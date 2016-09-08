Posted on by

The Lima News’ Amateur Photo Competition winners

,

First place still life -- "Old Rusty Truck," by Cate Allemeier, Wapakoneta


Check out the winning photos in the Still Life and Action categories.

Click here to see the photos.

First place still life -- "Old Rusty Truck," by Cate Allemeier, Wapakoneta
http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_1st-Still-Life.jpgFirst place still life -- "Old Rusty Truck," by Cate Allemeier, Wapakoneta
comments powered by Disqus