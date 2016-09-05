Bike rodeo planned at St. Mark UMC

Riding bicycles is a favorite activity for people of all ages. Children pedal their way to the park, swimming pool or to friends houses. Bicycle safety is extremely important to teach all children, as some kids may cross busy streets to get where they are going, meet strangers along the way or take a spill landing them on the ground.

These are some of the reasons why the Allen County Bike & Pedestrian Task Force has scheduled their annual Bike Rodeo for 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1110 Metcalf St., Lima.

“Our goal is to educate young people the importance of riding safely while having fun on their bicycles,” said the Allen County Bike & Pedestrian Chairman Josh Unterbrink. “Each year we have had tremendous amount of support from our sponsors, volunteers and local law enforcement to make the event meaningful and enjoyable.”

Bike rodeos teach children various safety skills by using simulated situations. Children will have their bicycles and helmets inspected and fitted properly. Helmets will be distributed to the first 100 children who do not have their own helmet.

Participants will then be taught safety by riding through skilled courses and then learning techniques to better help them make decisions while riding.

Participants must bring their own bicycles and wear closed-toe shoes to the event. Door prizes and refreshments from a variety of local businesses will be provided as well.

To contact Josh Unterbrink, email [email protected] or call 419-221-5035.