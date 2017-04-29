90th birthday: Dorothy Deysher

LIMA — Dorothy “Dottie” Deysher is celebrating her 90th birthday with a lunch and open house from noon-2:30 p.m. May 7 at Central Christian Church, 525 W. North St. Please omit gifts.

She was born May 4, 1927, in Lima, to Lloyd and Juanita Yoakam. On Sept. 4, 1949, she married Edward Deysher, who died Nov. 30, 2013.

She has a daughter, Dorothy (Ron) Durham, of Lakeside Park, Kentucky. She has two grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Music has been a focus her entire life, having sung 15 years on Easter Straker’s TV show, directing the choirs of Central Christian Church for 65 years and being the soprano soloist in Handel’s “Messiah” many times throughout the area.