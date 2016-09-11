Posted on by

Carcass show results


POULTRY

Champion Carcass: Jared Meyer, Bluffton Cattle Club

2nd: Sophia Zeller, Bluffton Cattle Club

3rd: Gage Steinke, Perry Blue Ribbons

4th: Lake Brinkman, LaFayette Boys & Girls

5th: Logan Stechschulte, Cairo Korn Kobs

RABBITS

Champion Carcass: Riley Stark, Bunny Boosters

2nd: Alexis Parker, Bunny Boosters

3rd: Abigail Bitters, Bunny Boosters

4th: Zebulon Smith, Perry Blue Ribbons

5th: Kylie Hall, Bunny Boosters

BEEF

Champion Carcass: Logan Core, Spencerville FFA

2nd: Billy Sidey, Spencerville FFA

3rd: Bryce Belcher, Auglaize Ag

4th: Delaney Jones, Auglaize Ag

5th: Austin Heffner, Auglaize Ag

6th: Emma Dues, Auglaize Ag

7th: Brian Wood, Spencerville FFA

8th: Aiden Pohlman, Delphos Livestock

9th: Gavin Shobe, Delphos Livestock

10th: Justin Siefker, Delphos Livestock

SHEEP

Champion Carcass: Chase Miller, Harrod Lively

2nd: Dezirae Meier, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

3rd: Aidrien Goble, Auglaize Ag.

4th: Griffen Croft, Spencerville FFA

5th: Tevin Clum, Harrod Lively

6th: Allyson Richardson, Harrod Lively

7th: Andrew Bowers, Gomer Go Getters

8th: Hope Swaney, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

9th: Regan Schick, Harrod Lively

10th: Chase Miller, Harrod Lively

GOAT

Champion Carcass: Carson Kruse, Future Shepherds

2nd: Gavin Kruse, Future Shepherds

3rd: Payton Halker, Future Shepherds

4th: Emma Deters, Future Shepherds

5th: Gavin Kruse, Future Shepherds

DAIRY BEEF

Champion Carcass: Olivia Conley, Amanda Ag.

2nd: Gage Goecke, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

3rd: Ally Calvelage, Delphos FFA

4th: Gage Goecke, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

SWINE

Champion Carcass: Coleton Shilling, Lafayette Boys & Girls

2nd: Kylie Acheson, Auglaize Ag.

3rd: Jordan Motter, Harrod Lively

4th: Madison Mason, Auglaize Ag.

5th: Savannah Snyder, Harrod Lively

6th: Peyton Hulsmeyer, Auglaize Ag.

7th: Brody Roof, Cairo Korn Kobs

8th: Victoria Gossard, Auglaize Ag.

9th: Lexy Payne, Auglaize Ag.

10th: Eliza Schimmoeller, Auglaize Ag.

