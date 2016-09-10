Kahle/Mikesell

PANDORA — Abigail Elizabeth Kahle and Jonathan Jeffrey Mikesell announce their engagement.

Kahle is the daughter of Gerald and Noralu Kahle, of Pandora.

Mikesell is the son of Terry and Jennifer Mikesell, of Hilliard.

The couple will exchange vows at 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Columbus Grove.

Kahle is a 2008 graduate of Pandora-Gilboa High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in social work in 2013 from Ohio Dominican University. She is Director of Social Services at The Meadows of Kalida.

Mikesell is a 2007 graduate of Hilliard Darby High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in media arts and studies in 2013 from Ohio University. He is studying music business at Belmont University and works at Lowe’s.