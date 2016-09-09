Upcoming events

Delphos museums looking for WWII artifacts

DELPHOS — To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941 Pearl Harbor attack and America’s entry into World War II, the Delphos Canal Museum and Museum of Postal History are teaming up to debut new exhibits.

Both museums are seeking local artifacts and items for the exhibits. Of interest are letters to and from soldiers and other items sent through the U.S. Postal Service during or after the war. The Canal Museum is seeking photos, uniforms, medals, posters anything dealing with life during World War II.

To loan items to either museum for the exhibit or for more information, contact Bob Ebbeskotte at 419-692-0752 or [email protected] The exhibits at both museums will debut Dec. 4.

Delphos Kiwanis Club host Ducktoberfest

DELPHOS — The Kiwanis Club of Delphos will host Ducktoberfest at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Delphos Knights of Columbus hall. This is being held to raise funds for the splash pad project.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar and food for purchase. The event includes seven duck races and wagering from 6 to 8 p.m., a 50-50 drawing, raffles and more. There will be a surprise celebrity race announcer. Deuces Wild will perform at 9 p.m. to midnight.

Admission is free. Everyone must be 21 years or older.

Wapakoneta Noon Optimist Arts and Craft Show

WAPAKONETA — The 13th annual Arts & Craft Show sponsored by the Wapakoneta Noon Optimists will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at Wapakoneta High School, 1 West Redskin Trail.

The arts and crafts show will take place rain or shine and admission is $3.

For more information or to become a vendor, please call 418-738-5370.

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511.

