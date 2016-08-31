Religion briefs

Color run planned at Bluffton Trinity UMC

BLUFFTON — Bluffton Trinity United Methodist Church is holding Trinity Color Run Sept. 11 at Bluffton Village Park. The run begins at 10 a.m. This year, the run will honor military personnel, emergency responders and law enforcement officers. People in those groups may walk or run for free. All other runners are $10, which includes the race, lunch and a T-shirt. Children age 10 and younger are free.

After the run at 11 a.m., there will be a party with lunch, bands B List Boys and Ripstick Jenny, and activities for children. Bring a lawnchair. Tickets for the lunch (pulled pork sandwiches and sides) are $3 and available at www.facebook.com/DeColoresDash. For details, visit www.blufftontrinityumc.org.

Church to host special Sept. 11 speaker

LIMA — Rodger McDonald, a master sergeant with the National Guard, will be the special speaker Sept. 11 at Westside United Methodist Church, 604 Gloria Ave. McDonald will speak about his faith and experiences in Afghanistan and reflect on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The service begins at 10:15 a.m.

Musicians to offer concert in memory of Sept. 11

VAN WERT — Pianist David Van Tilburg and soprano Sheila Chilcote-Collins will present a concert called “In Remembrance” at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at First Presbyterian Church, 110 W. Crawford St. The program will also include narration and poetry read by Benjamin King. Classical piano works will feature Chopin’s “Revolutionary Etude,” Schumann’s “Papillions” and Theme & Variations on Mozart’s Sonata in “D Major.” Vocal selections will include several classical and spiritual pieces by such composers as Purcell, Sibelius, Gounod, Malotte, Holst and Burleigh. Also featured will be contemporary music from the Broadway musical, “Les Miserables,” and from the films, “We Were Soldiers” and “Band of Brothers.” The concert is scheduled for an hour and is free.

UMC pastor to bring Bible stories to life

GILBOA — Pastor Becky Ploughe will bring common and uncommon Bible stories to life in a special event Sept. 8 at Gilboa United Methodist Church, 102 Franklin St. A free dinner of pulled pork, salads and desserts will be served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Ploughe’s program will follow.

