4th: Delaney Jones, Auglaize Ag
5th: Austin Heffner, Auglaize Ag
6th: Emma Dues, Auglaize Ag
7th: Brian Wood, Spencerville FFA
8th: Aiden Pohlman, Delphos Livestock
9th: Gavin Shobe, Delphos Livestock
10th: Justin Siefker, Delphos Livestock
SHEEP
Champion Carcass: Chase Miller, Harrod Lively
2nd: Dezirae Meier, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
3rd: Aidrien Goble, Auglaize Ag.
4th: Griffen Croft, Spencerville FFA
5th: Tevin Clum, Harrod Lively
6th: Allyson Richardson, Harrod Lively
7th: Andrew Bowers, Gomer Go Getters
8th: Hope Swaney, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
9th: Regan Schick, Harrod Lively
10th: Chase Miller, Harrod Lively
GOAT
Champion Carcass: Carson Kruse, Future Shepherds
2nd: Gavin Kruse, Future Shepherds
3rd: Payton Halker, Future Shepherds
4th: Emma Deters, Future Shepherds
5th: Gavin Kruse, Future Shepherds
DAIRY BEEF
Champion Carcass: Olivia Conley, Amanda Ag.
2nd: Gage Goecke, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
3rd: Ally Calvelage, Delphos FFA
4th: Gage Goecke, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
SWINE
Champion Carcass: Coleton Shilling, Lafayette Boys & Girls
2nd: Kylie Acheson, Auglaize Ag.
3rd: Jordan Motter, Harrod Lively
4th: Madison Mason, Auglaize Ag.
5th: Savannah Snyder, Harrod Lively
6th: Peyton Hulsmeyer, Auglaize Ag.
7th: Brody Roof, Cairo Korn Kobs
8th: Victoria Gossard, Auglaize Ag.
9th: Lexy Payne, Auglaize Ag.
10th: Eliza Schimmoeller, Auglaize Ag.