Final concert in season for Lima Area Concert Band

ADMISSION: Visit www.limaareaconcertband.org for ticket information, or Von’s Jewelry Store on Elida Road or at the Civic Center Box Office. Tickets are $15 at the door of the concert.

IF YOU GO

LIMA — The final concert of the Lima Area Concert Band’s subscription series, “Oh The Places You’ll Go” takes place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Civic Center.

Playing off the Dr. Seuss book, “Oh The Places You’ll Go” the Lima Area Concert Band will take concert goers to different locations.

“There are a number of pieces that relate to that. For instance Windjammer is an ocean piece. My Kind of Town takes place in New York, New York and Chicago. There are a number of pieces related to various locations,” said Charles Eichelberger, manager of the Lima Area Concert Band.

As with most of their concerts, there is a special guest.

“Rettig Music sponsored our featured soloist for the evening. We have William Mathis, professor of trombone and chair of the department of music performance studies in the college of musical arts at Bowling Green State University. He is a wonderful trombonist,” said Eichelberger. “He will be playing two pieces, one is Concertina.”

Maestro John R. Hill will conduct this concert.

“Oh The Places You’ll Go” will attract any and all age groups.

“There will be things for everybody,” Eichelberger said.

The trombone section plays their part during a recent concert. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_lacb.jpg The trombone section plays their part during a recent concert. Submitted

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

IF YOU GO WHAT: Lima Area Concert Band - “Oh The Place’s You’ll Go” WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday WHERE: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, downtown Lima ADMISSION: Visit www.limaareaconcertband.org for ticket information, or Von’s Jewelry Store on Elida Road or at the Civic Center Box Office. Tickets are $15 at the door of the concert.

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511