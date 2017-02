LIMA — Mary K. Morris is celebrating her 95th birthday.

She was born Feb. 24, 1922, in Lynn, Massachusetts, to Owen and Kathleen Coll.

She has three children, Edward, Mary and Owen. She has several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She is a member of St. Charles Catholic Church. She retired from Rockland State Hospital, New York. She enjoys traveling with her family.