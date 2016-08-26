Upcoming events

Children’s auditions set for ONU ‘Holiday Spectacular’

ADA — Ohio Northern University will hold children’s auditions for the “Holiday Spectacular” at 1 p.m. Sept. 25 in the campus’ Freed Center for the Performing Arts. Auditions will be held for singers and dancers, ages 5 to 12. Those who are auditioning may be asked to sing and should be ready to participate in a dance call (jazz and/or tap shoes). There will not be prepared dance or vocal solos.

For more information contact Kirsten osbun-Manley at [email protected]

Dates for this year’s performances are Nov. 17, 18 and 19 at Ohio Northern University and Dec. 2, 3 and 4 in Lima.

Salvation Army taking applications for Coats & Christmas

LIMA — The Salvation Army will be taking applications for Coats & Christmas assistance for those living in Allen County from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 12, 13 and 14. The Salvation Army is located at 614 E. Market St., Lima. Delphos residents can go to 102 N. Main St., Delphos, for assistance.

Bring the following information to apply:

• Proof of household members (driver’s license or ID and Social Security cards for adults, school ID or birth certificates for children.

• Proof of income (for last 30 days which can include pay stubs, approval letter for SSI/SSD, etc.)

• Proof of expenses (rent receipt, utility receipts, any other recent statements)

Only one person per house hold need apply. Duplicate applications will be destroyed. If you sign up at another agency such as LACCA, Children Services, etc., then you cannot sign up for Christmas Assistance with The Salvation Army. You are still welcomed to come and fill out an application for a winter coat and take one home while supplies last.

For questions, contact Major Deb Stacy at The Salvation Army by calling 419-224-9055.

Hector Olivera concert tickets now available

LIMA — Tickets are now available for Market Street Presbyterian Church’s Hector Olivera Concert which will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 9 in the sanctuary at 1100 W. Market Street, Lima. Olivera is a world-class organist and this will be his first visit to Lima. Ticket and concert information is available at the church website, www.mcpclima.org.

LSO, Lima Symphony Chorus auditions coming

LIMA — The Lima Symphony Orchestra and the Lima Symphony Chorus will hold auditions for new members in early September.

Chorus auditions will be held by appointment on Sept. 12 beginning at 7 p.m. Each auditionee should bring a piece of music to sing unaccompanied at the audition. Auditionees will be asked to sight-sing and do some ear retention exercises. Contact Lavon Welty at [email protected] to set up an audition time. Please include a short biography of singing experience.

Orchestra auditions will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 in Reed Hall, at The Ohio State University. The orchestra is seeking Principal Violin II, Interim Principal Trumpet, string sections players and substitute players in al sections. Check the Lima Symphony Orchestra website at www.limasymphony.com/lso-auditions for requirements and contact Maureen Case at [email protected]

Ad opportunities for Ada Music Feast

ADA — The 39th Annual Ada Music Feast Show Choir Invitational Competition will be held Nov. 5 at Ada High School. Advertising space is available in the souvenir program. For more information contact David Smittle, Treasurer of the Ada Music Boosters at 419-230-8147 or email [email protected]

