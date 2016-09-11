Junior Fair results

Booth Awards

Best Decorated Small Booth: Amanda Gingersnaps

Best Decorated Medium Booth: Liberty Christian Clovers

Best Decorated Large Booth: Cairo Korn Kobs

Best Display Of Projects: Westside 4-H

Best Use Of 4-H Theme: Bunny Boosters

Most Creative: Blue Ribbon Bearcats

Best Use Of The FFA Theme Elida FFA

Girl Scout Award: Bath Troop 20084

Boy Scout Award: Boy Scouts

FFA Awards

Shop Sweepstakes: Austin Bloom, Elida FFA

Shop Skills Panels: Collin Poling, Elida FFA

Shop Skills Panels: Devin Ricker, Delphos FFA

Woodworking: Shelby Crider, Elida FFA

Woodworking: Brandon O’dell, Spencerville FFA

Metal Works: Austin Conrad, Spencerville FFA

Metal Works: Chandler Kahle, Spencerville FFA

Crop: Taylor Koenig, Spencerville FFA

Poultry

Champion Pen Of 2 Meat Chickens: Lake Brinkman: Lafayette Boys & Girls

Reserve Champion Pen Of 2 Meat Chickens: Jared Meyer: Bluffton Cattle Club

Third Place: Sophia Zeller: Bluffton Cattle Club

Fourth Place: Logan Stechschulte: Cairo Korn Kobs

Fifth Place: Gage Steinke, Perry Blue Ribbons

1st Place Sr. Division Pen Of 2 Meat Chickens: Lake Brinkman, Lafayette Boys & Girls

2nd Place Sr. Division Champion Pen Of 2 Meat Chickens: Jared Meyer, Bluffton Cattle Club

Third: Dalen Foster, Auglaize Ag.

Fourth: Madison Kenjura, Auglaize Ag.

Fifth: Cameron Fetter, Gomer-Go-Getters

1st Place Jr. Division Pen Of 2 Meat Chickens: Sophia Zeller, Bluffton Cattle Club

2nd Place Jr. Division Pen Of 2 Meat Chickens: Logan Stechschulte, Cairo Corn Cobs

Third: Gage Steinke, Perry Blue Ribbons

Fourth: Cole Steinke, Perry Blue Ribbons

Fifth: Grant Eversole, Cairo Corn Cobs

Champion Standard Cockerel: Zebulon Smith, Perry Blue Ribbons

Reserve Champion Standard Cockerel: Lacilynn Graham, Allen Co Feather Fanciers

Champion Standard Pullets: Zebulon Smith, Perry Blue Ribbons

Reserve Champion Standard Pullets: Lacilynn Graham, Allen Co Feather Fanciers

Third: Codey Ewing, Gomer-Go-Getters

Fourth: Jordan Lofton, Gomer-Go-Getters

Fifth: Morgan Bonifas, Classic Showman

Champion Raising Pullet: Ethan Grant, Allen Co Feather Fanciers

Reserve Champion Raising Pullet: Aiden Robey, Saddle Pals

Third: Ryanne Lehman, Allen Co Feather Fanciers

Fourth: Felicity Grant, Allen Co Feather Fanciers

Fifth: Zebulon Smith, Perry Blue Ribbons

Champion Bantam Cockerel: Felicity Grant, Allen Co Feather Fanciers

Reserve Champion Bantam Cockerel: Maddison Rex, Allen Co Feather Fanciers

Third: Ethan Grant, Allen Co Feather Fanciers

Fourth: Lacilynn Graham, Allen Co Feather Fanciers

Fifth: Wesley Dawes, Perry Blue Ribbons

Champion Bantam Pullet: Ethan Grant, Allen Co Feather Fanciers

Reserve Champion Bantam Pullet: Felicity Grant, Allen Co Feather Fanciers

Third: Zane Rex, Allen Co Feather Fanciers

Fourth: Wesley Dawes, Perry Blue Ribbons

Fifth: Maddison Rex, Allen Co Feather Fanciers

Champion Goose: Kaitlynn Slone, Westminster Farm Friends

Res. Champion Goose: Russell Bates, Westminster Farm Friends

Third Place: Felicity Grant, Allen County Feather Fanciers

Champion Meat Turkey: Kaitlynn Slone, Westminster Farm Friends

Reserve Champion Meat Turkey: Zebulon Smith, Perry Blue Ribbons

Third Place: Ethan Grant, Allen County Feather Fanciers

Fourth Place: Russell Bates, Westminster Farm Friends

Champion Breeding Turkey: Ethan Grant, Allen Couny Feather Fanciers

Res. Champion Breeding Turkey: Zebulon Smith, Perry Blue Ribbons

Third Place: Kaitlynn Slone, Westminster Farm Friends

Fourth Place: Russell Bates, Westminster Farm Friends

Champion Bantam Duck: Felicity Grant, Allen County Feather Fanciers

Reserve Champion Bantam Duck: Maddison Rex, Allen County Feather Fanciers

Third: Zane Rex, Allen County Feather Fanciers

Fourth: Sophia Zeller, Bluffton Cattle Club

Fifth: Russell Bates, Westminster Farm Friends

Champion Standard Duck: Zane Rex, Allen Co Feather Fanciers

Res. Champion Standard Duck: Felicity Grant, Allen Co Feather Fanciers

Third: Kaitlynn Slone, Westminster Farm Friends

Fourth: Levi Hesser, Westminster Farm Friends

Fifth: Russell Bates, Westminster Farm Friends

Beg. Champion Poultry Showmanship: Sophia Zeller, Bluffton Cattle Club

Beg. Res. Champion Poultry Showmanship: Morgan Bonifas, Classic Showman

Third: Skyla Rutan, Perry Blue Ribbons

Fourth: Logan Huck, Mustang Country Connections

Fifth: Cole Steinke, Perry Blue Ribbons

Jr. Champion Poultry Showmanship: Ashley Huck, Allen County Feather Fanciers

Jr. Res. Champion Poultry Showmanship: Christian Rostorfer, Lafayette Boys & Girls

Third: Jason Ditto, Delphos FFA

Fourth: Grace Myers, Bluffton Cattle Club

Fifth: Jennifer Ditto, Delphos FFA

Sr. Champion Poultry Showmanship: Maddison Rex, Allen County Feather Fanciers

Sr. Res. Champion Poultry Showmanship: Zebulon Smith, Perry Blue Ribbons

Third: Kaitlynn Slone, Westminster Farm Friends

Fourth: Zane Myers, Bluffton Cattle Club

Champion Of Champion Poultry Showmanship: Lacilynn Graham, Allen County Feather Fanciers

Beef

Grand Champion Steer: Addison Jones, Auglaize Ag.

Reserve Champion Steer: Delaney Jones, Auglaize Ag.

Champion Born And Raised Allen Co. Market Steer: Justin Siefker, Delphos Livestock

Reserve Champion B And R Allen Co. Market Steer: Blaine Belcher, Auglaize Ag.

Third: Brian Wood, Spencerville FFA

Fourth: Austin Heffner, Auglaize Ag.

Fifth: Bryce Belcher, Auglaize Ag.

Sixth: Ezra Garver, Auglaize Ag.

Seventh: Emma Dues, Auglaize Ag.

Eighth: Logan Heffner, Auglaize Ag.

Ninth: Aiden Pohlman, Delphos Livestock

Tenth: Emma Dues, Auglaize Ag.

Champion Beef Female: Austin Pohlman, Delphos Livestock

Reserve Champion Female: Lee Dues, Auglaize Ag

Champion Feeder Calf: Logan Heffner, Auglaize Ag.

Reserve Champion Feeder Calf: Austin Heffner, Auglaize Ag.

Champion Rate Of Gain: Logan Core, Spencerville FFA

Reserve Champion Rate Of Gain: Logan Core, Spencerville FFA

Third: Billy Sidey, Spencerville FFA

Fourth: Codey Wright, Delphos FFA

Fifth: Caden Wright, Amanda Ag.

Sixth: Billy Sidey, Bluffton Cattle Club

Sevent:h Caden Wright, Amanda Ag.

Eighth: Emma Dues, Auglaize Ag.

Ninth: Austin Heffner, Auglaize Ag.

Tenth: Addison Jone,s Auglaize Ag.

Champion Beef Improvement: Logan Core, Spencerville FFA

Reserve Champion Beef Improvement: Logan Core, Spencervill FFA

Third: Cody Wright, Delphos FFA

Fourth: Billy Sidey, Spencerville FFA

Fifth: Caden Wright Amanda Ag.

Sixth: Billy Sidey, Spencerville FFA

Seventh: Emma Dues, Auglaize Ag.

Eighth: Caden Wright ,Amanda Ag.

Ninth: Austin Heffner, Auglaize Ag.

Tenth: Jason Althaus, Bluffton Cattle Club

Beg. Beef Showmanship

First: Montana Hulsmeye,r Auglaize Ag.

Second: Delaney Jones, Auglaize Ag.

Third: Austin Pohlman, Delphos Livestock

Fourth: Ezra Garver, Auglaize Ag.

Fifth: Victoria Gossard, Auglaize Ag.

Junior Beef Showmanship

First: Addison Jones, Auglaize Ag.

Second: Bryce Belcher, Auglaize Ag.

Third: Austin Heffne,r Auglaize Ag.

Fourth: Miranda Hilty, Barn Busters 4-H Club

Fifth: Shelby Crider, Elida FFA

Senior Beef Showmanship

First: Brian Wood ,Spencerville FFA

Second: Lee Dues, Auglaize Ag.

Third: Kaitlynn Slone, Westminster Farm Friends

Champion Of Champions Beef Showmanship

First: Addison Jones, Auglaize Ag.

Second: Justin Seifker, Delphos FFA

Third: Montana Hulsmeyer, Auglaize Ag.

Fourth: Blaine Belcher, Auglaize Ag.

Fifth: Cody Wright, Delphos FFA

Canine

Champion Grooming & Handling Jr. B: Kapri Wilson, Paws & Pals

Champion Int. Grooming & Handling A: Amber Hardeman, Paws & Pals

Champion Int. Grooming & Handling B: Hayley Bosworh, Paws & Pals

2nd: Hunter Calvelage, Paws & Pals

3rd: Hanna Maxwell, Paws & Pals

4th: Hailey Tidd, Allen Co K-9

5th: Katie Fisher, Allen Co K-9

Champion Sr. Grooming & Handling A: Deanna Arheit, Paws & Pals

Champion Beg. Novice A Obedience: Deanna Arheit, Paws & Pals

2nd: Joel Anderson, Paws & Pals

3rd: Shiann Doty, Paws & Pals

4th: Madeline Emerick, Paws & Pals

5th: Vincent Wilson, Paws & Pals

Champion Beg. Novice B Obedience: Hunter Calvelage, Allen Co. K-9

2nd: Heath Wilson, Paws & Pals

3rd: Kaite Fisher, Allen Co. K-9

4th: Dane Calvelage, Allen Co. K-9

Champion Pre-Novice: Kapri Wilson, Paws & Pals

2nd: Abby Neville, Paws & Pals

Champion Novice A Obedience: Amber Hardeman, Paws & Pals

2nd: Tyler Arheit, Paws & Pals

3rd: Darrick Clay, Paws & Pals

Champion Novice B Obedience: Zachary Zwiebel, Paws & Pals

2nd: Colton Wilson, Paws & Pals

3rd: Hayley Bosworth, Paws & Pals

4th: Gavin Makley, Allen Co. K-9

Champion Graduate Novice A: Matt Macklin, Allen Co. K-9

2nd: Emily Hefner, Paws & Pals

Champion Graduate Novice B: Grace Bell, Paws & Pals

Champion Rally Beg. A: Hayley Bosworth, Paws & Pals

Champion Rally Beg. B: Matt Macklin, Allen Co K-9

2nd: Amber Hardeman, Paws & Pals

3rd: Hailey Tidd, Allen Co K-9

4th: Hunter Calvelage, Allen Co K-9

5th: Tyler Arheit, Paws & Pals

Champion Rally Adv. A: Zachary Zwiebel, Paws & Pals

Champion Rally Adv. B: Emily Hefner, Paws & Pals

2nd: Colton Wilson, Paws & Pals

Dairy

Champion Jr. Milking Shorthorn: Logan Helser, Milkyway Dairy Club

Champion Guernsey: Claire Armenrout, Bluffton Cattle Club

Champion Holstein: Zachary Hines, Milkyway Dairy Club

Champion Jersey: Makinsey Helser, Milkyway Dairy Club

Champion Beg. Dairy Showmanship: Brittany Goodman, Bluffton Cattle Club

2nd: Claire Armentrout, Bluffton Cattle Club

3rd: Zachery Hines, Milkyway Dairy Club

4th: Logan Helser, Milkyway Dairy Club

5th: Hannah Hines, Milkyway Dairy Club

Champion Jr. Dairy Showmanship: Alli Cummins, Milkyway Dairy Club

2nd: Deanna Young, Milkyway Dairy Club

3rd: Stephen Parthemore, Milkyway Dairy Club

4th: Courtney Goodman, Bluffton Cattle Club

5th: Jacob Raines, Milkyway Dairy Club

Champion Sr Dairy Showmanship: Lucas Phillips, Milkyway Dairy Club

Champion Of Champion Dairy Showmanship: Alli Cummins, Milkyway Dairy Club

Dairy Beef

Champion Dairy Beef Steer: Ally Calvelage, Delphos FFA

Reserve Champion Dairy Beef Steer: Gage Goecke, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

3rd: Gage Goecke, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

4th: Olivia Conley, Amanda Ag

5th: Anna May, Delphos Livestock

Champion Dairy Beef Feeder: Grace Goecke, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

Reserve Champion Dairy Beef Feeder: Gage Goecke, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

Champion Dairy Beef Steer Rate Of Gain: Ally Calvelage, Delphos FFA

Reserve Champion Dairy Beef Steer Rate Of Gain: Avery Schulte, Delphos FFA

3rd: Avery Schulte, Delphos FFA

4th: Clayton Fisher, Saddles Pals

5th: Jarrett Cummins, Milky Way Dairy

Champion Dairy Beef Steer Improvement: Ally Calvelage, Delphos FFA

Res. Champion Dairy Beef Steer Improvement: Avery Schulte, Delphos Livestock

3rd: Avery Schulte, Delphos Livestock

4th: Clayton Fisher, Saddle Pals

5th: Jarret Cummins, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

Champion Dairy Beef Feeder Rate Of Gain: Avery Schulte, Delphos Livestock

Res. Champion Dairy Beef Feeder Rate Of Gain: Avery Schulte, Delphos Livestock

3rd: Anna May, Delphos Livestock

4th: Branson Hilty, Bluffton Cattle Club

5th: Alex Rockhill, Milky Way Dairy

Champion Beg. Dairy Beef Showmanship: Avery Schulte, Delphos Livestock

2nd: Dominic Conaway, Milky Way Dairy

3rd: Jared Shea Mustang, Country Connections

4th: Alex Rockhill, Milky Way Dairy

5th: Isabella Conley, Amanda Ag

Champion Jr Dairy Beef Showmanship: Anna May, Delphos Livestock

2nd: Gillian Goecke, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

Champion Sr Dairy Beef Showmanship: Gage Goecke, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

2nd: Jarrett Cummins, Milky Way Dairy

3rd: Gabrielle Goecke, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

Ch. Of Champions Dairy Beef Steer Showmanship: Gage Goecke, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

Goats

Grand Champion Market Goat: Payton Halker, Future Shepherds

Reserve Champion Market Goat: Carson Kruse, Future Shepherds

Grand Champion Born & Raised Market Goat: Gavin Kruse, Future Shepherds

Reserve Champion Market Goat: Gavin Kruse, Future Shepherds

Champion Rate Of Gain: Caitlin Lee, Amanda Ag.

Reserve Champion Rate Of Gain: Gavin Kruse, Future Shepherds

Champion Jr Meat Doe: Payton Halker, Future Shepherds

Champion Sr Meat Doe: Gavin Kruse, Future Shepherds

Champion Beg Meat Goat Showmanship: Caleb Schwartz, Allen Co Does And Kids

2nd: Gavin Kruse, Future Shepherds

3rd: Griffin Schwartz, Allen Co Does And Kids

4th: Cole Burkholder, Future Shepherds

5th: Jasmine Cartagena, Amanda Ag

Champion Jr Meat Goat Showmanship: Rebekah Hoff, Future Shepherds

2nd: Thomas Himsel, Future Shepherds

3rd: Emma Deters, Future Shepherds

4th: Olivia Parker, Future Shepherds

5th: Jason Ditto, Delphos FFA

Champion Sr Meat Goat Showmanship: Sydney Hoff, Future Shepherds

2nd: Chassidy Oatman, Allen Co Does And Kids

3rd: Emily Gladwell, Future Shepherds

4th: Kaitlynn Sloan, Westminster Farm Friends

Champion Of Champions Meat Goat Showmanship: Payton Halker, Future Shepherds

Champion Dry Yearling: Chloe Miller, Allen Co Does And Kids

Res. Champion Dry Yearling: Chloe Miller, Allen Co Does And Kids

Champion All Other Breeds: Faith Kindig, Allen Co Does And Kids

Champion Production: Chloe Miller, Allen Co Does And Kids

Res. Champion Production: Austin Miller, Allen Co Does And Kids

Champion Harness: Christian Long, Gomer Go Getters

Champion Dairy Jr Doe: Chloe Miller, Allen Co Does & Kids

Res. Champion Dairy Jr Doe: Chloe Miller, Allen Co Does & Kids

Champion Dairy Sr Doe: Austin Miller, Allen Co Does & Kids

Res. Champion Dairy Sr Doe: Austin Miller, Allen Co Does & Kids

Champion Beg Dairy Goat Showmanship: Brooke Lamb, Allen Co Does And Kids

2nd: David Lamb, Allen Co Does And Kids

3rd: Noah Kindig & Charity Friedrich, Allen Co Does And Kids & Amanda Ag

Champion Jr Dairy Goat Showmanship: Brianna Lamb, Allen Co Does And Kids

Champion Sr Dairy Goat Showmanship: Hope Newland, Gomer Go Getters

Champion Of Champions Dairy Goat Showmanship: Austin Miller, Allen Co Does And Kids

Horses

Champion Sr. Poles: Mya Gossard, Saddle Pals

2nd: Katie Heinze, Saddle Pals

3rd: Ryan Snyder, Saddle Pals

4th: Brayden Newland, Saddle Pals

5th: Michaela Mcclintock, Equine Country Club

Champion Jr. Poles: Riley Richardson, Saddle Pals

2nd: Kaylee Fisher, Saddle Pals

3rd: Dallas Wright, Allen Co Jr. Horseman

4th: Kylie Mckenzie, Allen Co Jr. Horseman

5th: Cheyenne Amstutz, Allen Co Jr Horsemen

Champion Beg. Poles: Danielle Cross, Saddle Pals

2nd: Samantha Mcdaniels, Equine Country Club

3rd: Zachary Kimmett, Rough Riders

Champion Sr. Stakes: Caleb Smelcer, Saddle Pals

2nd: Katie Heinze, Saddle Pals

3rd: Cassidy Newman, Saddle Pals

4th: Ryan Synder, Saddle Pals

5th: Madelin Agner, Saddle Pals

Champion Jr. Stake:s JT Taviano, Equine Country Club

2nd: Michaela Shawhan, Blazzin Saddles

3rd: Kaylee Fisher, Saddle Pals

4th: Garrett Newland, Saddle Pals

5th: Dallas Wright, Allen Co Jr Horsemen

Champion Beg. Stakes: Ethan Young, Allen Co Jr Horsemen

2nd: Samantha Mcdaniels, Equine Country Club

3rd: Mckenzie Badertcher, Saddle Pals

Champion Sr. Keyhole: Destiney Goble, Saddle Pals

2nd: Brayden Newland, Saddle Pals

3rd: Mya Gossard, Saddle Pals

4th: Katie Heinze, Saddle Pals

5th: Bailry Dunifon, Allen Co Easy Riders

Champion Jr. Keyhole: Ali Epperly, Saddle Pals

2nd: Kylie Mckenzie, Allen Co Jr Horsemen

3rd: Tuff Sumney, Saddle Pals

4th: Dallas Wright, Allen Co Jr Horsemen

5th: Gavin Hutchinson, Saddle Pals

Champion Beg. Keyhole: Danielle Cross, Saddle Pals

2nd: Ethan Young, Allen Co Jr Horsemen

3rd: Jager Smith, Allen Co Easy Riders

Champion Sr Kegs: Brayden Newland Saddle Pals

2nd: Patty Davis, Saddle Pals

3rd: Lacie Sprague, Equine Country Club

4th: Rianne Sumney, Allen Co Rough Riders

5th: Mya Gossard, Saddle Pals

Champion Jr. Kegs: Alli Epperly, Saddle Pals

2nd: Michaela Shawhan, Blazzin Saddles

3rd: Riley Richardson, Saddle Pals

4th: Garrett Newland, Saddle Pals

5th: Cheyenne Amstuz, Allen Co Jr Horsemen

Champion Beg. Kegs: Samantha Mcdaniels, Equine Country Club

Champion Sr. Barrels: Sarah Allen, Saddle Pals

2nd: Caleb Smelcer, Saddle Pals

3rd: Mya Gossard, Saddle Pals

4th: Ryan Snyder, Saddle Pals

5th: Cassidy Newman, Saddle Pals

Champion Jr. Barrels: Kaylee Fisher, Saddle Pals

2nd: Jonathan Quick, Saddle Pals

3rd: Tuff Sumney, Saddle Pals

4th: Dallas Wright, Allen Co Jr Horsemen

5th: Savannah Sizemore, Equine Counrty Club

Champion Beg. Barrels: Ethan Young, Allen County Jr. Horsemen

2nd: Danielle Cross, Saddle Pals

3rd: Samantha Mcdaniels, Equine Counrty Club

4th: Mckenzie Badertscher, Saddle Pals

5th: Zachary Kimmett, Allen Co Rough Riders

Champion Sr. Flags: Caleb Smelcer, Saddle Pals

2nd: Destiney Goble, Saddle Pals

3rd: Austin Mckenzie, Allen Co Jr Horsemen

4th: Ryan Snyder, Saddle Pals

5th: Cassidy Newman, Saddle Pals

Champion Jr. Flags: Kadin Haunstein, Saddle Pals

2nd: Abby Prine, Blazzin Saddles

3rd: Mason Davis, Saddle Pals

4th: Jager Smith, Allen Co Easy Riders

5th: Mckenzie Badertscher, Saddle Pals

Champion Sr. Cones & Barrels: Ryan Synder, Saddle Pals

2nd: Brandon Soules, Allen Co Jr Horsemen

3rd: Austin Mckenzie, Allen Co Rough Riders

Champion Jr. Cones & Barrels: Kaylee Fisher, Saddle Pals

2nd: Kylie Mckenzie, Allen Coutny Jr Horsemen

3rd: Kaylee Kimmet, Allen Co Rough Riders

4th: Savannah Sizemore, Equine Country Club

5th: Mason Davis, Saddle Pals

Champion Sr. Catalog Race: Dallas Wright, Allen Co Jr Horsemen

2nd: Jonathan Quick, Saddle Pals

3rd: Ethan Kramer, Allen Co Jr Horsemen

4th: Alena Amstutz, Allen Co Jr Horsemen

5th: Jenna Moeller, Classic Showman

Champion Jr. Catalog Race: Tuff Sumney, Saddle Pals

2nd: Michaela Shawhan, Blazzin Saddles

3rd: Kylie Mckenzie, Allen Co Jr Horsemen

4th: Mckenzie Badertscher, Saddle Pals

5th: Danielle Cross, Saddle Pals

Champion Versatility: Sierra Sizemore, Equine Country Club

2nd: Felicity Grant, Classic Showman

3rd: Abigail Neville, Classic Showman

4th: Bailey Dunifon, Allen Co Easy Riders

5th: Emma Brinkman, Allen Co Easy Riders

Champion Jr Showmanship Ponies: Emma Core, Equine Country Club

2nd: Morgan Bonifas, Classic Showmen

3rd: Kayley Kimmet, Allen Co Rough Riders

4th: Madison Barnett, Classic Showmen

5th: Mason Davis, Saddle Pals

Champion Sr Showmanship Ponies: Kaylynn Spence, Equine Country Club

2nd: Kailee Soules, Allen Co Jr Horsemen

3rd: Destiney Goble, Saddle Pals

4th: Patty Davis, Saddle Pals

Champion Beg. Showmanship Ponies: Jager Smith, Allen Co Easy Riders

2nd: Dawson Clay, Classic Showman

3rd: Makenzie Badertscher, Saddle Pals

4th: Samantha Mcdaniel, Equine Country Club

Champion Beg. Showmanship Horses: Isabelle Wilson, Equine Country Club

2nd: Athen Horton, Classic Showmen

Champion Jr Showmanship Horses: Palmer Barnett, Classic Showman

2nd: Savannah Sizemore, Equine Country Club

3rd: Felicity Grant, Classic Showman

4th: Kylie Mckenzie, Allen Co Jr Horsemen

5th: Emma Brinkman, Allen Co Easy Riders

Champion Sr Showmanship Horses: Michaela Mcclintock, Equine Country Club

2nd: Bailey Dunifon, Allen Co Easy Riders

3rd: Abigail Neville, Classic Showman

4th: Ethan Grant, Classic Showman

5th: Megan Schaefer, Classic Showman

Champion English Showmanship: Maverick Mohr, Classic Showman

2nd: Madison Barnett, Classic Showman

Champion Of Champions Showmanship: Nathan Allen, Classic Showman

2nd: Lakin Basham, Classic Showman

3rd: Michaela Mcclintock, Equine Counry Club

4th: Palmer Barnett, Classic Showman

5th: Britlynn Faulder, Classic Showman

Champion Ground Roping: Mason Davis, Saddle Pals

Champion Trail Class: Abigail Neville, Classic Showman

2nd: Ethan Grant, Classic Showman

3rd: Savannah Sizemore, Equine Country Club

4th: Kaylynn Spence, Equine Country Club

5th: Felicity Grant, Classic Showman

Champion Driving Reinsmanship: Morgan Bonifas, Classic Showman

Champion Light Horse/Pony Driving: Madison Barnett, Classic Showman

2nd: Morgan Bonifas, Classic Showman

Champion Reining Percentage Winner: Savannah Sizemore, Equine Country Club

2nd: Emma Brinkman, Allen Co Easy Riders

3rd: Abigail Neville, Classic Showman

4th: Palmer Barnett, Classic Showman

Ch. Sr. Western Horsemanship-Horse & Pony: Lakin Basham, Classic Showman

2nd: Bailey Dunifon, Allen Co Easy Riders

3rd: Britlyn Faulder, Classic Showman

4th: Abigail Neville, Classic Showman

5th: Ethan Grant, Classic Showman

Ch. Jr. Western Horsemanship-Horse & Pony: Felicity Grant, Classic Showman

2nd: Emma Brinkman, Allen Co Easy Riders

3rd: Palmer Barnett, Classic Showman

4th: Hanna Watt, Allen Co Rough Riders

5th: Amber Hardeman, Classic Showman

Champion Bareback Pleasure: Madelin Agner, Saddle Pals

Champion Pony Pleasure: Kaylynn Spence, Equine Country Club

2nd: Nathan Allen, Equine Country Club

Champion Sr. Western Pleasure Over 58”: Felicity Grant, Classic Showman

2nd: Lakin Basham, Classic Showman

3rd: Ethan Grant, Classic Showman

4th: Britlynn Faulder, Classic Showman

Champion Jr. Western Pleasure Over 58”: Palmer Barnett, Classic Showman

2nd: Emma Brinkman, Allen Co Easy Riders

3rd: Amber Hardeman, Classic Showman

4th: Isabella Wilson Equine, Country Club

5th: Shelby Ashmore, Allen Co Easy Riders

Champion Walk/Trot Pleasure: Britlynn Faulder, Classic Showman

2nd: Kaylynn Spence, Equine Country Club

3rd: Isabella Wilson, Equine Country Club

4th: Ethan Grant, Classic Showman

5th: Athen Horton, Classic Showman

Champion Walk/Trot Horsemanship: Madeline Myers, Saddle Pals

2nd: Garrett Jones, Classic Showman

Champion English Equitation: Felicity Grant, Classic Showman

2nd: Emma Brinkman, Allen Co Easy Riders

Champion English Pleasure: Savannah Sizemore, Equine Country Club

2nd: Felicity Grant, Classic Showman

3rd: Maverick Mohr, Classic Showman

4th: Bailey Dunifon, Allen Co Easy Riders

Champion Sr. Egg & Spoon: Abigail Neville, Classic Showman

2nd: Ethan Grant, Classic Showman

3rd: Britlynn Faulder, Classic Showman

4th: Kailee Soules, Allen Co Jr Horsemen

5th: Karlie Nungester, Saddle Pals

Champion Jr. Egg & Spoon: Palmer Barnett, Classic Showman

2nd: Madison Kramer, Equine Country Club

3rd: Evan Core, Equine Country Club

4th: Carrie Roether, Allen Co Rough Riders

5th: Amber Hardeman, Classic Showman

Champion Beg. Egg & Spoon: Samantha Mcdaniels, Equine Country Club

2nd: Danielle Cross, Saddle Pals

3rd: Isabella Wilson, Equine Country Club

4th: Athen Horton, Classic Showman

5th: Jager Smith, Allen Co Easy Riders

Champion Sr. Baby Bottle: Kailee Soules & Jenna Moeller, Allen Co Jr Horsemen & Classic Showman

Champion Jr. Baby Bottle: Emma Brinkman & Savannah Sizemore, Allen Co. Easy Riders & Equine Country Club

Champion Costume Class: Savannah Sizemore, Equine Country Club

2nd: Mason Davis, Saddle Pals

3rd: Abby Prine, Blazzin Saddles

4th: Madison Barnett, Classic Showman

5th: Dawson Clay, Classic Showman

Champion Sr. Equestrian Achievement: Jesse Sprague, Equine Country Club

2nd: Lacie Sprague, Equine Country Club

3rd: Michaela Mcclintock, Equine Country Club

4th: Sean Mason, Allen County Jr Horseman

Champion Jr. Equestrian Achievement: Alena Amstutz, Allen Co Jr Horsemen

2nd: Savannah Sizemore, Equine Country Club

3rd: Evan Core, Equine Country Club

4th: Cheyenne Amstutz, Allen Co Jr Horsemen

5th: Kayley Kimmet, Allen Co Rough Riders

Rabbits

Grand Champion Pen Of 3 Market Rabbits: Zebulon Smith, Perry Blue Ribbons

Res. Champion Pen Of 3 Market Rabbits: Riley Stark, Bunny Boosters

3rd: Alexis Parker, Bunny Boosters

4th: Kylie Hall, Bunny Boosters

5th: Abigail Bitters, Bunny Boosters

Champion Born & Raised Market Pen: Riley Stark, Bunny Boosters

Res. Champion Born & Raised Market Pen: Aisleen Boday, America’s Finest

Champion Rabbit: Katie Thaxton, Bunny Boosters

Reserve Champion Rabbit: Isabella Clum, Harrod Lively

Champion Fryer: Emma Core, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

Reserve Champion Fryer: Robert Lutes, Bunny Boosters

Champion Born & Raised Fryer: Corey Spees, Bunny Boosters

Reserve Champion Born & Raised Fryer: Austin Parker, Bunny Boosters

Champion Fur: Robert Lutes, Bunny Boosters

Reserve Champion Fur: Haileyona Tackett, Harrod Lively

Beg. Rabbit Showmanship Demonstration: Eli Okuley, Bunny Boosters

Jr. Rabbit Showmanship Demonstration: Caitlyn Spees, Bunny Boosters

Sr. Rabbit Showmanship Demonstration: Katie Thaxtion, Bunny Boosters

Rabbit Demonstration Ch. Of Ch. Showmanship: Katie Thaxtion, Bunny Boosters

Beg. Rabbit Showmanship: Eli Okaley, Bunny Boosters

2nd: Haley Plaugher, Bunny Boosters

3rd: Emma Core, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

4th: Emalee Cunningham, America’s Finest

5th: Grace Goecke, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

Jr. Rabbit Showmanship: Ethan Boday, Americas Finest

2nd: Trinity Tomsett, Americas Finest

3rd: Logan Core, Spencerville FFA

4th: Evan Core, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

5th: Jenna Core, Americas Finest

Sr. Rabbit Showmanship: Kyra Clark, Bunny Boosters

2nd: Olivia Henson, Johnny Appleseed

3rd: Corey Spees, Bunny Boosters

4th: Meghan Ream, Delphos FFA

Rabbit Champion Of Champion Showmanship: Caitlyne Spees, Bunny Boosters

2nd: Kyra Clark, Bunny Boosters

3rd: Ethan Boday, Americas Finest

4th: Eli Okuley, Bunny Boosters

5th: Kylie Blanton, Americas Finest

Beg. Rabbit Quiz Bowl: Emalee Cunningham, Americas Finest

2nd: Haley Plaugher, Bunny Boosters

3rd: Rylie Edgington, Americas Finest

4th: Jenna Tracy, Americas Finest

5th: Kylie Blanton, Americas Finest

Jr. Rabbit Quiz Bowl: Morgan Smedley, Johnny Appleseed Gang

2nd: Ethan Boday, America’s Finest

3rd: Trinity Tomsett, America’s Finest

4th: Caitlyne Spees, Bunny Boosters

5th: Samuel Henson, Johnny Appleseed Gang

Sr. Rabbit Quiz Bowl: Olivia Henson, Johnny Appleseed

2nd: Arianna Smedley, Johnny Appleseed

3rd: Deanna Arheit, America’s Finest

Champion Beg. Rabbit Judging: Gracee Mckeever, Bunny Boosters

2nd: Abbie Wireman, Bunny Boosters

3rd: Nikki Thaxton, Bunny Boosters

4th: Eli Okuley, Bunny Boosters

5th: Emalee Cunningham, America’s Finest

Champion Jr. Rabbit Judging: Tyler Arheit, Americas Finest

2nd: Kassidy Mckeever, Bunny Boosters

3rd: Lillian Goodin, Bunny Boosters

4th: Caitlyne Spees, Bunny Boosters

5th: Sam Henson, Johnny Appleseed

Champion Sr. Rabbit Judging: Olivia Henson, Johnny Appleseed

2nd: Katie Thaxton, Bunny Boosters

3rd: Carleigh Hefner, Spencerville FFA

4th: Corey Spees, Bunny Boosters

5th: Deanna Arheit, America’s Finest

Champion Californian: Schuyler Caprella, Auglaize Ag

Res. Champion Californian: Chase Caprella, Auglaize Ag

Champion Dutch: Eli Okuley, Bunny Boosters

Res. Champion Dutch: Whitney Mulholland, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

Champion Holland Lop: Kylie Blanton, America’s Finest

Res. Champion Holland Lop: Emma Holden, America’s Finest

Champion Mini-Lop: Katie Thaxton, Bunny Boosters

Res. Champion Mini-Lop: Alexis Parker, Bunny Boosters

Champion Mini-Rex: Gavin Caprella, Auglaize Ag

Res. Champion Mini-Rex: Kinsey Wingate, America’s Finest

Champion Netherland Dwarf: Jenna Tracy, America’s Finest

Res. Champion Netherland Dwarf: Emalee Cunningham, America’s Finest

Champion New Zealand: Preston Lutes, Bunny Boosters

Res. Champion New Zealand: Makayla Wireman, Bunny Boosters

Champion Satin: Aisleen Boday, America’s Finest

Res. Champion: Satin Haileyona Tackett, America’s Finest

Champion All Other Breeds: Isabella Clum, Harrod Lively

Res. Champion All Other Breeds: Sam Henson, Johnny Appleseed Gang

Champion Production Trio: Lacilynn Graham, Bunny Boosters

Reserve Champion Production Trio: Morgan Smedley, Johnny Appleseed Gang

Sheep

Grand Champion Market Lamb: Andrew Bowers, Gomer Go Getter

Res. Grand Champion Market Lamb: Andrew Bowers, Gomer Go Getter

Champion Born & Raised In Allen Co Market Lamb: Andrew Bowers, Gomer Go Getters

Res. Ch. Born & Raised In Allen Co Market Lamb: Andrew Bowers, Gomer Go Getters

3rd: Brandon Suever, Amanda Ag

4th: Allyson Richardson, Harrod Lively

5th: Regan Schick, Harrod Lively

6th: Regan Schick, Harrod Lively

Supreme Champion Ram: Wyatt Hilty, Barn Busters

Reserve Supreme Champion Ram: Seth Schwartz, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

Supreme Champion Ewe Lamb: Colton Abbey, Auglaize Ag

Reserve Supreme Champion Ewe Lamb: Chase Miller, Harrod Lively

Champion Columbia Ewe: Brayton Businger, The Beaverdam Bunch

Champion Crossbreed Ewe: Chase Miller, Harrod Lively

Champion Dorset Ewe: Aubrey Simpson, Future Shepherds

Champion Hampshire Ewe: Hunter Paxson, Harrod Lively

Champion Horned Dorset: Brandon Odell, Spencerville FFA

Champion Merino Ewe: Wyatt Hilty, Harrod Lively

Champion Southdown Ewe: Andrew Bowers, Gomer Go Getter

Champion All Other Purebreeds Ewe: Colton Abbey, Auglaize Ag

Champion Exhibitor’s Young Flock: Wyatt Hilty, Harrod Lively

Res. Ch. Exhibitor’s Young Flock: Seth Schwartz, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

Champion Fleece: Jacob Lugibihl Gomer, Go Getters

Res. Champion Fleece: Addison Businger, The Beaverdam Bunch

Champion Beg. Sheep Showmanship: Hope Swaney, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

Res. Champion Beg. Sheep Showmanship: Chase Miller, Harrod Lively

3rd: Halle Swaney, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

4th: Carson Clum, Harrod Lively

5th: Aidrien Goble, Auglaize Ag

Champion Jr. Sheep Showmanship: Allyson Richardson, Harrod Lively

Res. Champion Jr. Sheep Showmanship: Hunter Paxon, Harrod Lively

3rd: Tyler Clum, Harrod Lively

4th: Dezirae Meier, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

5th: Chloe Lawrence, Auglaize Ag.

Champion Sr. Sheep Showmanship: Kelsy Berelsman, Allen Co Does And Kids

Res. Champion Sr. Sheep Showmanship: Regan Schick, Harrod Lively

3rd: Griffen Croft, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

Sheep Champion Of Champion Showmanship: Andrew Bowers, Gomer Go Getters

Sheep Res. Ch. Of Champion Showmanship: Allyson Richardson, Harrod Lively

Champion Rate Of Gain: Jace Mawhorr, Amanda Ag

Res. Champion Rate Of Gain: Dezirae Meier, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

3rd: Emily Burnett, Amanda Ag

4th: Emily Burnett, Amanda Ag

5th: Kylie Mckenzie, Perry Blue Ribbons, and Hope Swaney, Blue Ribbon Bearcats

6th: Sara Burnett, Amanda Ag, and Sara Burnett, Amanda Ag

7th: Jace Mawhorr, Amanda Ag

8th: Austin Mckenzie, Perry Blue Ribbons, and Kylie Mckenzie, Perry Blue Ribbons

Swine

Champion Market Hog: Emmaline Miller, Auglaize Ag

Res. Champion Market Hog: Ethan Garver, Auglaize Ag

Champion Crossbreed: Emmaline Miller, Auglaize Ag

Champion Berkshire: Savannah Snyder, Harrod Lively

Champion Duroc: Madison Mason, Auglaize Ag

Champion Hampshire: Jordan Motter, Harrod Lively

Champion Poland China: Mason Hutchinson, Lafayette Boys & Girls

Champion Spot: Coleton Shilling, Lafayette Boys & Girls

Champion Yorkshire: Lexy Payne, Auglaize Ag

Crossbreed Division 1 Winner: Troy Elwer, Delphos Livestock

Res. Crossbreed Division 1: Ethan Garver, Auglaize Ag

Crossbreed Division 2 Winner: Troy Elwer, Delphos Livestock

Res. Crossbreed Division 2: Abby Stechschulte, Cairo Korn Kobs

Crossbreed Division Winner 3: Kylie Acheson, Auglaize Ag

Res. Crossbreed Division 3: Gabrielle Scott, Lafayette Boys & Girls

Crossbreed Division Winner 4: Peyton Hulsmeyer, Auglaize Ag

Res. Crossbreed Division 4: Halle Elwer, Delphos Livestock

Crossbreed Division Winner 5: Victoria Gossard, Auglaize Ag

Res. Crossbreed Division 5: Caden Jones, Auglaize Ag

Crossbreed Division Winner 6: Emmaline Miller, Auglaize Ag

Res. Crossbreed Division 6: Ethan Garver, Auglaize Ag

Crossbreed Division Winner 7: Brody Roof, Cairo Korn Kobs

Res. Crossbreed Division 7: Sydney Treglia, Lafayette Boys & Girls

Crossbreed Division Winner 8: Kyle Williams, Auglaize Ag

Res. Crossbreed Division 8: Brady Schimmoeller, Auglaize Ag

Crossbreed Division Winner 9: Eliza Schimmoeller, Auglaize Ag

Res. Crossbreed Division 9: Emmaline Miller, Auglaize Ag

Champion Allen Co Farrow To Finish Market Hog: Halle Elwer, Delphos Livestock

Res. Champion Allen Co Farrow To Finish Mkt Hog: Troy Elwer, Delphos Livestock

3rd: Hannah Elwer, Delphos Livestock

4th: Mitchell Scott, Lafayette Boys & Girls

5th: Brody Roof, Cairo Korn Kobs

Champion Beginning Swine Showmanship: Halle Elwer, Delphos Livestock

Champion Jr. Swine Showmanship: Hannah Elwer, Delphos Livestock

Champion Sr. Swine Showmanship: Troy Elwer, Delphos Livestock

Swine Champion Of Champion Showmanship: Troy Elwer, Delphos Livestock

Champion Showman of Showmen: Peyton Halker, Future Shepherds

Reserve Champion Showman of Showmen: Austin Miller, Allen Co. Does & Kids