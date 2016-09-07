Join The Lima News in the fight against breast cancer

The Lima News and publisher Doug Olsson, a Real Men Wear Pink participant, are partnering with the American Cancer Society to help raise money for the Lima Area Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

All of us, one way or another, have been touched by the cruelties of cancer. As a team, we are dedicated to fight for all people who have been afflicted by breast cancer.

All monies raised will go towards defeating breast cancer through research, raising awareness or assisting patients with their financial needs. It is our hope that you will join us.