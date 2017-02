BRECKSVILLE — The Lupus Foundation of America, Great Ohio Chapter will host a monthly call-in support group from 7 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 8. Call 1-888-NO-LUPUS or visit LupusGreaterOhio.org to register and receive call-in information.

The support group is an open environment for lupus patients and their families.

