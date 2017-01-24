Blanchard Valley Hospital offers free mammograms to qualifying people

FINDLAY — Blanchard Valley Hospital’s Woman Wise Mammography will be offering free screening mammograms from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 10, at Woman Wise, located in the Eastern Woods Outpatient Center, 15900 Medical Drive South, Findlay. This is part of the Hancock County Mammography Screening Initiative.

This event is for those who are underinsured or with no health insurance who meet eligibility criteria to age, breast cancer risk and household income.

To learn if you qualify or to schedule an appointment, call 419-425-3267.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_calendar-92.jpg