Junior Fair: Special projects

Scrapbooking- Junior: Cadence Richard, Johnny Appleseed Gang
Scrapbooking- Senior: Rachel Inskeep, High Achievers
Robotics with LEGO EV3: Jace Martin, Mustang Country Connections
Robotics 2: EV3N More: Carter Dyar, The Beaverdam Bunch
Electric Radio-Controlled Vehicles: Stephen Parthemore, Milky Way Dairy
Purr-fect Pals: Danica Norman, Amanda Ag.
Climing Up: Level 2: Brooklyn Snider, Westside 4-H
Crank It Up: Trevor Kill, Amanda Ag.
Warm It Up: Connor Nielsen, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
Safe Use of Guns: Derek Inskeep, High Achievers
Basic Archery: Nica Delgado, Westside 4-H
Ohio Birds: Cierra Ackerman, The Beaverdam Bunch
From Airedales to Zebras: Grace Studer, Mustang Country Connections
All System Go- Vet 2: Taylor Hobbs, Amanda Ag.
On the Cutting Edge- Vet3: Ashley Huck, Mustang Country Connections
Pocket Pets: Julie Moeller, A Stitch in Time
Cavy Project: Josh Myers, Westside 4-H
Horseless Horse: Katy Norris, Westside 4-H
You and Your Dog: Hope Newland, Gomer-Go-Getters
Helmeted Guinea Fowl: Haley Prine, Westminster Farm Friends
Exploring Ponds: Caitlyn Zimmerman, The Beaverdam Bunch
Why Trees Matter: Cadence Richard, Johnny Appleseed Gang
Trapping Muskrats in Ohio: Jeremiah Wilson, Allen Co. Does & Kids
Pet Rabbit: Jenna Kohli, Westside 4-H
Family History Treasure Hunt: Savannah Stahl, Allen Co. Does & Kids
My Favorite Things: Madison Burkholder, Amanda Gingersnaps
The Writer in You: Olivia Henson, Johnny Appleseed Gang
Becoming a Puppeteer: Abigail Calderwood, Liberty Christian Clovers
Computers: Jake Miller, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
Astronomy: Caitlyn Couch, The Beaverdam Bunch
Play They Role: Taylor Koenig, Spencer Cool Cats
Self-Determined- Junior: Eli Okuley, Bunny Boosters
Self-Determined-Senior: Olivia Henson, Johnny Appleseed Gang
Babysitting: Celia Smith, The Beaverdam Bunch
Flower Gardening: John Foust, Gomer-Go-Getters
Finding Your Voice: Griffen Croft, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
Keeping Fit: Anna Rohan, Luck of the Irish
One-on-One: Lillian Goodin, Bunny Boosters
Am I Ready For Work: Abigail Baughman, Mustang Country Connections
The Truth About Tobacco: Alyssa Young, Mustang Country Connections
First Aid in Action: Celia Smith, The Beaverdam Bunch
Alcohol and Drug Abuse: Nathan Hardesty, The Beaverdam Bunch
Staying Healthy: Gabriella Croft, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
You’re The Athlete: Nicholas Jebsen, The Beaverdam Bunch
Discovering 4-H: Aubree Shaffer, High Achievers
Teens On The Road To Financial Success: Faith Lugibihl, Gomer-Go-Getters
Leadership Road Trip: Larissa Staley, A Stitch in Time
Diversity: The Source of our Strength: Taylor Koenig, Spencer Cool Cats
Tractor Operations: Caleb Stechschulte, Cairo Korn Kobs
Starting Up: Getting to Know your Tractor: Ivan Telljohann, Milky Way Dairy
Fishing for the Beginner: Troy Zanick, Mustang Country Connections
Fishing for the Intermediate: Stephen Parthemore, Milky Way Dairy
ATV Safety: Dylan Hohenbrink, The Beaverdam Bunch
Lawn Care: Tanner Schroeder, Perry Blue Ribbon
Not Just Knots: Rebekah Hoff, The Beaverdam Bunch
Beekeeping: Xavier Dawes, Perry Blue Ribbon
You Can Quilt: Haylie Ream, The Beaverdam Bunch
Quilting the Best Better: Madison Burkholder, Amanda Gingersnaps
Adventures in Home Living: Hope Newland, Gomer-Go-Getters
Makeover My Space: Paige Harrod, Mustang Country Connections
The Laundry Project: Olivia Miller, Spencer Cool Cats
Bicycling For Fun: Angela Speck, High Achievers
Magic of Electricity: Braeden Ackerman, The Beaverdam Bunch
Science Fun with Physics: Wyatt Nielsen, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
Rockets Away-Solid Fuel: Joshua Myers, The Beaverdam Bunch
Rockets Away- 2 Liters: Elizabeth Bourassa, The Beaverdam Bunch
Solid-Fuel Rocketry Master: Evan Stover, Mustang Country Connections
Science Fun with Kitchen Chemistry: Victoria Dawes, Perry Blue Ribbon
Science Fun with Dairy Food: Aubree Shaffer, High Achievers
Let’s Start Cooking: Gracie Yarnell, The Beaverdam Bunch
Star Spangled Foods: Klarissa Staley, A Stitch in Time
Sports Nutrition 1: Shelby Marsteller, Milky Way Dairy
Sports Nutrition 2: Derek Inskeep, High Achievers
Let’s Bake Quick Breads: Michaela Cosart, Mustang Country Connections
Pantry Panic: Amari Junkins, High Achievers
Party Planner: Rosemary Carmen, Mustang Country Connections
Racing the Clock to Awesome Meals: Nathan Hardesty, The Beaverdam Bunch
Snack Attack: Brooke Camper, The Beaverdam Bunch
Grill Master: Trent Dotson, Gomer-Go-Getters
Yeast Bread on the Rise: Sydney Hoff, The Beaverdam Bunch
You’re the Chef: Ben Sudhoff, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
Global Gourmet: Cassie Billings, A Stitch in Time
Beyond the Grill: Kyle Newland, Mustang Country Connections
Fast Break for Breakfast: Sarah Knauss, Cairo Korn Kobs
Cake Decorating- Senior: Arianna Smedley, Johnny Appleseed Gang
Cake Decorating- Junior: Carissa Eley, Mustang Country Connections
Get Started in Art- Junior: Madeline Minard, Westside 4-H
Get Started in Art- Senior: Marcus Zwiebel, Milky Way Dairy
Focus on Photography- Junior: Emma Tuttle (Mackay,) The Beaverdam Bunch
Focus on Photography- Senior: Morgan Zellman, Mustang Country Connections
Controlling the Image: 2: Jena Blanchong, Westside 4-H
Mastering Photography: 3: Olivia Henson, Johnny Appleseed Gang
Sew Fun: Ella Miller, Harrod Lively
Sundresses and Jumpers: Emma Core, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
Loungewear: Gabriella Croft, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
Active Sportswear: Gabriella Croft, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
Creative Costumes: Amari Junkins, High Achievers
Sew for Others: Breonna Myers, The Beaverdam Bunch
Tops for Tweens: Emilee Abel, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
Em-Bel-Lish: AnnMarie Harmon, Mustang Country Connections
Accessories for Teens: AnnMarie Harmon, Mustang Country Connections
Clothing Master: Danaisha Patton, Perry Blue Ribbon
Clothing for Middle School: Shelby Marsteller, Milky Way Dairy
Look Great for Less: Emily Orwick, Luck of the Irish
Fun with Clothes: Heidi Byrd, Allen Co. Does & Kids
Dress Up Outfit: Olivia Parker, Mustang Country Connections
Measuring Up- Junior: Austin Miller, Allen Co. Does & Kids
Measuring Up- Senior: Andrew Broseke, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
Making the Cut- Junior: Benjamin Hartzler, Cairo Korn Kobs
Making the Cut- Senior: Marverick Mohr, Johnny Appleseed Gang
Nailing It Together: Kylee Kiel, Gomer-Go-Getters
Finishing Up: Austin Warren, The Beaverdam Bunch
Woodworking Master: Keith Nielsen, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
Arcs & Sparks- Junior: Blake Hershberger, LaFayette Boys & Girls
Arcs & Sparks- Senior: Nolan Cox, Westside 4-H
Grow Your Own Vegetables: Jennifer Ditto, Allen Co. Does & Kids
Canning & Freezing: Ruth Brenneman, Westside 4-H
Growing with the Seasons: Braeden Ackerman, The Beaverdam Bunch
SHOOTING SPORTS
Pistol-Junior
1st: LukeYoung, Allen Co. Sharp Shooters
2nd: Dillon Wireman, Allen Co. Sharp Shooters
Pistol-Senior
1st: Olivia Dunahay, Allen Co. Sharp Shooters
2nd: Tracey Long, Allen Co. Sharp Shooters
Shotgun-Senior
1st: Benjamin Henson, Johnny Appleseed Gang
2nd: Nathaniel Myers, Allen Co. Sharp Shooters
Shotgun-Junior
1st: Austin Pohlman, Allen Co. Sharp Shooters
2nd: Brian Manual, Allen Co. Sharp Shooters
Archery-Junior
1st: Cadence Richard, Johnny Appleseed Gang
2nd: Tyler Craig, Allen Co. Sharp Shooters
Archery-Senior
1st: Megan Wahus, Allen Co. Sharp Shooters
2nd: Kaylee Murphy, Allen Co. Sharp Shooters
Rifle-Junior
1st: Hunter Reprogle, Allen Co. Sharp Shooters
2nd: Mitchel Hawk, Allen Co. Sharp Shooters
Rifle-Senior
1st: Michael Luke, Allen Co. Sharp Shooters
2nd: Megan Wahus, Allen Co. Sharp Shooters
Living History
1st: Maggie Dunahay, Allen Co. Sharp Shooters
Muzzleloading
1st: Arianna Smedley, Johnny Appleseed Gang
2nd: Maverick Mohr, Johnny Appleseed Gang