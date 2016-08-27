Heat stroke and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Dogs are all furry;
We like them a lot.
But what of this fur,
When the summer gets hot?
–
Should it stay? Should it go?
Should your dog get a shave?
When the dog days of summer
Bring a scorching heat wave.
–
The pads on his feet
And his nose may be wet;
As these are the only
Locations dogs sweat.
–
Controlling his breathing
When it’s warm, he just can’t.
In order to cool himself off
He must pant!
–
Make sure he has shade;
Make sure he has water.
No walking on blacktop
When the day’s getting hotter.
–
About those long walks:
Maybe not in the noon.
Save them for mornings,
Or under the moon.
–
You may want to delay
If your dog wears a muzzle.
As this will impede him
To pant or to guzzle.
–
Heat stroke is for real;
It begins out of breath.
It progresses to failure
Of organs … then death.
–
Car rides for dogs
Are a joy; are a pleasure.
But should be postponed
At degrees of high measure.
–
The windows are up;
The A/C is on.
But what happens if the car
Stalls when you’re gone?
–
Leave Fido at home.
In the house; in the air.
And consider removing
His coat made of hair.
–
Insulation from cold,
But also from heat.
It’s what the fur does;
It’s really quite neat.
*
“Don’t shave his coat,”
The breeder would say.
But you won’t see the breeder
Wearing her coat today.
–
A shaved dog is lighter,
More “airy” and cool.
To wear a long coat
In August would be cruel.
–
So consider this hint:
A PSA? Or a dare?
Just remember it came
From a vet with no hair!
Dr. Adam Ferguson is co-owner of Baker Animal Hospital in Cridersville. He has a beautiful Australian Shepherd named Ariel who gets shaved every six to eight weeks from spring through fall. Her coat still grows long and healthy every winter.