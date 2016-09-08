Posted on September 8, 2016 by Lima News The Lima News’ Amateur Photo Competition winners Lifestyle, Top Stories First place still life -- "Old Rusty Truck," by Cate Allemeier, Wapakoneta Check out the winning photos in the Still Life and Action categories.Click here to see the photos. First place still life -- "Old Rusty Truck," by Cate Allemeier, Wapakonetahttp://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_1st-Still-Life.jpgFirst place still life -- "Old Rusty Truck," by Cate Allemeier, Wapakoneta Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus