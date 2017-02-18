90th birthday: Eric Keyner

LIMA — Eric Keyner is celebrating his 90th birthday with dinner with family.

He was born Feb. 17, 1927, in Djambi, Indonesia, to Willy and Eveline Keijner. On July 16, 1956, he married Louisa.

He has four children, Raymond (Barbara) Keijner, of Louisville, Kentucky, Roland Keyner, of Dayton, Eveline (Bruce) Warren, of Dayton, and Jacquline (Rocky) Danser, of Scottsburg, Indiana. He has eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was employed by Homer Manufacturing Co., Neon Sign, and retired from Ford Motor Co. after 47 years. He is a member of Eagles 370, Elks 54, Union 1219 and is a parishioner of St. Charles Catholic Church. He is an enthusiastic fan of Buckeye football and the Cincinnati Bengals. He was a POW in Japanese-run camps and experienced Indonesian anarchy. He is a Netherlands armed forces veteran. He and his wife immigrated at the beginning of the Cold War.