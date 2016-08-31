An encouraging word: Conference to feature Proverbs 31 Ministries president

“A wife of noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies. Her husband has full confidence in her and lacks nothing of value. She brings him good, not harm, all the days of her life. She selects wool and flax and works with eager hands. She is like the merchant ships, bringing her food from afar. She gets up while it is still night; she provides food for her family and portions for her female servants. She considers a field and buys it; out of her earnings she plants a vineyard. She sets about her work vigorously; her arms are strong for her tasks. She sees that her trading is profitable, and her lamp does not go out at night. In her hand she holds the distaff and grasps the spindle with her fingers. She opens her arms to the poor and extends her hands to the needy. When it snows, she has no fear for her household; for all of them are clothed in scarlet. She makes coverings for her bed; she is clothed in fine linen and purple. Her husband is respected at the city gate, where he takes his seat among the elders of the land. She makes linen garments and sells them, and supplies the merchants with sashes. She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come. She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue. She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: ‘Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.’ Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.”

Tickets: $50 advance; $55 at the door. May be purchased at the UNOH Event Center, or by calling 800-965-9324. Also available at www.itickets.com (fees may apply)

LIMA — Best-selling author and radio personality Lysa TerKeurst is coming to Lima. She will appear at a two-day women’s conference sponsored by the University of Northwestern Ohio Event Center the weekend of Sept. 23 and 24.

TerKeurst is the president of Proverbs 31 Ministries, a faith-based organization that produces inspirational books, Bible studies, and short audio commentaries that are aired daily on radio stations around the country. Her books include “The Best Yes,” “Unglued,” “Made to Crave,” and her latest “Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely.” She is also a frequent guest on radio and television programs ranging from Focus on the Family to The Oprah Winfrey Show, Good Morning America, the Today Show and The 700 Club.

Although it is billed as a “women’s conference,” conference coordinator and UNOH Event Center Manager Carlyn Hefner notes that the event was planned around TerKeurst from the start.

“Every book that I have read of hers has greatly impacted my life,” Hefner said. “I really felt that I wanted to share that with other women in Lima. I feel like there’s a need for women to be spoken to and to touch the needs in their lives. I think women are hungry to learn more about life and the problems they face.”

The conference will consist of three presentations based largely on TerKeurst’s new book. Following her presentation, attendees will have an opportunity to meet with TerKeurst to voice their questions and concerns. To facilitate this interaction, conference attendance will be limited to 850.

Hefner notes that interest in the conference is keen, with 650 tickets already sold. Given TerKeurst’s ability to connect with other women on a fundamental level, this does not surprise Hefner.

“She can relate to us, and we can relate to her,” she said.

TerKeurst addresses a range of issues that are familiar to Christian women of all ages. She speaks frequently about her struggles with weight loss, emotional abandonment, and the everyday travails of life in the average American family.

For TerKeurst, however, “average” might well be a relative term. Her family, in fact, includes two boys from an orphanage in Liberia. Adopted when they were teens, their presence in the TerKeurst household was a disruptive event that provided TerKeurst with a wealth of material that has given her fresh insights into the challenges of family life.

In addition to TerKeurst, the conference will feature Jon McKanna, worship pastor at Macomb Christian Church in Macomb Township, Michigan. Originally from Elida, McKanna will lead attendees in times of praise and worship.

Hefner noted the conference was organized by the UNOH event center, but she acknowledges the contributions made by numerous local churches, singling out Lima Community Church, Lima Baptist Temple, Shawnee Alliance Church as primary contributors to the effort.

“I think any resource we can possibly get to help us through and understand what God’s trying to do in our lives is a great tool,” Hefner said. “And Lysa’s just a fantastic speaker. I listened to her on the radio. I’ve listened to her Bible studies and gone through them. She’s just so down to earth. She doesn’t speak over your head. She speaks from her real life.”

Lysa TerKeurst, president of Proverbs 31 Ministries, will speak at a conference later this month in Lima. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Lysa-2smaller.jpg Lysa TerKeurst, president of Proverbs 31 Ministries, will speak at a conference later this month in Lima. Courtesy of Proverbs 31 Ministries TerKeurst’s latest book is “Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely.” http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Lysa-1smaller.jpg TerKeurst’s latest book is “Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely.” Courtesy of Proverbs 31 Ministries

UNOH women’s conference to feature Proverbs 31 Ministries president

By Dayton “Jack” Fandray For The Lima News