ELIDA — Kayla Marie Williams and Zachary Wade Mull announce their engagement.

Williams is the daughter of Wayne and Lori Williams, of Elida.

Mull is the son of Jon Mull, of Spencerville, and Tammy and Lewie Chandler, of Lima.

The couple will exchange vows at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Immanuel United Methodist Church, Elida.