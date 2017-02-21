Birchaven Village hosting educational series for seniors

FINDLAY — Birchaven Village is hosting “Talk About It Tuesdays,” an educational series for seniors on the first and last Tuesday in March and April. The program runs from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Hatfield Dining Room at Birchaven Village, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay.
Tuesday, March 7: Eating Well and Staying Healthy.
Tuesday, March 28: Step into Strength.
Tuesday, April 4: All About the Meds.
Tuesday, April 25: chair exercises, volunteering, bereavement support, advance directives and senior scam prevention.
Seating is limited, so call 567-208-2746 to register.