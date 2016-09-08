Small city, huge event: Kalida Pioneer Days this weekend

7 p.m. $5,000 Big Ticket Drawing (Need not be present to win)

6 p.m. Free Drawing for $100 Shell Gas Card (at Big Ticket Tent *Must be present to win)

5:30 p.m. Free Cincinnati Circus Show (at Circus Stage on the square)

5 p.m. Free $500 Attendance Drawing (*Must be present to win)

4 p.m. Live Auction (under The Big Dance Tent)

After Parade: Village Idiots (at Pioneer Park Pavilion)

3 p.m. Free Cincinnati Circus Show (at Circus Stage on the square)

3 to 7 p.m. Bingo (near Jerwers CPA)

2:30 p.m. Poneer Days Chicken Wing Challenge (under The Big Dance Tent)

12:30 p.m. NFL Kickoff Party with Sportscaster Vince Koza at The Oasis (behind the fire station)

12:30 p.m. Free Cincinnati Circus Show (at Circus Stage on teh square)

12 to 6 p.m. Parade Day Special $10 Ride Wristband (closed during parade)

12 p.m. Oasis Tent open (behind the fire station)

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Putnam County Historical Society Museum Open (*closed during parade)

10:30 a.m. Mass with Father Mark at Historic St. Michael Catholic Church

7:30 a.m. Mass with Father Mark at Historic St. Michael Catholic Church

11 p.m. Free $500 Attendance Drawing (Must be present to win)

10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Free Black and White Cab Service

9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Live Band Smoke ‘N Guns (under The Big Dance Tent)

9 p.m. Free Cincinnati Circus Show (at Circus Stage on the square)

7:30 p.m. Drawing for $100 Shell Gas Card (at Big Ticket Tent *Must be present to win)

6 to 10 p.m. Free An Oktoberfest Evening - Ted Lange Band (at Pioneer Park Pavilion)

6 to 10 p.m. Bingo (near Jerwers CPA)

4:30 p.m. Mass with Father Mark at Historic St. Michael Catholic Church

3:30 p.m. Buckeyes versus Tulsa on big screen tv’s at Beertown

3 p.m. Free Cincinnati Circus Show (at Circus Stage on the square)

2:30 p.m. Official NKTPA Kiddie Tractor Pull (near museum, registration at 1:30 p.m.)

1:30 p.m. Free Cincinnati Circus Show (magic, juggling, balloon art and hula hooping at Pioneer Park Pavilion)

12 to 2 p.m. Free Lowe’s Build and Grow Kids Workshop (at Pioneer Park Pavilion)

12 p.m. to close Oasis Tent open (behind fire station)

12 to 4 p.m. Bingo (near Jerwers CPA)

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free Giant Custom & Street Car Show

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free Craft show (under the Big Dance Tent)

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Putnam County Historical Society Museum open

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free Antique Tractor & Truck Show (near the museum)

9 a.m. Pioneer Days Volleyball Invitational (at Kalida High School & St. Michael’s Gym)

7:30 a.m. Breakfast (at fire station)

10:30 p.m. Drawing for $100 Marathon Gas Card (at Big Ticket Tent *Must be present to win)

10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Free Black & White Cab Service

9:30 p.m. $144 Worth of Groceries drawing (at Big Ticket Tent *Must be present to win)

9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Naked Karate Girls (under The Big Dance Tent)

9 p.m. Free Cincinnati Circus Fire Show (at Circus Stage area on the Square)

7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday Night 4Miler Awards & after party (at The Oasis)

7:30 p.m. Drawing for $100 Shell Gas Giveaway (at Big Ticket Tent *Must be present to win)

7 to 10 p.m. Ladies Night Out - Wine & Craft Beer (at Pioneer Park Pavilion)

6 p.m. Battle of the Businesses (in front of fire station)

6 to 10 p.m. Bingo (near Jerwers CPA)

WHERE: On the square in downtown Kalida

WHEN: Today, Saturday and Sunday

IF YOU GO

KALIDA — The 144th Pioneer Days continues throughout the weekend in downtown Kalida. This festival is sponsored by the Kalida Lions and Kalida Firefighters.

“We get a lot of visitors outside of Putnam County and throughout Putnam County area. A lot of family, friends, classmates come back to meet up with everyone,” said Kyle Unverferth, publicity committee member.

The big ticket item, a 2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Motorcycle was given away Thursday night. But that’s just one of the more than $36,000 in Pioneer Day prizes awarded.

“The other big ticket item is $5,000 cash. That is given away Sunday night at 7 p.m. You do not need to be present to win. Tickets can be purchased at the Big Ticket Tent on the corner of the square throughout Pioneer days, prior to the drawing Sunday at 7 p.m. Tickets are six for $5,” said Unverferth.

There are rides by Durant Amusements for the kids. Wristbands are $17 and on Sunday there is a ride special from noon to 6 p.m. for $10.

“We are giving out over 30 bikes,” said Unverferth. “We also have the kiddie tractor pull and the Cincinnati Circus shows are going on all weekend for the kids as well.”

The largest parade in Northwest Ohio starts on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The theme for the parade is,”Remember, Honor, Respect The Day America Changed 9/11”

“We have over 300 units in the parade. This year we have a piece of the World Trade Center coming through,” he said.

For the adults there is entertainment throughout the weekend with beer tents and food vendors. And, if the adults get carried away, there are free Black and White Cab Service today and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

All of the money raised during Pioneer Days stays in the community.

“The Kalida Lions Club use the money in developing Four Seasons Park, and the Kalida Firefighters upgrade their equipment and facilities,” said Unverferth.

A historical re-enactor participates in Kalida Pioneer Days. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_kalida-5.jpg A historical re-enactor participates in Kalida Pioneer Days. The Lima News file A float at a past year’s Kalida Pioneer Days. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_kalida-3.jpg A float at a past year’s Kalida Pioneer Days. The Lima News file

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511

