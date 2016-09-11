Junior Fair results

Booth Awards
Best Decorated Small Booth: Amanda Gingersnaps
Best Decorated Medium Booth: Liberty Christian Clovers
Best Decorated Large Booth: Cairo Korn Kobs
Best Display Of Projects: Westside 4-H
Best Use Of 4-H Theme: Bunny Boosters
Most Creative: Blue Ribbon Bearcats
Best Use Of The FFA Theme Elida FFA
Girl Scout Award: Bath Troop 20084
Boy Scout Award: Boy Scouts
FFA Awards
Shop Sweepstakes: Austin Bloom, Elida FFA
Shop Skills Panels: Collin Poling, Elida FFA
Shop Skills Panels: Devin Ricker, Delphos FFA
Woodworking: Shelby Crider, Elida FFA
Woodworking: Brandon O’dell, Spencerville FFA
Metal Works: Austin Conrad, Spencerville FFA
Metal Works: Chandler Kahle, Spencerville FFA
Crop: Taylor Koenig, Spencerville FFA
Poultry
Champion Pen Of 2 Meat Chickens: Lake Brinkman: Lafayette Boys & Girls
Reserve Champion Pen Of 2 Meat Chickens: Jared Meyer: Bluffton Cattle Club
Third Place: Sophia Zeller: Bluffton Cattle Club
Fourth Place: Logan Stechschulte: Cairo Korn Kobs
Fifth Place: Gage Steinke, Perry Blue Ribbons
1st Place Sr. Division Pen Of 2 Meat Chickens: Lake Brinkman, Lafayette Boys & Girls
2nd Place Sr. Division Champion Pen Of 2 Meat Chickens: Jared Meyer, Bluffton Cattle Club
Third: Dalen Foster, Auglaize Ag.
Fourth: Madison Kenjura, Auglaize Ag.
Fifth: Cameron Fetter, Gomer-Go-Getters
1st Place Jr. Division Pen Of 2 Meat Chickens: Sophia Zeller, Bluffton Cattle Club
2nd Place Jr. Division Pen Of 2 Meat Chickens: Logan Stechschulte, Cairo Corn Cobs
Third: Gage Steinke, Perry Blue Ribbons
Fourth: Cole Steinke, Perry Blue Ribbons
Fifth: Grant Eversole, Cairo Corn Cobs
Champion Standard Cockerel: Zebulon Smith, Perry Blue Ribbons
Reserve Champion Standard Cockerel: Lacilynn Graham, Allen Co Feather Fanciers
Champion Standard Pullets: Zebulon Smith, Perry Blue Ribbons
Reserve Champion Standard Pullets: Lacilynn Graham, Allen Co Feather Fanciers
Third: Codey Ewing, Gomer-Go-Getters
Fourth: Jordan Lofton, Gomer-Go-Getters
Fifth: Morgan Bonifas, Classic Showman
Champion Raising Pullet: Ethan Grant, Allen Co Feather Fanciers
Reserve Champion Raising Pullet: Aiden Robey, Saddle Pals
Third: Ryanne Lehman, Allen Co Feather Fanciers
Fourth: Felicity Grant, Allen Co Feather Fanciers
Fifth: Zebulon Smith, Perry Blue Ribbons
Champion Bantam Cockerel: Felicity Grant, Allen Co Feather Fanciers
Reserve Champion Bantam Cockerel: Maddison Rex, Allen Co Feather Fanciers
Third: Ethan Grant, Allen Co Feather Fanciers
Fourth: Lacilynn Graham, Allen Co Feather Fanciers
Fifth: Wesley Dawes, Perry Blue Ribbons
Champion Bantam Pullet: Ethan Grant, Allen Co Feather Fanciers
Reserve Champion Bantam Pullet: Felicity Grant, Allen Co Feather Fanciers
Third: Zane Rex, Allen Co Feather Fanciers
Fourth: Wesley Dawes, Perry Blue Ribbons
Fifth: Maddison Rex, Allen Co Feather Fanciers
Champion Goose: Kaitlynn Slone, Westminster Farm Friends
Res. Champion Goose: Russell Bates, Westminster Farm Friends
Third Place: Felicity Grant, Allen County Feather Fanciers
Champion Meat Turkey: Kaitlynn Slone, Westminster Farm Friends
Reserve Champion Meat Turkey: Zebulon Smith, Perry Blue Ribbons
Third Place: Ethan Grant, Allen County Feather Fanciers
Fourth Place: Russell Bates, Westminster Farm Friends
Champion Breeding Turkey: Ethan Grant, Allen Couny Feather Fanciers
Res. Champion Breeding Turkey: Zebulon Smith, Perry Blue Ribbons
Third Place: Kaitlynn Slone, Westminster Farm Friends
Fourth Place: Russell Bates, Westminster Farm Friends
Champion Bantam Duck: Felicity Grant, Allen County Feather Fanciers
Reserve Champion Bantam Duck: Maddison Rex, Allen County Feather Fanciers
Third: Zane Rex, Allen County Feather Fanciers
Fourth: Sophia Zeller, Bluffton Cattle Club
Fifth: Russell Bates, Westminster Farm Friends
Champion Standard Duck: Zane Rex, Allen Co Feather Fanciers
Res. Champion Standard Duck: Felicity Grant, Allen Co Feather Fanciers
Third: Kaitlynn Slone, Westminster Farm Friends
Fourth: Levi Hesser, Westminster Farm Friends
Fifth: Russell Bates, Westminster Farm Friends
Beg. Champion Poultry Showmanship: Sophia Zeller, Bluffton Cattle Club
Beg. Res. Champion Poultry Showmanship: Morgan Bonifas, Classic Showman
Third: Skyla Rutan, Perry Blue Ribbons
Fourth: Logan Huck, Mustang Country Connections
Fifth: Cole Steinke, Perry Blue Ribbons
Jr. Champion Poultry Showmanship: Ashley Huck, Allen County Feather Fanciers
Jr. Res. Champion Poultry Showmanship: Christian Rostorfer, Lafayette Boys & Girls
Third: Jason Ditto, Delphos FFA
Fourth: Grace Myers, Bluffton Cattle Club
Fifth: Jennifer Ditto, Delphos FFA
Sr. Champion Poultry Showmanship: Maddison Rex, Allen County Feather Fanciers
Sr. Res. Champion Poultry Showmanship: Zebulon Smith, Perry Blue Ribbons
Third: Kaitlynn Slone, Westminster Farm Friends
Fourth: Zane Myers, Bluffton Cattle Club
Champion Of Champion Poultry Showmanship: Lacilynn Graham, Allen County Feather Fanciers
Beef
Grand Champion Steer: Addison Jones, Auglaize Ag.
Reserve Champion Steer: Delaney Jones, Auglaize Ag.
Champion Born And Raised Allen Co. Market Steer: Justin Siefker, Delphos Livestock
Reserve Champion B And R Allen Co. Market Steer: Blaine Belcher, Auglaize Ag.
Third: Brian Wood, Spencerville FFA
Fourth: Austin Heffner, Auglaize Ag.
Fifth: Bryce Belcher, Auglaize Ag.
Sixth: Ezra Garver, Auglaize Ag.
Seventh: Emma Dues, Auglaize Ag.
Eighth: Logan Heffner, Auglaize Ag.
Ninth: Aiden Pohlman, Delphos Livestock
Tenth: Emma Dues, Auglaize Ag.
Champion Beef Female: Austin Pohlman, Delphos Livestock
Reserve Champion Female: Lee Dues, Auglaize Ag
Champion Feeder Calf: Logan Heffner, Auglaize Ag.
Reserve Champion Feeder Calf: Austin Heffner, Auglaize Ag.
Champion Rate Of Gain: Logan Core, Spencerville FFA
Reserve Champion Rate Of Gain: Logan Core, Spencerville FFA
Third: Billy Sidey, Spencerville FFA
Fourth: Codey Wright, Delphos FFA
Fifth: Caden Wright, Amanda Ag.
Sixth: Billy Sidey, Bluffton Cattle Club
Sevent:h Caden Wright, Amanda Ag.
Eighth: Emma Dues, Auglaize Ag.
Ninth: Austin Heffner, Auglaize Ag.
Tenth: Addison Jone,s Auglaize Ag.
Champion Beef Improvement: Logan Core, Spencerville FFA
Reserve Champion Beef Improvement: Logan Core, Spencervill FFA
Third: Cody Wright, Delphos FFA
Fourth: Billy Sidey, Spencerville FFA
Fifth: Caden Wright Amanda Ag.
Sixth: Billy Sidey, Spencerville FFA
Seventh: Emma Dues, Auglaize Ag.
Eighth: Caden Wright ,Amanda Ag.
Ninth: Austin Heffner, Auglaize Ag.
Tenth: Jason Althaus, Bluffton Cattle Club
Beg. Beef Showmanship
First: Montana Hulsmeye,r Auglaize Ag.
Second: Delaney Jones, Auglaize Ag.
Third: Austin Pohlman, Delphos Livestock
Fourth: Ezra Garver, Auglaize Ag.
Fifth: Victoria Gossard, Auglaize Ag.
Junior Beef Showmanship
First: Addison Jones, Auglaize Ag.
Second: Bryce Belcher, Auglaize Ag.
Third: Austin Heffne,r Auglaize Ag.
Fourth: Miranda Hilty, Barn Busters 4-H Club
Fifth: Shelby Crider, Elida FFA
Senior Beef Showmanship
First: Brian Wood ,Spencerville FFA
Second: Lee Dues, Auglaize Ag.
Third: Kaitlynn Slone, Westminster Farm Friends
Champion Of Champions Beef Showmanship
First: Addison Jones, Auglaize Ag.
Second: Justin Seifker, Delphos FFA
Third: Montana Hulsmeyer, Auglaize Ag.
Fourth: Blaine Belcher, Auglaize Ag.
Fifth: Cody Wright, Delphos FFA
Canine
Champion Grooming & Handling Jr. B: Kapri Wilson, Paws & Pals
Champion Int. Grooming & Handling A: Amber Hardeman, Paws & Pals
Champion Int. Grooming & Handling B: Hayley Bosworh, Paws & Pals
2nd: Hunter Calvelage, Paws & Pals
3rd: Hanna Maxwell, Paws & Pals
4th: Hailey Tidd, Allen Co K-9
5th: Katie Fisher, Allen Co K-9
Champion Sr. Grooming & Handling A: Deanna Arheit, Paws & Pals
Champion Beg. Novice A Obedience: Deanna Arheit, Paws & Pals
2nd: Joel Anderson, Paws & Pals
3rd: Shiann Doty, Paws & Pals
4th: Madeline Emerick, Paws & Pals
5th: Vincent Wilson, Paws & Pals
Champion Beg. Novice B Obedience: Hunter Calvelage, Allen Co. K-9
2nd: Heath Wilson, Paws & Pals
3rd: Kaite Fisher, Allen Co. K-9
4th: Dane Calvelage, Allen Co. K-9
Champion Pre-Novice: Kapri Wilson, Paws & Pals
2nd: Abby Neville, Paws & Pals
Champion Novice A Obedience: Amber Hardeman, Paws & Pals
2nd: Tyler Arheit, Paws & Pals
3rd: Darrick Clay, Paws & Pals
Champion Novice B Obedience: Zachary Zwiebel, Paws & Pals
2nd: Colton Wilson, Paws & Pals
3rd: Hayley Bosworth, Paws & Pals
4th: Gavin Makley, Allen Co. K-9
Champion Graduate Novice A: Matt Macklin, Allen Co. K-9
2nd: Emily Hefner, Paws & Pals
Champion Graduate Novice B: Grace Bell, Paws & Pals
Champion Rally Beg. A: Hayley Bosworth, Paws & Pals
Champion Rally Beg. B: Matt Macklin, Allen Co K-9
2nd: Amber Hardeman, Paws & Pals
3rd: Hailey Tidd, Allen Co K-9
4th: Hunter Calvelage, Allen Co K-9
5th: Tyler Arheit, Paws & Pals
Champion Rally Adv. A: Zachary Zwiebel, Paws & Pals
Champion Rally Adv. B: Emily Hefner, Paws & Pals
2nd: Colton Wilson, Paws & Pals
Dairy
Champion Jr. Milking Shorthorn: Logan Helser, Milkyway Dairy Club
Champion Guernsey: Claire Armenrout, Bluffton Cattle Club
Champion Holstein: Zachary Hines, Milkyway Dairy Club
Champion Jersey: Makinsey Helser, Milkyway Dairy Club
Champion Beg. Dairy Showmanship: Brittany Goodman, Bluffton Cattle Club
2nd: Claire Armentrout, Bluffton Cattle Club
3rd: Zachery Hines, Milkyway Dairy Club
4th: Logan Helser, Milkyway Dairy Club
5th: Hannah Hines, Milkyway Dairy Club
Champion Jr. Dairy Showmanship: Alli Cummins, Milkyway Dairy Club
2nd: Deanna Young, Milkyway Dairy Club
3rd: Stephen Parthemore, Milkyway Dairy Club
4th: Courtney Goodman, Bluffton Cattle Club
5th: Jacob Raines, Milkyway Dairy Club
Champion Sr Dairy Showmanship: Lucas Phillips, Milkyway Dairy Club
Champion Of Champion Dairy Showmanship: Alli Cummins, Milkyway Dairy Club
Dairy Beef
Champion Dairy Beef Steer: Ally Calvelage, Delphos FFA
Reserve Champion Dairy Beef Steer: Gage Goecke, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
3rd: Gage Goecke, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
4th: Olivia Conley, Amanda Ag
5th: Anna May, Delphos Livestock
Champion Dairy Beef Feeder: Grace Goecke, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
Reserve Champion Dairy Beef Feeder: Gage Goecke, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
Champion Dairy Beef Steer Rate Of Gain: Ally Calvelage, Delphos FFA
Reserve Champion Dairy Beef Steer Rate Of Gain: Avery Schulte, Delphos FFA
3rd: Avery Schulte, Delphos FFA
4th: Clayton Fisher, Saddles Pals
5th: Jarrett Cummins, Milky Way Dairy
Champion Dairy Beef Steer Improvement: Ally Calvelage, Delphos FFA
Res. Champion Dairy Beef Steer Improvement: Avery Schulte, Delphos Livestock
3rd: Avery Schulte, Delphos Livestock
4th: Clayton Fisher, Saddle Pals
5th: Jarret Cummins, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
Champion Dairy Beef Feeder Rate Of Gain: Avery Schulte, Delphos Livestock
Res. Champion Dairy Beef Feeder Rate Of Gain: Avery Schulte, Delphos Livestock
3rd: Anna May, Delphos Livestock
4th: Branson Hilty, Bluffton Cattle Club
5th: Alex Rockhill, Milky Way Dairy
Champion Beg. Dairy Beef Showmanship: Avery Schulte, Delphos Livestock
2nd: Dominic Conaway, Milky Way Dairy
3rd: Jared Shea Mustang, Country Connections
4th: Alex Rockhill, Milky Way Dairy
5th: Isabella Conley, Amanda Ag
Champion Jr Dairy Beef Showmanship: Anna May, Delphos Livestock
2nd: Gillian Goecke, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
Champion Sr Dairy Beef Showmanship: Gage Goecke, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
2nd: Jarrett Cummins, Milky Way Dairy
3rd: Gabrielle Goecke, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
Ch. Of Champions Dairy Beef Steer Showmanship: Gage Goecke, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
Goats
Grand Champion Market Goat: Payton Halker, Future Shepherds
Reserve Champion Market Goat: Carson Kruse, Future Shepherds
Grand Champion Born & Raised Market Goat: Gavin Kruse, Future Shepherds
Reserve Champion Market Goat: Gavin Kruse, Future Shepherds
Champion Rate Of Gain: Caitlin Lee, Amanda Ag.
Reserve Champion Rate Of Gain: Gavin Kruse, Future Shepherds
Champion Jr Meat Doe: Payton Halker, Future Shepherds
Champion Sr Meat Doe: Gavin Kruse, Future Shepherds
Champion Beg Meat Goat Showmanship: Caleb Schwartz, Allen Co Does And Kids
2nd: Gavin Kruse, Future Shepherds
3rd: Griffin Schwartz, Allen Co Does And Kids
4th: Cole Burkholder, Future Shepherds
5th: Jasmine Cartagena, Amanda Ag
Champion Jr Meat Goat Showmanship: Rebekah Hoff, Future Shepherds
2nd: Thomas Himsel, Future Shepherds
3rd: Emma Deters, Future Shepherds
4th: Olivia Parker, Future Shepherds
5th: Jason Ditto, Delphos FFA
Champion Sr Meat Goat Showmanship: Sydney Hoff, Future Shepherds
2nd: Chassidy Oatman, Allen Co Does And Kids
3rd: Emily Gladwell, Future Shepherds
4th: Kaitlynn Sloan, Westminster Farm Friends
Champion Of Champions Meat Goat Showmanship: Payton Halker, Future Shepherds
Champion Dry Yearling: Chloe Miller, Allen Co Does And Kids
Res. Champion Dry Yearling: Chloe Miller, Allen Co Does And Kids
Champion All Other Breeds: Faith Kindig, Allen Co Does And Kids
Champion Production: Chloe Miller, Allen Co Does And Kids
Res. Champion Production: Austin Miller, Allen Co Does And Kids
Champion Harness: Christian Long, Gomer Go Getters
Champion Dairy Jr Doe: Chloe Miller, Allen Co Does & Kids
Res. Champion Dairy Jr Doe: Chloe Miller, Allen Co Does & Kids
Champion Dairy Sr Doe: Austin Miller, Allen Co Does & Kids
Res. Champion Dairy Sr Doe: Austin Miller, Allen Co Does & Kids
Champion Beg Dairy Goat Showmanship: Brooke Lamb, Allen Co Does And Kids
2nd: David Lamb, Allen Co Does And Kids
3rd: Noah Kindig & Charity Friedrich, Allen Co Does And Kids & Amanda Ag
Champion Jr Dairy Goat Showmanship: Brianna Lamb, Allen Co Does And Kids
Champion Sr Dairy Goat Showmanship: Hope Newland, Gomer Go Getters
Champion Of Champions Dairy Goat Showmanship: Austin Miller, Allen Co Does And Kids
Horses
Champion Sr. Poles: Mya Gossard, Saddle Pals
2nd: Katie Heinze, Saddle Pals
3rd: Ryan Snyder, Saddle Pals
4th: Brayden Newland, Saddle Pals
5th: Michaela Mcclintock, Equine Country Club
Champion Jr. Poles: Riley Richardson, Saddle Pals
2nd: Kaylee Fisher, Saddle Pals
3rd: Dallas Wright, Allen Co Jr. Horseman
4th: Kylie Mckenzie, Allen Co Jr. Horseman
5th: Cheyenne Amstutz, Allen Co Jr Horsemen
Champion Beg. Poles: Danielle Cross, Saddle Pals
2nd: Samantha Mcdaniels, Equine Country Club
3rd: Zachary Kimmett, Rough Riders
Champion Sr. Stakes: Caleb Smelcer, Saddle Pals
2nd: Katie Heinze, Saddle Pals
3rd: Cassidy Newman, Saddle Pals
4th: Ryan Synder, Saddle Pals
5th: Madelin Agner, Saddle Pals
Champion Jr. Stake:s JT Taviano, Equine Country Club
2nd: Michaela Shawhan, Blazzin Saddles
3rd: Kaylee Fisher, Saddle Pals
4th: Garrett Newland, Saddle Pals
5th: Dallas Wright, Allen Co Jr Horsemen
Champion Beg. Stakes: Ethan Young, Allen Co Jr Horsemen
2nd: Samantha Mcdaniels, Equine Country Club
3rd: Mckenzie Badertcher, Saddle Pals
Champion Sr. Keyhole: Destiney Goble, Saddle Pals
2nd: Brayden Newland, Saddle Pals
3rd: Mya Gossard, Saddle Pals
4th: Katie Heinze, Saddle Pals
5th: Bailry Dunifon, Allen Co Easy Riders
Champion Jr. Keyhole: Ali Epperly, Saddle Pals
2nd: Kylie Mckenzie, Allen Co Jr Horsemen
3rd: Tuff Sumney, Saddle Pals
4th: Dallas Wright, Allen Co Jr Horsemen
5th: Gavin Hutchinson, Saddle Pals
Champion Beg. Keyhole: Danielle Cross, Saddle Pals
2nd: Ethan Young, Allen Co Jr Horsemen
3rd: Jager Smith, Allen Co Easy Riders
Champion Sr Kegs: Brayden Newland Saddle Pals
2nd: Patty Davis, Saddle Pals
3rd: Lacie Sprague, Equine Country Club
4th: Rianne Sumney, Allen Co Rough Riders
5th: Mya Gossard, Saddle Pals
Champion Jr. Kegs: Alli Epperly, Saddle Pals
2nd: Michaela Shawhan, Blazzin Saddles
3rd: Riley Richardson, Saddle Pals
4th: Garrett Newland, Saddle Pals
5th: Cheyenne Amstuz, Allen Co Jr Horsemen
Champion Beg. Kegs: Samantha Mcdaniels, Equine Country Club
Champion Sr. Barrels: Sarah Allen, Saddle Pals
2nd: Caleb Smelcer, Saddle Pals
3rd: Mya Gossard, Saddle Pals
4th: Ryan Snyder, Saddle Pals
5th: Cassidy Newman, Saddle Pals
Champion Jr. Barrels: Kaylee Fisher, Saddle Pals
2nd: Jonathan Quick, Saddle Pals
3rd: Tuff Sumney, Saddle Pals
4th: Dallas Wright, Allen Co Jr Horsemen
5th: Savannah Sizemore, Equine Counrty Club
Champion Beg. Barrels: Ethan Young, Allen County Jr. Horsemen
2nd: Danielle Cross, Saddle Pals
3rd: Samantha Mcdaniels, Equine Counrty Club
4th: Mckenzie Badertscher, Saddle Pals
5th: Zachary Kimmett, Allen Co Rough Riders
Champion Sr. Flags: Caleb Smelcer, Saddle Pals
2nd: Destiney Goble, Saddle Pals
3rd: Austin Mckenzie, Allen Co Jr Horsemen
4th: Ryan Snyder, Saddle Pals
5th: Cassidy Newman, Saddle Pals
Champion Jr. Flags: Kadin Haunstein, Saddle Pals
2nd: Abby Prine, Blazzin Saddles
3rd: Mason Davis, Saddle Pals
4th: Jager Smith, Allen Co Easy Riders
5th: Mckenzie Badertscher, Saddle Pals
Champion Sr. Cones & Barrels: Ryan Synder, Saddle Pals
2nd: Brandon Soules, Allen Co Jr Horsemen
3rd: Austin Mckenzie, Allen Co Rough Riders
Champion Jr. Cones & Barrels: Kaylee Fisher, Saddle Pals
2nd: Kylie Mckenzie, Allen Coutny Jr Horsemen
3rd: Kaylee Kimmet, Allen Co Rough Riders
4th: Savannah Sizemore, Equine Country Club
5th: Mason Davis, Saddle Pals
Champion Sr. Catalog Race: Dallas Wright, Allen Co Jr Horsemen
2nd: Jonathan Quick, Saddle Pals
3rd: Ethan Kramer, Allen Co Jr Horsemen
4th: Alena Amstutz, Allen Co Jr Horsemen
5th: Jenna Moeller, Classic Showman
Champion Jr. Catalog Race: Tuff Sumney, Saddle Pals
2nd: Michaela Shawhan, Blazzin Saddles
3rd: Kylie Mckenzie, Allen Co Jr Horsemen
4th: Mckenzie Badertscher, Saddle Pals
5th: Danielle Cross, Saddle Pals
Champion Versatility: Sierra Sizemore, Equine Country Club
2nd: Felicity Grant, Classic Showman
3rd: Abigail Neville, Classic Showman
4th: Bailey Dunifon, Allen Co Easy Riders
5th: Emma Brinkman, Allen Co Easy Riders
Champion Jr Showmanship Ponies: Emma Core, Equine Country Club
2nd: Morgan Bonifas, Classic Showmen
3rd: Kayley Kimmet, Allen Co Rough Riders
4th: Madison Barnett, Classic Showmen
5th: Mason Davis, Saddle Pals
Champion Sr Showmanship Ponies: Kaylynn Spence, Equine Country Club
2nd: Kailee Soules, Allen Co Jr Horsemen
3rd: Destiney Goble, Saddle Pals
4th: Patty Davis, Saddle Pals
Champion Beg. Showmanship Ponies: Jager Smith, Allen Co Easy Riders
2nd: Dawson Clay, Classic Showman
3rd: Makenzie Badertscher, Saddle Pals
4th: Samantha Mcdaniel, Equine Country Club
Champion Beg. Showmanship Horses: Isabelle Wilson, Equine Country Club
2nd: Athen Horton, Classic Showmen
Champion Jr Showmanship Horses: Palmer Barnett, Classic Showman
2nd: Savannah Sizemore, Equine Country Club
3rd: Felicity Grant, Classic Showman
4th: Kylie Mckenzie, Allen Co Jr Horsemen
5th: Emma Brinkman, Allen Co Easy Riders
Champion Sr Showmanship Horses: Michaela Mcclintock, Equine Country Club
2nd: Bailey Dunifon, Allen Co Easy Riders
3rd: Abigail Neville, Classic Showman
4th: Ethan Grant, Classic Showman
5th: Megan Schaefer, Classic Showman
Champion English Showmanship: Maverick Mohr, Classic Showman
2nd: Madison Barnett, Classic Showman
Champion Of Champions Showmanship: Nathan Allen, Classic Showman
2nd: Lakin Basham, Classic Showman
3rd: Michaela Mcclintock, Equine Counry Club
4th: Palmer Barnett, Classic Showman
5th: Britlynn Faulder, Classic Showman
Champion Ground Roping: Mason Davis, Saddle Pals
Champion Trail Class: Abigail Neville, Classic Showman
2nd: Ethan Grant, Classic Showman
3rd: Savannah Sizemore, Equine Country Club
4th: Kaylynn Spence, Equine Country Club
5th: Felicity Grant, Classic Showman
Champion Driving Reinsmanship: Morgan Bonifas, Classic Showman
Champion Light Horse/Pony Driving: Madison Barnett, Classic Showman
2nd: Morgan Bonifas, Classic Showman
Champion Reining Percentage Winner: Savannah Sizemore, Equine Country Club
2nd: Emma Brinkman, Allen Co Easy Riders
3rd: Abigail Neville, Classic Showman
4th: Palmer Barnett, Classic Showman
Ch. Sr. Western Horsemanship-Horse & Pony: Lakin Basham, Classic Showman
2nd: Bailey Dunifon, Allen Co Easy Riders
3rd: Britlyn Faulder, Classic Showman
4th: Abigail Neville, Classic Showman
5th: Ethan Grant, Classic Showman
Ch. Jr. Western Horsemanship-Horse & Pony: Felicity Grant, Classic Showman
2nd: Emma Brinkman, Allen Co Easy Riders
3rd: Palmer Barnett, Classic Showman
4th: Hanna Watt, Allen Co Rough Riders
5th: Amber Hardeman, Classic Showman
Champion Bareback Pleasure: Madelin Agner, Saddle Pals
Champion Pony Pleasure: Kaylynn Spence, Equine Country Club
2nd: Nathan Allen, Equine Country Club
Champion Sr. Western Pleasure Over 58”: Felicity Grant, Classic Showman
2nd: Lakin Basham, Classic Showman
3rd: Ethan Grant, Classic Showman
4th: Britlynn Faulder, Classic Showman
Champion Jr. Western Pleasure Over 58”: Palmer Barnett, Classic Showman
2nd: Emma Brinkman, Allen Co Easy Riders
3rd: Amber Hardeman, Classic Showman
4th: Isabella Wilson Equine, Country Club
5th: Shelby Ashmore, Allen Co Easy Riders
Champion Walk/Trot Pleasure: Britlynn Faulder, Classic Showman
2nd: Kaylynn Spence, Equine Country Club
3rd: Isabella Wilson, Equine Country Club
4th: Ethan Grant, Classic Showman
5th: Athen Horton, Classic Showman
Champion Walk/Trot Horsemanship: Madeline Myers, Saddle Pals
2nd: Garrett Jones, Classic Showman
Champion English Equitation: Felicity Grant, Classic Showman
2nd: Emma Brinkman, Allen Co Easy Riders
Champion English Pleasure: Savannah Sizemore, Equine Country Club
2nd: Felicity Grant, Classic Showman
3rd: Maverick Mohr, Classic Showman
4th: Bailey Dunifon, Allen Co Easy Riders
Champion Sr. Egg & Spoon: Abigail Neville, Classic Showman
2nd: Ethan Grant, Classic Showman
3rd: Britlynn Faulder, Classic Showman
4th: Kailee Soules, Allen Co Jr Horsemen
5th: Karlie Nungester, Saddle Pals
Champion Jr. Egg & Spoon: Palmer Barnett, Classic Showman
2nd: Madison Kramer, Equine Country Club
3rd: Evan Core, Equine Country Club
4th: Carrie Roether, Allen Co Rough Riders
5th: Amber Hardeman, Classic Showman
Champion Beg. Egg & Spoon: Samantha Mcdaniels, Equine Country Club
2nd: Danielle Cross, Saddle Pals
3rd: Isabella Wilson, Equine Country Club
4th: Athen Horton, Classic Showman
5th: Jager Smith, Allen Co Easy Riders
Champion Sr. Baby Bottle: Kailee Soules & Jenna Moeller, Allen Co Jr Horsemen & Classic Showman
Champion Jr. Baby Bottle: Emma Brinkman & Savannah Sizemore, Allen Co. Easy Riders & Equine Country Club
Champion Costume Class: Savannah Sizemore, Equine Country Club
2nd: Mason Davis, Saddle Pals
3rd: Abby Prine, Blazzin Saddles
4th: Madison Barnett, Classic Showman
5th: Dawson Clay, Classic Showman
Champion Sr. Equestrian Achievement: Jesse Sprague, Equine Country Club
2nd: Lacie Sprague, Equine Country Club
3rd: Michaela Mcclintock, Equine Country Club
4th: Sean Mason, Allen County Jr Horseman
Champion Jr. Equestrian Achievement: Alena Amstutz, Allen Co Jr Horsemen
2nd: Savannah Sizemore, Equine Country Club
3rd: Evan Core, Equine Country Club
4th: Cheyenne Amstutz, Allen Co Jr Horsemen
5th: Kayley Kimmet, Allen Co Rough Riders
Rabbits
Grand Champion Pen Of 3 Market Rabbits: Zebulon Smith, Perry Blue Ribbons
Res. Champion Pen Of 3 Market Rabbits: Riley Stark, Bunny Boosters
3rd: Alexis Parker, Bunny Boosters
4th: Kylie Hall, Bunny Boosters
5th: Abigail Bitters, Bunny Boosters
Champion Born & Raised Market Pen: Riley Stark, Bunny Boosters
Res. Champion Born & Raised Market Pen: Aisleen Boday, America’s Finest
Champion Rabbit: Katie Thaxton, Bunny Boosters
Reserve Champion Rabbit: Isabella Clum, Harrod Lively
Champion Fryer: Emma Core, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
Reserve Champion Fryer: Robert Lutes, Bunny Boosters
Champion Born & Raised Fryer: Corey Spees, Bunny Boosters
Reserve Champion Born & Raised Fryer: Austin Parker, Bunny Boosters
Champion Fur: Robert Lutes, Bunny Boosters
Reserve Champion Fur: Haileyona Tackett, Harrod Lively
Beg. Rabbit Showmanship Demonstration: Eli Okuley, Bunny Boosters
Jr. Rabbit Showmanship Demonstration: Caitlyn Spees, Bunny Boosters
Sr. Rabbit Showmanship Demonstration: Katie Thaxtion, Bunny Boosters
Rabbit Demonstration Ch. Of Ch. Showmanship: Katie Thaxtion, Bunny Boosters
Beg. Rabbit Showmanship: Eli Okaley, Bunny Boosters
2nd: Haley Plaugher, Bunny Boosters
3rd: Emma Core, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
4th: Emalee Cunningham, America’s Finest
5th: Grace Goecke, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
Jr. Rabbit Showmanship: Ethan Boday, Americas Finest
2nd: Trinity Tomsett, Americas Finest
3rd: Logan Core, Spencerville FFA
4th: Evan Core, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
5th: Jenna Core, Americas Finest
Sr. Rabbit Showmanship: Kyra Clark, Bunny Boosters
2nd: Olivia Henson, Johnny Appleseed
3rd: Corey Spees, Bunny Boosters
4th: Meghan Ream, Delphos FFA
Rabbit Champion Of Champion Showmanship: Caitlyne Spees, Bunny Boosters
2nd: Kyra Clark, Bunny Boosters
3rd: Ethan Boday, Americas Finest
4th: Eli Okuley, Bunny Boosters
5th: Kylie Blanton, Americas Finest
Beg. Rabbit Quiz Bowl: Emalee Cunningham, Americas Finest
2nd: Haley Plaugher, Bunny Boosters
3rd: Rylie Edgington, Americas Finest
4th: Jenna Tracy, Americas Finest
5th: Kylie Blanton, Americas Finest
Jr. Rabbit Quiz Bowl: Morgan Smedley, Johnny Appleseed Gang
2nd: Ethan Boday, America’s Finest
3rd: Trinity Tomsett, America’s Finest
4th: Caitlyne Spees, Bunny Boosters
5th: Samuel Henson, Johnny Appleseed Gang
Sr. Rabbit Quiz Bowl: Olivia Henson, Johnny Appleseed
2nd: Arianna Smedley, Johnny Appleseed
3rd: Deanna Arheit, America’s Finest
Champion Beg. Rabbit Judging: Gracee Mckeever, Bunny Boosters
2nd: Abbie Wireman, Bunny Boosters
3rd: Nikki Thaxton, Bunny Boosters
4th: Eli Okuley, Bunny Boosters
5th: Emalee Cunningham, America’s Finest
Champion Jr. Rabbit Judging: Tyler Arheit, Americas Finest
2nd: Kassidy Mckeever, Bunny Boosters
3rd: Lillian Goodin, Bunny Boosters
4th: Caitlyne Spees, Bunny Boosters
5th: Sam Henson, Johnny Appleseed
Champion Sr. Rabbit Judging: Olivia Henson, Johnny Appleseed
2nd: Katie Thaxton, Bunny Boosters
3rd: Carleigh Hefner, Spencerville FFA
4th: Corey Spees, Bunny Boosters
5th: Deanna Arheit, America’s Finest
Champion Californian: Schuyler Caprella, Auglaize Ag
Res. Champion Californian: Chase Caprella, Auglaize Ag
Champion Dutch: Eli Okuley, Bunny Boosters
Res. Champion Dutch: Whitney Mulholland, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
Champion Holland Lop: Kylie Blanton, America’s Finest
Res. Champion Holland Lop: Emma Holden, America’s Finest
Champion Mini-Lop: Katie Thaxton, Bunny Boosters
Res. Champion Mini-Lop: Alexis Parker, Bunny Boosters
Champion Mini-Rex: Gavin Caprella, Auglaize Ag
Res. Champion Mini-Rex: Kinsey Wingate, America’s Finest
Champion Netherland Dwarf: Jenna Tracy, America’s Finest
Res. Champion Netherland Dwarf: Emalee Cunningham, America’s Finest
Champion New Zealand: Preston Lutes, Bunny Boosters
Res. Champion New Zealand: Makayla Wireman, Bunny Boosters
Champion Satin: Aisleen Boday, America’s Finest
Res. Champion: Satin Haileyona Tackett, America’s Finest
Champion All Other Breeds: Isabella Clum, Harrod Lively
Res. Champion All Other Breeds: Sam Henson, Johnny Appleseed Gang
Champion Production Trio: Lacilynn Graham, Bunny Boosters
Reserve Champion Production Trio: Morgan Smedley, Johnny Appleseed Gang
Sheep
Grand Champion Market Lamb: Andrew Bowers, Gomer Go Getter
Res. Grand Champion Market Lamb: Andrew Bowers, Gomer Go Getter
Champion Born & Raised In Allen Co Market Lamb: Andrew Bowers, Gomer Go Getters
Res. Ch. Born & Raised In Allen Co Market Lamb: Andrew Bowers, Gomer Go Getters
3rd: Brandon Suever, Amanda Ag
4th: Allyson Richardson, Harrod Lively
5th: Regan Schick, Harrod Lively
6th: Regan Schick, Harrod Lively
Supreme Champion Ram: Wyatt Hilty, Barn Busters
Reserve Supreme Champion Ram: Seth Schwartz, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
Supreme Champion Ewe Lamb: Colton Abbey, Auglaize Ag
Reserve Supreme Champion Ewe Lamb: Chase Miller, Harrod Lively
Champion Columbia Ewe: Brayton Businger, The Beaverdam Bunch
Champion Crossbreed Ewe: Chase Miller, Harrod Lively
Champion Dorset Ewe: Aubrey Simpson, Future Shepherds
Champion Hampshire Ewe: Hunter Paxson, Harrod Lively
Champion Horned Dorset: Brandon Odell, Spencerville FFA
Champion Merino Ewe: Wyatt Hilty, Harrod Lively
Champion Southdown Ewe: Andrew Bowers, Gomer Go Getter
Champion All Other Purebreeds Ewe: Colton Abbey, Auglaize Ag
Champion Exhibitor’s Young Flock: Wyatt Hilty, Harrod Lively
Res. Ch. Exhibitor’s Young Flock: Seth Schwartz, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
Champion Fleece: Jacob Lugibihl Gomer, Go Getters
Res. Champion Fleece: Addison Businger, The Beaverdam Bunch
Champion Beg. Sheep Showmanship: Hope Swaney, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
Res. Champion Beg. Sheep Showmanship: Chase Miller, Harrod Lively
3rd: Halle Swaney, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
4th: Carson Clum, Harrod Lively
5th: Aidrien Goble, Auglaize Ag
Champion Jr. Sheep Showmanship: Allyson Richardson, Harrod Lively
Res. Champion Jr. Sheep Showmanship: Hunter Paxon, Harrod Lively
3rd: Tyler Clum, Harrod Lively
4th: Dezirae Meier, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
5th: Chloe Lawrence, Auglaize Ag.
Champion Sr. Sheep Showmanship: Kelsy Berelsman, Allen Co Does And Kids
Res. Champion Sr. Sheep Showmanship: Regan Schick, Harrod Lively
3rd: Griffen Croft, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
Sheep Champion Of Champion Showmanship: Andrew Bowers, Gomer Go Getters
Sheep Res. Ch. Of Champion Showmanship: Allyson Richardson, Harrod Lively
Champion Rate Of Gain: Jace Mawhorr, Amanda Ag
Res. Champion Rate Of Gain: Dezirae Meier, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
3rd: Emily Burnett, Amanda Ag
4th: Emily Burnett, Amanda Ag
5th: Kylie Mckenzie, Perry Blue Ribbons, and Hope Swaney, Blue Ribbon Bearcats
6th: Sara Burnett, Amanda Ag, and Sara Burnett, Amanda Ag
7th: Jace Mawhorr, Amanda Ag
8th: Austin Mckenzie, Perry Blue Ribbons, and Kylie Mckenzie, Perry Blue Ribbons
Swine
Champion Market Hog: Emmaline Miller, Auglaize Ag
Res. Champion Market Hog: Ethan Garver, Auglaize Ag
Champion Crossbreed: Emmaline Miller, Auglaize Ag
Champion Berkshire: Savannah Snyder, Harrod Lively
Champion Duroc: Madison Mason, Auglaize Ag
Champion Hampshire: Jordan Motter, Harrod Lively
Champion Poland China: Mason Hutchinson, Lafayette Boys & Girls
Champion Spot: Coleton Shilling, Lafayette Boys & Girls
Champion Yorkshire: Lexy Payne, Auglaize Ag
Crossbreed Division 1 Winner: Troy Elwer, Delphos Livestock
Res. Crossbreed Division 1: Ethan Garver, Auglaize Ag
Crossbreed Division 2 Winner: Troy Elwer, Delphos Livestock
Res. Crossbreed Division 2: Abby Stechschulte, Cairo Korn Kobs
Crossbreed Division Winner 3: Kylie Acheson, Auglaize Ag
Res. Crossbreed Division 3: Gabrielle Scott, Lafayette Boys & Girls
Crossbreed Division Winner 4: Peyton Hulsmeyer, Auglaize Ag
Res. Crossbreed Division 4: Halle Elwer, Delphos Livestock
Crossbreed Division Winner 5: Victoria Gossard, Auglaize Ag
Res. Crossbreed Division 5: Caden Jones, Auglaize Ag
Crossbreed Division Winner 6: Emmaline Miller, Auglaize Ag
Res. Crossbreed Division 6: Ethan Garver, Auglaize Ag
Crossbreed Division Winner 7: Brody Roof, Cairo Korn Kobs
Res. Crossbreed Division 7: Sydney Treglia, Lafayette Boys & Girls
Crossbreed Division Winner 8: Kyle Williams, Auglaize Ag
Res. Crossbreed Division 8: Brady Schimmoeller, Auglaize Ag
Crossbreed Division Winner 9: Eliza Schimmoeller, Auglaize Ag
Res. Crossbreed Division 9: Emmaline Miller, Auglaize Ag
Champion Allen Co Farrow To Finish Market Hog: Halle Elwer, Delphos Livestock
Res. Champion Allen Co Farrow To Finish Mkt Hog: Troy Elwer, Delphos Livestock
3rd: Hannah Elwer, Delphos Livestock
4th: Mitchell Scott, Lafayette Boys & Girls
5th: Brody Roof, Cairo Korn Kobs
Champion Beginning Swine Showmanship: Halle Elwer, Delphos Livestock
Champion Jr. Swine Showmanship: Hannah Elwer, Delphos Livestock
Champion Sr. Swine Showmanship: Troy Elwer, Delphos Livestock
Swine Champion Of Champion Showmanship: Troy Elwer, Delphos Livestock
Champion Showman of Showmen: Peyton Halker, Future Shepherds
Reserve Champion Showman of Showmen: Austin Miller, Allen Co. Does & Kids