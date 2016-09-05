Health Briefs

Senior Citizens Services announces fall programs

LIMA — Senior Citizens Services, located at 3400 W. Elm St., will offer several fall programs.

Tai Chi for Arthritis & Fall Prevention courses will be offered at 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from Sept. 19 to Oct. 26. The program will be taught by Mary Lou Paisley, the wellness coordinator at SCS who has received her instructor certification from the Tai Chi Health Institute. The cost is $30 for non-members, and registration is required. To register, call 419-991-8811.

Pickleball clinics with Ron Huber, a retired tennis coach, will be offered in September. “Learn the Basics” will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 19, and “Improve Your Game” will begin at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26. Clinics are $5 each for non-members, and registration is not required.

A pain management series will take place each Tuesday from Oct. 25 to Nov. 15., starting at 4 p.m. The program uses breathing, meditation, massage and tapping. The cost is $20 for non-members, and registration is required. Call 419-991-8811 to register.

BVH to host Special Care Nursery Reunion

FINDLAY — Blanchard Valley Hospital will host the ninth-annual Special Care Nursery Reunion for its past patients and families from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Marathon Auditorium at the hospital, located at 1900 S. Main St.

The event will feature games, crafts, ambulance tours and refreshments. Attendees will also have a chance to learn about new services available at BVHS.

RSVPs are due by Friday, and can be made by emailing [email protected]

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

