Heat stroke and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Dogs are all furry;

We like them a lot.

But what of this fur,

When the summer gets hot?

–

Should it stay? Should it go?

Should your dog get a shave?

When the dog days of summer

Bring a scorching heat wave.

–

The pads on his feet

And his nose may be wet;

As these are the only

Locations dogs sweat.

–

Controlling his breathing

When it’s warm, he just can’t.

In order to cool himself off

He must pant!

–

Make sure he has shade;

Make sure he has water.

No walking on blacktop

When the day’s getting hotter.

–

About those long walks:

Maybe not in the noon.

Save them for mornings,

Or under the moon.

–

You may want to delay

If your dog wears a muzzle.

As this will impede him

To pant or to guzzle.

–

Heat stroke is for real;

It begins out of breath.

It progresses to failure

Of organs … then death.

–

Car rides for dogs

Are a joy; are a pleasure.

But should be postponed

At degrees of high measure.

–

The windows are up;

The A/C is on.

But what happens if the car

Stalls when you’re gone?

–

Leave Fido at home.

In the house; in the air.

And consider removing

His coat made of hair.

–

Insulation from cold,

But also from heat.

It’s what the fur does;

It’s really quite neat.

*

“Don’t shave his coat,”

The breeder would say.

But you won’t see the breeder

Wearing her coat today.

–

A shaved dog is lighter,

More “airy” and cool.

To wear a long coat

In August would be cruel.

–

So consider this hint:

A PSA? Or a dare?

Just remember it came

From a vet with no hair!

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Ferguson-Adam-Dr.-CMYK-1.jpg

By Dr. Adam Ferguson For The Lima News

Dr. Adam Ferguson is co-owner of Baker Animal Hospital in Cridersville. He has a beautiful Australian Shepherd named Ariel who gets shaved every six to eight weeks from spring through fall. Her coat still grows long and healthy every winter.

