Upcoming events

Softball For All Fall Game coming up

KALIDA — The Softball For All Fall Game will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Holy Name Ballpark in Kalida, which is behind Kalida Elementary School, 210 Sixth St.

This is a free softball game for children with special needs and their families. Children can be paired with a partner to help them play. Bring your own ballglove.

Please RSVP to Bob or Joyce Buss at 419-532-3881 or email Morgan or Ben Sealts at [email protected]

Running with the Law Triathlon/5K

KALIDA — The first annual Running with the Law Triathlon/5K will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at Four Seasons Park, 18031 Road M. All proceeds go to Putnam County Sheriff’s Auxiliary to fund school and community based programs.

To register go to www.allsportsraces.com/running-with-the-law.html. The triathlon is $60 and the 5K is $25.

Additional information can be found at www.putnamsheriffrace.com or email questions to: [email protected]

Apple pie contest at Apple Festival/volunteers needed

LIMA — The Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District will host the Apple Festival at noon Sept. 24 and Sept. 25 at the Allen County Farm Park, 1582 Slabtown Road.

The apple pie contest will be held Sept. 24. Cash prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place finishers, with ribbons awarded for the top six places. Pre-registration is requested by calling the office at: 419-221-1232. Rules for the pie contest are: Filling must be at least 50 percent apples; one entry per person; pies must be entered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Allen County Farm Park; written recipe must be submitted with the pie; include name, address and phone number; mark bottom of pie container with name, address and phone number; entrants must be willing to have recipe distributed as “famous” recipe by Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken.

Volunteers are needed for the Apple Festival. Shifts are typically three hours in length and that includes a multitude of volunteer opportunities from ticket sellers, ticket takers, helping children with crafts, demonstrating antique farm tools, serving pies and dumplings, welcoming and greeting the public, checking volunteers and many more. Please call Chris Fetzer at 419-221-1232.

Nature Photography Contest call for entries

LIMA — The Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District 40th Annual Nature Photography Contest is looking for entries.

There are three categories of entry: specific nature subject, landscape and parks potpourri. Youth entries are judge separately from the adult competition.

Cash awards and ribbons will be given for Best of Show and to six places in both the adult and youth categories. Awards are sponsored by Alloway Environmental Testing.

For complete rules and entry forms, visit johnnyappleseedparks.com. All entries must be submitted to the Park District office by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 1.

Dog Day at the Beach coming to Ottawa Metro Park

LIMA — The 14th Annual Dog Day at the Beach will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at Ottawa Metro Park. The cost is $3 per dog. Wading will be permitted for human visitors; only the dogs get to swim.

Current proof of dog license and vaccinations (records for Rabies, Distemper, Parvo and all parasites) are required. If a dog is considered vicious, dog will need to be muzzled and proof of $100,000 liability insurance must be shown.

For questions, contact Richard Kimmel, Chief Park Ranger at 419-223-1025.

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511.

