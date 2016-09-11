Junior Fair: Special projects

Scrapbooking- Junior: Cadence Richard, Johnny Appleseed Gang

Scrapbooking- Senior: Rachel Inskeep, High Achievers

Robotics with LEGO EV3: Jace Martin, Mustang Country Connections

Robotics 2: EV3N More: Carter Dyar, The Beaverdam Bunch

Electric Radio-Controlled Vehicles: Stephen Parthemore, Milky Way Dairy

Purr-fect Pals: Danica Norman, Amanda Ag.

Climing Up: Level 2: Brooklyn Snider, Westside 4-H

Crank It Up: Trevor Kill, Amanda Ag.

Warm It Up: Connor Nielsen, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

Safe Use of Guns: Derek Inskeep, High Achievers

Basic Archery: Nica Delgado, Westside 4-H

Ohio Birds: Cierra Ackerman, The Beaverdam Bunch

From Airedales to Zebras: Grace Studer, Mustang Country Connections

All System Go- Vet 2: Taylor Hobbs, Amanda Ag.

On the Cutting Edge- Vet3: Ashley Huck, Mustang Country Connections

Pocket Pets: Julie Moeller, A Stitch in Time

Cavy Project: Josh Myers, Westside 4-H

Horseless Horse: Katy Norris, Westside 4-H

You and Your Dog: Hope Newland, Gomer-Go-Getters

Helmeted Guinea Fowl: Haley Prine, Westminster Farm Friends

Exploring Ponds: Caitlyn Zimmerman, The Beaverdam Bunch

Why Trees Matter: Cadence Richard, Johnny Appleseed Gang

Trapping Muskrats in Ohio: Jeremiah Wilson, Allen Co. Does & Kids

Pet Rabbit: Jenna Kohli, Westside 4-H

Family History Treasure Hunt: Savannah Stahl, Allen Co. Does & Kids

My Favorite Things: Madison Burkholder, Amanda Gingersnaps

The Writer in You: Olivia Henson, Johnny Appleseed Gang

Becoming a Puppeteer: Abigail Calderwood, Liberty Christian Clovers

Computers: Jake Miller, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

Astronomy: Caitlyn Couch, The Beaverdam Bunch

Play They Role: Taylor Koenig, Spencer Cool Cats

Self-Determined- Junior: Eli Okuley, Bunny Boosters

Self-Determined-Senior: Olivia Henson, Johnny Appleseed Gang

Babysitting: Celia Smith, The Beaverdam Bunch

Flower Gardening: John Foust, Gomer-Go-Getters

Finding Your Voice: Griffen Croft, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

Keeping Fit: Anna Rohan, Luck of the Irish

One-on-One: Lillian Goodin, Bunny Boosters

Am I Ready For Work: Abigail Baughman, Mustang Country Connections

The Truth About Tobacco: Alyssa Young, Mustang Country Connections

First Aid in Action: Celia Smith, The Beaverdam Bunch

Alcohol and Drug Abuse: Nathan Hardesty, The Beaverdam Bunch

Staying Healthy: Gabriella Croft, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

You’re The Athlete: Nicholas Jebsen, The Beaverdam Bunch

Discovering 4-H: Aubree Shaffer, High Achievers

Teens On The Road To Financial Success: Faith Lugibihl, Gomer-Go-Getters

Leadership Road Trip: Larissa Staley, A Stitch in Time

Diversity: The Source of our Strength: Taylor Koenig, Spencer Cool Cats

Tractor Operations: Caleb Stechschulte, Cairo Korn Kobs

Starting Up: Getting to Know your Tractor: Ivan Telljohann, Milky Way Dairy

Fishing for the Beginner: Troy Zanick, Mustang Country Connections

Fishing for the Intermediate: Stephen Parthemore, Milky Way Dairy

ATV Safety: Dylan Hohenbrink, The Beaverdam Bunch

Lawn Care: Tanner Schroeder, Perry Blue Ribbon

Not Just Knots: Rebekah Hoff, The Beaverdam Bunch

Beekeeping: Xavier Dawes, Perry Blue Ribbon

You Can Quilt: Haylie Ream, The Beaverdam Bunch

Quilting the Best Better: Madison Burkholder, Amanda Gingersnaps

Adventures in Home Living: Hope Newland, Gomer-Go-Getters

Makeover My Space: Paige Harrod, Mustang Country Connections

The Laundry Project: Olivia Miller, Spencer Cool Cats

Bicycling For Fun: Angela Speck, High Achievers

Magic of Electricity: Braeden Ackerman, The Beaverdam Bunch

Science Fun with Physics: Wyatt Nielsen, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

Rockets Away-Solid Fuel: Joshua Myers, The Beaverdam Bunch

Rockets Away- 2 Liters: Elizabeth Bourassa, The Beaverdam Bunch

Solid-Fuel Rocketry Master: Evan Stover, Mustang Country Connections

Science Fun with Kitchen Chemistry: Victoria Dawes, Perry Blue Ribbon

Science Fun with Dairy Food: Aubree Shaffer, High Achievers

Let’s Start Cooking: Gracie Yarnell, The Beaverdam Bunch

Star Spangled Foods: Klarissa Staley, A Stitch in Time

Sports Nutrition 1: Shelby Marsteller, Milky Way Dairy

Sports Nutrition 2: Derek Inskeep, High Achievers

Let’s Bake Quick Breads: Michaela Cosart, Mustang Country Connections

Pantry Panic: Amari Junkins, High Achievers

Party Planner: Rosemary Carmen, Mustang Country Connections

Racing the Clock to Awesome Meals: Nathan Hardesty, The Beaverdam Bunch

Snack Attack: Brooke Camper, The Beaverdam Bunch

Grill Master: Trent Dotson, Gomer-Go-Getters

Yeast Bread on the Rise: Sydney Hoff, The Beaverdam Bunch

You’re the Chef: Ben Sudhoff, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

Global Gourmet: Cassie Billings, A Stitch in Time

Beyond the Grill: Kyle Newland, Mustang Country Connections

Fast Break for Breakfast: Sarah Knauss, Cairo Korn Kobs

Cake Decorating- Senior: Arianna Smedley, Johnny Appleseed Gang

Cake Decorating- Junior: Carissa Eley, Mustang Country Connections

Get Started in Art- Junior: Madeline Minard, Westside 4-H

Get Started in Art- Senior: Marcus Zwiebel, Milky Way Dairy

Focus on Photography- Junior: Emma Tuttle (Mackay,) The Beaverdam Bunch

Focus on Photography- Senior: Morgan Zellman, Mustang Country Connections

Controlling the Image: 2: Jena Blanchong, Westside 4-H

Mastering Photography: 3: Olivia Henson, Johnny Appleseed Gang

Sew Fun: Ella Miller, Harrod Lively

Sundresses and Jumpers: Emma Core, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

Loungewear: Gabriella Croft, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

Active Sportswear: Gabriella Croft, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

Creative Costumes: Amari Junkins, High Achievers

Sew for Others: Breonna Myers, The Beaverdam Bunch

Tops for Tweens: Emilee Abel, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

Em-Bel-Lish: AnnMarie Harmon, Mustang Country Connections

Accessories for Teens: AnnMarie Harmon, Mustang Country Connections

Clothing Master: Danaisha Patton, Perry Blue Ribbon

Clothing for Middle School: Shelby Marsteller, Milky Way Dairy

Look Great for Less: Emily Orwick, Luck of the Irish

Fun with Clothes: Heidi Byrd, Allen Co. Does & Kids

Dress Up Outfit: Olivia Parker, Mustang Country Connections

Measuring Up- Junior: Austin Miller, Allen Co. Does & Kids

Measuring Up- Senior: Andrew Broseke, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

Making the Cut- Junior: Benjamin Hartzler, Cairo Korn Kobs

Making the Cut- Senior: Marverick Mohr, Johnny Appleseed Gang

Nailing It Together: Kylee Kiel, Gomer-Go-Getters

Finishing Up: Austin Warren, The Beaverdam Bunch

Woodworking Master: Keith Nielsen, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

Arcs & Sparks- Junior: Blake Hershberger, LaFayette Boys & Girls

Arcs & Sparks- Senior: Nolan Cox, Westside 4-H

Grow Your Own Vegetables: Jennifer Ditto, Allen Co. Does & Kids

Canning & Freezing: Ruth Brenneman, Westside 4-H

Growing with the Seasons: Braeden Ackerman, The Beaverdam Bunch

SHOOTING SPORTS

Pistol-Junior

1st: LukeYoung, Allen Co. Sharp Shooters

2nd: Dillon Wireman, Allen Co. Sharp Shooters

Pistol-Senior

1st: Olivia Dunahay, Allen Co. Sharp Shooters

2nd: Tracey Long, Allen Co. Sharp Shooters

Shotgun-Senior

1st: Benjamin Henson, Johnny Appleseed Gang

2nd: Nathaniel Myers, Allen Co. Sharp Shooters

Shotgun-Junior

1st: Austin Pohlman, Allen Co. Sharp Shooters

2nd: Brian Manual, Allen Co. Sharp Shooters

Archery-Junior

1st: Cadence Richard, Johnny Appleseed Gang

2nd: Tyler Craig, Allen Co. Sharp Shooters

Archery-Senior

1st: Megan Wahus, Allen Co. Sharp Shooters

2nd: Kaylee Murphy, Allen Co. Sharp Shooters

Rifle-Junior

1st: Hunter Reprogle, Allen Co. Sharp Shooters

2nd: Mitchel Hawk, Allen Co. Sharp Shooters

Rifle-Senior

1st: Michael Luke, Allen Co. Sharp Shooters

2nd: Megan Wahus, Allen Co. Sharp Shooters

Living History

1st: Maggie Dunahay, Allen Co. Sharp Shooters

Muzzleloading

1st: Arianna Smedley, Johnny Appleseed Gang

2nd: Maverick Mohr, Johnny Appleseed Gang